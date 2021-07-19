Thank you for joining us for live updates as most legal coronavirus restrictions lift in England. We will bring you coverage throughout the day and we'll be answering your questions on the rule changes at 13:00 BST.
Live Reporting
Edited by Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Welcome along
Thank you for joining us for live updates as most legal coronavirus restrictions lift in England.
We will bring you coverage throughout the day and we'll be answering your questions on the rule changes at 13:00 BST.