Face mask transport rules are not confusing - Shapps
The transport secretary says the differing rules for wearing face coverings on public transport in London, the rest of England, Wales and Scotland are not confusing and "just common sense when you think about it".
The legal requirement to wear a mask on public transport in England will come to an end on 19 July but remain a "condition of carriage" in London. In Wales and Scotland the rules will continue to apply.
Grant Shapps told BBC Breakfast: "We've moved away from everything just being stated in law and as we do that we expect that individuals will make the right judgements in the right circumstances and crowded environments and that transport organisations will make it a condition of carriage where it's appropriate.
"Clearly in London, as I suggested at the time, the London Underground can be a very busy environment, particularly in rush hour, that may want to keep the requirement to wear a face covering in that situation if you're on a long distance train it would not make as much sense to have that organisation to require you to wear a mask."
Masks in Scotland could stay until Christmas - deputy FM
Rules on wearing face coverings in Scotland could remain in place until Christmas, the deputy first minister has said.
John Swinney told BBC Scotland it was "perfectly conceivable" that masks could still be mandatory in December.
On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed mask-wearing would remain for "some time" as she announced the move to level zero of Covid restrictions.
Face coverings must be worn on London's transport network despite restrictions easing in England on 19 July, the city's mayor says.
Sadiq Khan has made wearing a mask a condition of carriage for the Tube, bus, tram, DLR, Overground and TfL Rail after the government said the rules would no longer apply in England from Monday.
Face masks have been mandatory on public transport for the past year to reduce the spread of the virus.
But those rules will be replaced with government guidance advising passengers to wear masks only on busy services.
England is removing most of its Covid restrictions next Monday, and while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he expects masks to be worn in crowded places their use will no longer be compulsory.
The Scottish and Welsh governments say they will not immediately lift the rules on masks as their restrictions ease. There's more on this story here.
Face mask rules should be kept across country - London mayor
London's mayor says the government should have stuck with laws on wearing face masks on public transport after restrictions in England end on 19 July.
Sadiq Khan told BBC Breakfast: "What would have been far better is for the national rules to apply across the country, not just in London but across the country that would have provided clarity in relation to what the rules are avoid any confusion it also would have meant we could have used the Met Police service and British Transport Police to enforce the law."
Asked about people travelling to London from other parts of the country where face masks are not compulsory, Khan says they will be expected to follow the same rules.
"A number of services coming to London in London aren't my responsibility and what we are saying is when you're in London you've got to be following our rules, just like if you're on a train going to Scotland, you've got to follow the rules in Scotland and indeed in Wales where the wearing of face masks is still compulsory," he says.
"What we're doing is making sure we use our communications both on the network but also using radio, social media, emailing our customers, and so forth, we will be making sure people know that in London the rules are still here and the two main reasons they are still here are public safety and public confidence."


