A food distribution company is struggling so much with staff shortages that it is urging its workers to carry on working even if they are told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app.

Alerts sent out by the app are advisory, meaning there’s no legal requirement to obey them. That’s because the app is anonymous so you can’t be traced. But the government urges anyone who has been pinged to follow the advice and quarantine.

The boss of food distribution company Bidfood says his workers are a critical part of the food supply chain.

“If people are obviously positive or contacted by Test and Trace then they will have to isolate,” Andrew Selley tells Radio 4's Today programme.

"If they are pinged we ask them to take a PCR test, if that's positive then clearly they'll isolate, but if it's negative we ask them to come back to work and we have a process of doing lateral flow tests daily away from their workplace, and if that's negative they can proceed with their work."

He adds: "We think that's appropriate and safe. The ping is advisory. We operate in Covid-safe workplaces and we're absolutely key workers in terms of the supply chain to hospitals, care homes, prisons, and therefore it's important for us to be able to keep offering that service to our customers."