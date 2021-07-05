Government to set out when people should wear masks - Whately
What are the papers saying?
Boris Johnson's plans for
lifting many of the remaining Covid restrictions in England - including making
face coverings voluntary - is the lead for several of the papers.
According to the Daily
Telegraph, ministers say this marks the moment when control of
the pandemic switches from the state telling people what to do to the citizen
"taking responsibility".
-
Boris Johnson is expected to confirm at a news conference later that he's confident the government will be able to lift the majority of the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England from 19 July
-
Some scientists are urging caution while case numbers from
the Delta variant are still rising
-
The Scottish government has suggested it may retain some basic measures including masks at its next review in August
-
The number of drop-in vaccination centres in Scotland is being expanded across the country after a sharp rise in case numbers
-
The Queen has awarded the prestigious George Cross to the NHS on its 73rd anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of
Cambridge will attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral to
recognise the NHS's work during the pandemic
-
President Joe Biden says the US is closer than ever to
declaring independence from Covid
-
And Indonesia is facing an oxygen crisis as hospitals
struggle to cope with a surge in Covid cases
England is "on track" to relax Covid restrictions from 19 July and "restore more of people's freedoms", says health minister Helen Whately.
She told BBC Breakfast there had been a "weakening of the link" between cases and hospitalisations and it was now a case of "learning to live with Covid" and "shifting towards personal responsibility to keep self and others safe".
"The analogy with flu...we don't have lots of restrictions (in winter) even though we have a surge in flu."
She didn't want to be drawn on whether she would personally choose to continue wearing a mask in certain situations, but insisted she would "follow the guidance we will set out on when people should wear one".
She also declined to answer more specifically whether she'd wear a mask on public transport, for example, saying she wouldn't pre-empt the government guidance which would be published in a "matter of a few more hours".
She added: "There's no more I can say at the moment."
Boris Johnson's plans for lifting many of the remaining Covid restrictions in England - including making face coverings voluntary - is the lead for several of the papers.
According to the Daily Telegraph, ministers say this marks the moment when control of the pandemic switches from the state telling people what to do to the citizen "taking responsibility".
"Freedom is in your hands now" is the Daily Mail's headline.
But the Guardian reports that government scientific advisers are concerned such a move would unleash new "variant factories".
PM to set out England's final lockdown easing
Boris Johnson is preparing to set out details of the final step of England's roadmap out of lockdown.
The PM is expected to announce the next steps on social distancing, face coverings and working from home, as well as on care home visits, during a No 10 news conference later.
Step four of the roadmap was delayed last month to no earlier than 19 July.
Johnson said as we "learn to live with this virus, we must... exercise judgement when going about our lives".
Some scientists are urging caution while case numbers from the Delta variant are still rising.
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth urged the government to confirm "what level of mortality and cases of long Covid" it considers acceptable.
Read the full story here.
Latest headlines
Here are the main developments this morning:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stick with us for updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.