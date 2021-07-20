The UK is now on the highest level of the US travel guidance - which warns that even fully-vaccinated travellers could be at risk.
It's a blow to hopes that travel between the US and UK could reopen this summer. A travel task force between the two countries had been set up and had been meeting weekly.
Currently, US borders are closed to people from the UK (unless they have US citizenship). The UK has got the US on its amber list, meaning travellers can come here and do not have to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated.
The new advice from the US says: "Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants."
Newspaper headlines: 'Panic on the dancefloor'
"Freedom - but at what price?" is how the Daily Express describes Boris Johnson's plan to make people prove they have been double vaccinated against coronavirus before they can enter nightclubs in England.
The Daily Mail calls it the "PM's panic on the dancefloor" and says the proposal took club bosses completely by surprise, turning so-called "Freedom Day" into an "absolute shambles".
The Independent website adds that as recently as last week, the government had asked the hospitality sector to help it develop a voluntary scheme.
The i says vaccine passports are also likely to be needed for entry into concerts and major sporting events in future.
But the Daily Telegraph points out that the nightclub passport plan - pencilled in for late September - requires Parliamentary approval, setting up the prospect of "crunch votes" in the Commons.
It thinks an "unlikely coalition" of lockdown-sceptic Conservatives and liberal opposition MPs could come together to try to defeat it - but that "much will depend" on whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is prepared to do the same.
'Covid passports needed because of NHS winter pressure'
Business minister Paul Scully is also asked about the government's idea that people going to nightclubs will need to be double jabbed from September.
Scully says there are two reasons for waiting until September to begin the requirement (current rules until then mean anyone can go clubbing). He says it gives the government time to get the detail sorted, and also allows more time for younger people to be fully vaccinated.
The government had previously suggested they were not keen on Covid passports do be used domestically, so BBC Radio 4 presenter Amol Rajan asks Scully why they have changed their mind.
"Because of the pressures in the winter," says Scully.
"What we want to do is give people as many freedoms back as possible. But clearly... we want to keep people safe and we want to make sure the NHS isn't overwhelmed by cases.
"We have to learn to live with Covid now."
Decisions not black and white - minister
Government business minister Paul Scully is challenged about why, according to Dominic Cummings, the PM waited to implement the lockdown last autumn - six weeks after scientists on Sage advised it.
Presenter Amol Rajan says there are families across the UK grieving the 130,000 people who died with Covid. He asks how the government justified a six-week gap before deciding to bring in a lockdown.
Scully replies: "I'm the business minister so I've seen a lot of people especially in hospitality, in that sector, who have been hard-pressed and have been losing their jobs and losing their businesses
"So that's what I mean about both sides of the equation."
He says the decisions aren't quite as black and white as they seem.
Scully mentions the public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic - saying that will be the right time to look at these questions.
"Why should anyone trust a prime minister prepared to sacrifice the over-80s for the sake of the economy?" asks presenter Amol Rajan on BBC Radio 4 Today's programme.
"I don't think that's right," says Scully.
The prime minister "has had some really difficult decisions to make", he says, adding that the government wants to protect people and "that's why we're looking at measures in the lead up to the winter".
"But that has to be balanced with people's livelihoods," he says.
Scully says he does not know what was in the texts between the PM and Cummings - but that when decisions were made, both sides of the equation were looked at.
"It's the decision that's taken that is important and [what] the prime minister's judged on," he says.
PM resisted autumn lockdown as only over-80s dying - Cummings
Our top story today is on the prime minister’s former
adviser Dominic Cummings, who has spoken to the BBC.
It’s his first major interview and will be broadcast this
evening at 19:00 BST, but we’ve already seen clips. In them, he accuses Boris
Johnson of wanting to let Covid "wash through the country" rather
than destroy the economy.
Cummings claims Johnson was reluctant to tighten Covid
restrictions as cases rose last autumn because he thought people dying from it
were "essentially all over 80".
And looking back to the start of the pandemic, Cummings claims
he intervened to stop Mr Johnson continuing to see the Queen, then aged 93, for
weekly face-to-face meetings.
Cummings claimed that, on 18 March last year, the PM had
said: "I'm going to see the Queen... That's what I do every Wednesday. Sod
this. I'm going to go and see her."
Scully told Sky News the government was giving advance warning so that they can get the detail “absolutely right”.
"We need to look at the detail behind
it," he said.
He said the Covid passport plan will not apply to pubs, but only nightclubs and larger ticketed events - although "there are a number of sporting venues that are already looking at voluntarily doing this".
And asked whether he was comfortable with the plans, described by some as similar to an ID card, Mr Scully said he was "not comfortable that government is mandating anything frankly, I'm a very libertarian Conservative".
"I want to be able to back off, that's why yesterday was an opportunity for government to back off from so many different things and let people live their lives.
"But what we have to do is make sure that people will also live their lives safely, the NHS can function safely, and these are the challenges that we still have to do.
"So it's incredibly frustrating, it's incredibly complicated to work through the detail, but that's the challenge we have."
Some workers to be exempt from self-isolation alerts
We’ve heard a lot about a “pingdemic” in recent days – as hundreds
of thousands of people have been sent alerts from the NHS Test and Trace app telling
them they need to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with
Covid.
Many businesses have criticised the system, calling it
overzealous and saying it’s caused disruption as staff have to miss work.
From 16 August, people who are fully vaccinated will be able
to skip isolation by taking a daily Covid test instead. But criticism has continued,
and a BBC analysis showed more than 4.5 million people could be asked to
self-isolate between 7 July and 16 August under the current system.
The government has now decided to change the rules for some people
who work in critical roles in England, as long as they are fully vaccinated
with two jabs and have no symptoms.
Instead of having to self-isolate after coming into contact
with someone with Covid, they will be able to take daily tests. A list of
critical workers is due to be published later, but the PM said it included
food, utility and border staff as well as NHS and care workers.
"This is not a blanket exemption for any sector or
role," a government spokesman said.
