The United States has warned its citizens not to travel to the UK because of rising cases of the Delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the advice on Monday - the day that England reopened nearly all its lockdown rules.

The UK is now on the highest level of the US travel guidance - which warns that even fully-vaccinated travellers could be at risk.

It's a blow to hopes that travel between the US and UK could reopen this summer. A travel task force between the two countries had been set up and had been meeting weekly.

Currently, US borders are closed to people from the UK (unless they have US citizenship). The UK has got the US on its amber list, meaning travellers can come here and do not have to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated.

The new advice from the US says: "Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants."