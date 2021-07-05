England is "on track" to relax Covid restrictions from 19 July and "restore more of people's freedoms", says health minister Helen Whately.

She told BBC Breakfast there had been a "weakening of the link" between cases and hospitalisations and it was now a case of "learning to live with Covid" and "shifting towards personal responsibility to keep self and others safe".

"The analogy with flu...we don't have lots of restrictions (in winter) even though we have a surge in flu."

She didn't want to be drawn on whether she would personally choose to continue wearing a mask in certain situations, but insisted she would "follow the guidance we will set out on when people should wear one".

She also declined to answer more specifically whether she'd wear a mask on public transport, for example, saying she wouldn't pre-empt the government guidance which would be published in a "matter of a few more hours".

She added: "There's no more I can say at the moment."