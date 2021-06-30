A woman wearing a face covering in Manchester City Centre
Life expectancy worse in North West amid pandemic

Live Reporting

Edited by Claire Heald

All times stated are UK

  1. Currys repays government Covid support

    A Currys PC World shop
    Copyright: PA Media

    The owner of Currys PC World has reported sales growth in its UK and Irish electricals business in the past year despite stores being closed during multiple lockdowns.

    Dixons Carphone said electricals revenue grew 8% - driven by online sales - amid enforced closures and disruption to its travel shops.

    But the company's phone business, Carphone Warehouse, suffered heavily as the impact of store closures announced in March last year took its toll.

    Nonetheless, the company announced it would repay £73m claimed under the government's furlough scheme and a £144m VAT deferral bill.

  2. Australia extends lockdowns as Delta surges

    People wear masks on an Australian beach
    Copyright: EPA

    Seven Australian cities are now in lockdown as authorities scramble to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

    Officials reported a slight case rise on Wednesday, to over 200 cases.

    Nearly half the population - over 12 million people - are under stay-at-home orders in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Townsville and the Gold Coast.

    On Wednesday, the outback town of Alice Springs also entered a snap lockdown after cases emerged in South Australia.

    Read more here.

  3. Travel green list changes go live

    A couple sunbathe
    Copyright: PA Media

    The latest changes to the UK’s green travel list have come into effect - with Malta, Madeira, and the Balearic Islands now added.

    They are joined by a number of UK overseas territories, including Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Dominica, Barbados and Grenada.

    The change means holidaymakers will no longer have to self-isolate on their return to the UK from these areas.

    Read more here.

  4. Our top story this morning

    An ambulance outside the North West Nightingale Hospital in Manchester
    Copyright: PA Media

    A new study has found Greater Manchester’s coronavirus death rate has been 25% higher than elsewhere in England during the pandemic so far.

    Research by a leading expert on health inequality found average life expectancy in the North West declined further than the average in the rest of England.

    Prof Sir Michael Marmot’s report says health inequalities in Greater Manchester have been exposed and amplified by the pandemic.

    Read more here.

  5. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus developments. We’ll bring you all the latest from the UK and around the world as it happens.

