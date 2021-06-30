PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The owner of Currys PC World has reported sales growth in its UK and Irish electricals business in the past year despite stores being closed during multiple lockdowns.

Dixons Carphone said electricals revenue grew 8% - driven by online sales - amid enforced closures and disruption to its travel shops.

But the company's phone business, Carphone Warehouse, suffered heavily as the impact of store closures announced in March last year took its toll.

Nonetheless, the company announced it would repay £73m claimed under the government's furlough scheme and a £144m VAT deferral bill.