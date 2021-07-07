PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The government announced yesterday that fully-vaccinated people and under 18s in England would no longer have to self-isolate if a close contact tests positive for Covid from 16 August.

Currently people identified as close contacts of a confirmed case are required to self-isolate for up to 10 full days when contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

That latest announcement comes days after the prime minister confirmed that he intended to scrap most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England on 19 July.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the change to self-isolation rules wouldn’t happen until August because at that point “even more people will have the protection of both doses” and “modelling suggests the risks from the virus will be even lower”.