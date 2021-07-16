Obviously one of the big effects if you get that instruction to self-isolate is that you cannot go out to work. That may not affect you if you work in an industry where you can work from home - but obviously not everyone can do that.

If you are required to self-isolate, your employer cannot force you to come into work, says Emma Bartlett, an employment lawyer at CM Murray.

Doing so would not only breach your rights but those of your fellow workers in terms of health and safety.

As you isolate you may be entitled to Statutory Sick Pay, which is worth £96.35 a week, or more if your employer has a sick pay scheme.

A £500 grant is also available in England to people on low incomes who have to self-isolate. This includes parents who can't work because their child has to self-isolate.