People wearing masks walking in London
Doubts over masks ahead of England lockdown update

Edited by Martha Buckley

  1. Government to set out when people should wear masks - Whately

    England is "on track" to relax Covid restrictions from 19 July and "restore more of people's freedoms", says health minister Helen Whately.

    She told BBC Breakfast there had been a "weakening of the link" between cases and hospitalisations and it was now a case of "learning to live with Covid" and "shifting towards personal responsibility to keep self and others safe".

    "The analogy with flu...we don't have lots of restrictions (in winter) even though we have a surge in flu."

    She didn't want to be drawn on whether she would personally choose to continue wearing a mask in certain situations, but insisted she would "follow the guidance we will set out on when people should wear one".

    She also declined to answer more specifically whether she'd wear a mask on public transport, for example, saying she wouldn't pre-empt the government guidance which would be published in a "matter of a few more hours".

    She added: "There's no more I can say at the moment."

  2. What are the papers saying?

    Daily Mail and Express front pages
    Boris Johnson's plans for lifting many of the remaining Covid restrictions in England - including making face coverings voluntary - is the lead for several of the papers.

    According to the Daily Telegraph, ministers say this marks the moment when control of the pandemic switches from the state telling people what to do to the citizen "taking responsibility".

    "Freedom is in your hands now" is the Daily Mail's headline.

    But the Guardian reports that government scientific advisers are concerned such a move would unleash new "variant factories".

  3. PM to set out England's final lockdown easing

    People walking down a street
    Boris Johnson is preparing to set out details of the final step of England's roadmap out of lockdown.

    The PM is expected to announce the next steps on social distancing, face coverings and working from home, as well as on care home visits, during a No 10 news conference later.

    Step four of the roadmap was delayed last month to no earlier than 19 July.

    Johnson said as we "learn to live with this virus, we must... exercise judgement when going about our lives".

    Some scientists are urging caution while case numbers from the Delta variant are still rising.

    Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth urged the government to confirm "what level of mortality and cases of long Covid" it considers acceptable.

    Read the full story here.

  4. Latest headlines

    Here are the main developments this morning:

