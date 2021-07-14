BBC Copyright: BBC

London's mayor says the government should have stuck with laws on wearing face masks on public transport after restrictions in England end on 19 July.

Sadiq Khan told BBC Breakfast: "What would have been far better is for the national rules to apply across the country, not just in London but across the country that would have provided clarity in relation to what the rules are avoid any confusion it also would have meant we could have used the Met Police service and British Transport Police to enforce the law."

Asked about people travelling to London from other parts of the country where face masks are not compulsory, Khan says they will be expected to follow the same rules.

"A number of services coming to London in London aren't my responsibility and what we are saying is when you're in London you've got to be following our rules, just like if you're on a train going to Scotland, you've got to follow the rules in Scotland and indeed in Wales where the wearing of face masks is still compulsory," he says.

"What we're doing is making sure we use our communications both on the network but also using radio, social media, emailing our customers, and so forth, we will be making sure people know that in London the rules are still here and the two main reasons they are still here are public safety and public confidence."

