Bus and train companies must decide whether passengers will be required to wear face coverings on their services when Covid rules are relaxed, the government says.

Rules making face masks mandatory will be replaced with guidance from Monday.

Transport firms will be left to decide whether to enforce that advice and how with Health Secretary Sajid Javid saying while face coverings will still be “recommended” people will no longer be fined for not wearing one

Nevertheless, bus and train companies will still be able to turn away passengers who refuse to wear one - unless they are exempt.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says it is "up to them" to decide whether to make face coverings compulsory for passengers.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the safest option will be to continue to legally require people to wear masks on public transport, while Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he will not rule out mandating masks on the city’s public transport network.