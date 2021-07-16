Obviously one of the big effects if you get that instruction to self-isolate is that you cannot go out to work. That may not affect you if you work in an industry where you can work from home - but obviously not everyone can do that.
If you are required to self-isolate, your employer cannot force you to come into work, says Emma Bartlett, an employment lawyer at CM Murray.
Doing so would not only breach your rights but those of your fellow workers in terms of health and safety.
As you isolate you may be entitled to Statutory Sick Pay, which is worth £96.35 a week, or more if your employer has a sick pay scheme.
A £500 grant is also available in England to people on low incomes who have to self-isolate. This includes parents who can't work because their child has to self-isolate.
Going 'ping' 500,000 times a week
There is no doubt that "ping" has become one of the verbs to reflect the Covid era - defined as the moment you get an alert on your smartphone from the NHS Covid app and you are instructed to self-isolate.
Self-isolation is a key weapon in the defence against the spread of coronavirus. By knowing that people you've been near, but never met, have since tested positive, it is hoped that the spread can be limited.
You can be asked to stay home for up to 10 days, and not go out for any reason, even to buy food or medicine. You should order online groceries, or ask friends or family to leave items outside your door.
No one from outside your household should come inside, unless a family member receives essential care at home.
Will bigger use of trains lead to more Covid app pings?
Now, transport union RMT is warning that this surge in people receiving "pings" will rise on Monday, when restrictions are set to ease further in England - and more people will be asked to return to work.
The union says the government's messaging is "confused" with respect to mask wearing and other safety measures on transport services.
General Secretary Mick Lynch says: "Even at this late stage the government, the train operators and the bus companies should issue a clear, legally-backed instruction that levels up the rest of the UK up to the safety standards that will remain in force in Wales and Scotland."
The government says it is up to operators to set their own policies from Monday. Earlier this week, Transport for London says masks will be compulsory on its services and train operator Greater Anglia says it will encourage customers to wear face coverings during busy periods.
Analysis: Many high street businesses are struggling to manage
Theo Leggett
BBC Business Correspondent
Today's report says independent high street businesses have seen their collective debts quadruple over the past year, reaching an estimated £1.7bn.
The Covid crisis, Bill Grimsey - a former chairman of Iceland, Wickes and Focus DIY - says, means they have had little choice but to take on government-backed loans.
Yet this is a level of borrowing which they would not normally have been able to take on, and which many are struggling to manage.
He claims that when Covid-related support measures are withdrawn, thousands of businesses could collapse – bringing a new wave of closures to the High Street, which has already been scarred by the loss of thousands of stores owned by chains last year.
The solution, he suggests, would be a debt forgiveness scheme, allowing government loans to be written off in order to protect viable small businesses.
Small shops face £1.7bn debt mountain, says report
The UK's small shopkeepers are struggling under a £1.7bn mountain of debt, a former retail chief is warning.
Independent High Street businesses now owe four times as much as they did a year ago, says Bill Grimsey, ex-boss of Wickes, Iceland and Focus DIY.
The warning comes in his latest report into the future of town centres and High Streets, which takes into account the effect of long periods of enforced closures over the past 18 months.
Unless the government steps in, the UK could face a "tsunami" of shop closures this autumn, he says.
According to Mr Grimsey, small shops have survived the pandemic by borrowing, but are now faced with the task of paying it back.
A Treasury spokesperson says: "Our unprecedented £350bn Covid support package has provided a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of businesses across the UK - through loans, grants, tax cuts, business rates holidays and the furlough scheme.
"The government has always been clear that Bounce Back Loans are loans to be repaid and that they may not be the right answer for all businesses."
Younger Covid patients face risk of serious organ damage
Here's more on that top headline we just mentioned.
Younger adults admitted to
hospital with Covid are almost as likely to suffer from complications as those
over 50 years old, a study has found.
Four in 10 of those between 19 and 49 developed problems with
their kidneys, lungs or other organs while treated.
The research looked at 73,197 adults of all ages across 302 UK
hospitals in the first wave of Covid in 2020.
"The message is that this is not just a disease of the
elderly and frail," said Prof Calum Semple, who led the work.
"The data reinforces the fact that Covid is not flu and we
are seeing even young adults coming into hospital suffering significant
complications, some of which will require furthering monitoring and potentially
further treatment in the future."
Those are numbers of hospital patients with Covid recorded on each of the last four Wednesdays starting from 16 June, exactly one month ago.
Now Chris Whitty, the UK's chief medical adviser, has spoken just days before the England's final lockdown restrictions are lifted on Monday and warned that those numbers could climb back to "scary" levels in the weeks ahead,
