Supermarket depot workers and food manufacturers will be exempt from quarantine rules, doing daily Covid testing instead of isolating as the government tries to prevent food supply problems.
A study suggests that pupils who are close contacts of someone who tests positive could do daily rapid testing as a safe alternative to home isolation, which could reduce absences by up to 39%.
Different researches have found that a longer gap between doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine makes the body's immune system produce more infection-fighting antibodies - with an eight-week gap seen as best for tackling the Delta variant.
Parents are being advised to look out for the signs of a common childhood respiratory illness, RSV, cases of which appear to be rising rapidly after social distancing and lockdowns kept it at bay earlier in the colder months.
The government says it won't search the private email account of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock for discussions on official business, after the Sunday Times reported that it does not have a record of much of his decision-making during the pandemic.
