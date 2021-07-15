PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Travel restrictions and the cost of testing have created a "two-tier society", the boss of airline Jet2 says.

Chief executive Steve Heapy says he doesn't understand the decision to move the Balearic Islands to the amber list, adding that infection rates in many parts of Europe are lower than the UK.

He questions why restrictions remain for travel when from next week people in England will be able to go to a nightclub and capacity limits will be lifted for venues.

“The average person in the street can’t go on holiday to relax but 70,000 people can cram into a football stadium," he says.

"It’s extremely disappointing because travel is very safe."

He adds that the cost of testing is unaffordable for many ordinary people.

Heapy calls for fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from testing requirements and for cheaper lateral flow tests to replace PCR tests.