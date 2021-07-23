Supermarket worker
Live

Daily testing to tackle Covid app pings

preview
7
viewing this page

What are the self-isolation rules? | How many cases in your area?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Holly Wallis

All times stated are UK

  1. The latest UK headlines

    Here's what you need to know over breakfast:

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to today's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We'll be bringing you the latest updates from the UK and around the world. Stay tuned.

Back to top