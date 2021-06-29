Like almost all responses to Covid, automatic self-isolation for pupils who come into close contact with an infected case has both costs and benefits.

When it was established in September it was considered vital to control cases and save lives.

But now vaccines offer the most vulnerable very good protection the benefits of the policy have been reduced.

Meanwhile, the costs have increased because greater numbers are being asked to self-isolated because we are more comfortable about letting Covid spread.

That’s why many, from child health experts to teaching unions, are beginning to question the approach. The costs seem disproportionate to the benefits.

But the problem is it’s not clear what it can be replaced with. Rapid testing is being trialled as an alternative to self-isolation, but we already know these tests have their limitations in terms of being able to spot infection.

Vaccinating children remains an option, but one the government’s advisers have yet to give the green light to. It is said to be a finely-balanced decision.

It is about finding the least worst option - and that is a very difficult task.