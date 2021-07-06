Welcome to our live page where we will bring you the latest\ncoronavirus updates throughout the day. Here are your main headlines this\nmorning:
England's schools will find out later how the government plans to relax
rules that have led to large numbers of pupils being sent home if a single
child has a positive Covid test
Face masks will no longer be legally required and distancing
rules will be scrapped when England's Covid lockdown ends, Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday
Some people with medical conditions have spoken of their concern
at the end of restrictions
Germany is lifting a
Covid-related travel ban on people from the UK and four other variant-hit
countries
There's doubt over the future of
the NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app for England and Wales
Doctors in India are seeking a
stringent law to protect them from attacks by angry and frustrated
relatives
Good morning
