Currently people identified as close contacts of a
confirmed case are required to self-isolate for up to 10 full days when
contacted by NHS Test and Trace.
That latest announcement comes days after the prime
minister confirmed that he intended to scrap most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions
in England on 19 July.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the change to self-isolation
rules wouldn’t happen until August because at that point “even more people will
have the protection of both doses” and “modelling suggests the risks from the
virus will be even lower”.
The mutation risk of high numbers of cases
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
On Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said daily cases in the UK could hit 100,000 as restrictions are lifted. Could that lead to more mutations of the virus?
Here's what Dr Jeff Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics
Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, told Radio 4's Today programme:
"It is clearly one of the big risks, in a strategy of having
very high numbers of cases, like hundreds of thousands a day.
"Because the
vaccines work so well, the risk which has been in the front of our minds - severe
disease and death - is obviously much lessened. But nothing about that changes
this risk of the virus mutating.
"The thing which would now be really worrying – and we don’t
know how likely this is – if a mutation substantially reduced the efficacy of
vaccines.
"We know Delta is a bit less well neutralised by the vaccines,
but they still work quite well. And the risk of hundreds of thousands of
cases a day – and it’s true in the UK, but it’s a global problem – cases happening
everywhere in the world are, in theory, generating new mutations which might lead
to problems down the road."
Papers: ‘Isolation insanity’
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Isolation insanity" is the Daily Mail's
take on the extension of self-isolation rules in England until the middle of
August.
But the Guardian has learned ministers were told
that ending self-isolation for all contacts in a fortnight's time would result
in cases being 25% higher than waiting another month. The paper has done some further
analysis of the numbers and reports potentially as many as 10 million people
could have to isolate over a six-week period.
The Daily Express is upbeat about Sajid Javid's
announcement about the change to self-isolation rules for those who have been fully
vaccinated, calling it a "freedom boost". Similarly, the Daily Mirror
urges its readers to "wait one more month".
But in its leader column,
the Financial Times says asking those who have been double jabbed to stay at home "no
longer makes sense".
Here is a round-up of the main headlines this morning:
Some Tory MPs and businesses have criticised waiting
until 16 August to change the self-isolation rule for fully-vaccinated people
in England. From that date, people in England who have had two doses of a
coronavirus jab will no longer have to self-isolate if a close contact tests
positive for Covid
Sir Tom Jones and Rag 'n' Bone are among some of the
British music stars who will be playing in tinier venues than usual this
summer, to try to help kick-start indoor gig going. The live music industry has essentially been shut down for 18 months due to Covid-19
A lockdown in Sydney, Australia, has been extended for another week as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread. The
two-week lockdown had been due to end at midnight on Friday
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the
coronavirus pandemic.
Stick with us for updates and analysis throughout the day, from the UK and around the world.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Some Tory MPs and businesses have criticised waiting
until 16 August to change the self-isolation rule for fully-vaccinated people
in England. From that date, people in England who have had two doses of a
coronavirus jab will no longer have to self-isolate if a close contact tests
positive for Covid
-
Two of the world's biggest airlines are to trial fast-track lanes at Heathrow airport for fully-vaccinated arrivals. British
Airways and Virgin hope the results will show the government that vaccine
status checks can be completed quickly and easily
-
The Institute of Customer Service has accused some
companies and organisations of using the pandemic as an excuse for poor performance. A survey of 10,000 people has found consumers were more tolerant
of delays at the start of the Covid crisis - but less so now
-
Sir Tom Jones and Rag 'n' Bone are among some of the
British music stars who will be playing in tinier venues than usual this
summer, to try to help kick-start indoor gig going. The live music industry has essentially been shut down for 18 months due to Covid-19
-
A lockdown in Sydney, Australia, has been extended for another week as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread. The
two-week lockdown had been due to end at midnight on Friday
What is changing for fully-vaccinated people?
The government announced yesterday that fully-vaccinated people and under 18s in England would no longer have to self-isolate if a close contact tests positive for Covid from 16 August.
Currently people identified as close contacts of a confirmed case are required to self-isolate for up to 10 full days when contacted by NHS Test and Trace.
That latest announcement comes days after the prime minister confirmed that he intended to scrap most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England on 19 July.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the change to self-isolation rules wouldn’t happen until August because at that point “even more people will have the protection of both doses” and “modelling suggests the risks from the virus will be even lower”.
The mutation risk of high numbers of cases
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
On Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said daily cases in the UK could hit 100,000 as restrictions are lifted. Could that lead to more mutations of the virus?
Here's what Dr Jeff Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, told Radio 4's Today programme:
"It is clearly one of the big risks, in a strategy of having very high numbers of cases, like hundreds of thousands a day.
"Because the vaccines work so well, the risk which has been in the front of our minds - severe disease and death - is obviously much lessened. But nothing about that changes this risk of the virus mutating.
"The thing which would now be really worrying – and we don’t know how likely this is – if a mutation substantially reduced the efficacy of vaccines.
"We know Delta is a bit less well neutralised by the vaccines, but they still work quite well. And the risk of hundreds of thousands of cases a day – and it’s true in the UK, but it’s a global problem – cases happening everywhere in the world are, in theory, generating new mutations which might lead to problems down the road."
Papers: ‘Isolation insanity’
"Isolation insanity" is the Daily Mail's take on the extension of self-isolation rules in England until the middle of August.
But the Guardian has learned ministers were told that ending self-isolation for all contacts in a fortnight's time would result in cases being 25% higher than waiting another month. The paper has done some further analysis of the numbers and reports potentially as many as 10 million people could have to isolate over a six-week period.
The Daily Express is upbeat about Sajid Javid's announcement about the change to self-isolation rules for those who have been fully vaccinated, calling it a "freedom boost". Similarly, the Daily Mirror urges its readers to "wait one more month".
But in its leader column, the Financial Times says asking those who have been double jabbed to stay at home "no longer makes sense".
The Times' editorial is even more exasperated: "Pinging hell", is the accompanying headline. It says while the change is welcome, it will not "take effect soon enough to prevent a summer of further chaos".
Latest headlines
Here is a round-up of the main headlines this morning:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stick with us for updates and analysis throughout the day, from the UK and around the world.