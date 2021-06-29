There's no easy solution to school infections dilemma
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
Like almost all responses to Covid, automatic self-isolation
for pupils who come into close contact with an infected case has both costs and
benefits.
When it was established in September it was considered vital
to control cases and save lives.
But now vaccines offer the most vulnerable very good
protection the benefits of the policy have been reduced.
Meanwhile, the costs have increased because greater numbers
are being asked to self-isolated because we are more comfortable about letting
Covid spread.
That’s why many, from child health experts to teaching unions, are beginning to question the approach. The costs seem disproportionate to the
benefits.
But the problem is it’s not clear what it can be
replaced with. Rapid testing is being trialled as an alternative to
self-isolation, but we already know these tests have their limitations in terms
of being able to spot infection.
Vaccinating children remains an option, but one the government’s
advisers have yet to give the green light to. It is said to be a finely-balanced
decision.
It is about finding the least worst option - and that is a
very difficult task.
Watch: The cafe finding homes for cats after lockdown
A cafe in London is helping to find homes for cats whose owners are not able to keep them after lockdown.
Assistant manager of Java Whiskas Rui Abrunho says: "Through lockdown you had a lot of people buying or adopting new cats so the problem is when they've gone back to work they've realised they don't have the time to be with pets, so you do have a lot of pets that have been bought during lockdown being sent back to charities."
Sage scientist: Infection control needs to be like road safety
Prof Robert West says the government has "a big job to do" getting people to understand the risks from coronavirus as society opens up further.
Prof West, who is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that infection control needs to be embedded into people's daily lives in the same way as road safety.
He adds: "You have a situation where you have to get on with your life, you have to do the things you want and need to do but what you do is you take steps to minimise the risk."
When asked if people understand the risks West says: "Not very well at the moment from the evidence that we have got, so that's a big job to do."
'You can't just write off the rest of term'
Steve Chalke, founder of Oasis Schools, says 10% of the children and young people across the group's schools - about 3,000 children - are out of school because of coronavirus.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that something needs to be done about pupils having to go into self-isolation in bubbles as soon as possible.
"There are still three weeks of this summer terms to run - you can't just write-off the rest of the term," he says.
He says testing should be done in schools because for many children and families there was no incentive to do the tests at home.
Ministers are looking at asking schools to introduce daily testing instead with figures showing that 172,000 children were self-isolating in England this month after potentially being in contact with a positive case at school.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has pledged to address the issue amid growing frustration among parents over the disruption.
The Department for Education says that in order to keep as many children in face-to-face classes as possible, it has written to secondary schools asking them provisionally to prepare for a change after the summer break.
England's Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza says there was an urgent need for children to get back to normal as lockdown restrictions had been a "real trauma" for many young people.
What's the latest around Europe?
German travellers returning from Portugal are now having
to quarantine for 14 days because of the spread of Covid in recent weeks. A
number of holidaymakers booked early flights home to avoid the new restriction,
which also applies to travellers from Russia. Germany has recorded
another 404 cases in the past 24 hours and the seven-day incidence has fallen to 5.4 cases per 100,000 people.
The Delta variant which originated in India is now the most prevalent
variant in Portugal and authorities there have now introduced a 14-day
quarantine for UK travellers who don't have proof of two vaccinations.
A big outbreak sourced to Spanish end-of-year school trips to Majorca has now led to more
than 1,000 Covid cases. Dozens of young people are now being kept in isolation under
police guard at the Hotel Palma Bellver which has been dubbed the “Covid hotel”. Spain’s regions have begun speeding up vaccination of people in their 30s in a bid to halt the spread of the Delta variant, and some of the Balearic islands including Ibiza have begun immunising 16-29
year-olds.
As new cases across Russia climb above 21,000 a day, Moscow
and St Petersburg recorded their highest Covid deaths and hospital
admissions in 24 hours yesterday. Moscow saw 124 deaths and almost 17,000
hospital admissions while St Petersburg saw 110 more deaths.
A French study on 90 schoolchildren aged seven to nine has
found that lockdown had a significant decline on their health and cognitive
abilities. Their body mass index increased and physical fitness fell while
cognitive abilities dropped by as much as 40%.
Here’s what is happening around the world
Here are the latest headlines from around the world.
A trial for daily testing
of school pupils to reduce the number who have to self-isolate is taking place in England
Ministers are considering
ending isolation rules for schools by autumn and schools minister Nick Gibb says the government will analyse data from the trial to see if testing could be effective
Analysis
Under the headline "End Madness of Isolating Children", the new children's commissioner for England tells the Daily Telegraph that school bubbles need to be scrapped.
With almost 250,000 pupils currently out of the classroom, Dame Rachel de Souza warns a trauma is being inflicted on a generation of youngsters.
Both the Times and the Financial Times report hopes of reopening air travel between the UK and the US before the summer are fading.
The Times says talks are likely to fail because of fears about the Delta variant and uncertainty about the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US.
While new Health Secretary Sajid Javid also makes several front pages after saying he did not plan to extend Covid rules beyond 19 July.
'Absolutely key' that pupils are in school - minister
Schools minister Nick Gibb says the government will be looking at the data from a trial into in-school testing before making a decision on whether to end the self-isolation policy in schools.
Gibb tells BBC Breakfast the government’s trial using testing as an alternative to self-isolation ends tomorrow.
He says it is "absolutely key that children are in school with their friends, with their teachers" and able to catch up on any lost learning during the pandemic.
The minister says the government has written to schools advising them to prepare for in-school testing when pupils return from the summer holidays.
He says testing would only be for secondary school pupils, although staff at primary schools are already being tested.
He also says the government will announce “as soon as we can” as to whether bubbles are needed in future - something the children's commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza has called for.
On whether or not children should be vaccinated, Gibb says the government is still waiting on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's advice.
German travellers returning from Portugal are now having to quarantine for 14 days because of the spread of Covid in recent weeks. A number of holidaymakers booked early flights home to avoid the new restriction, which also applies to travellers from Russia. Germany has recorded another 404 cases in the past 24 hours and the seven-day incidence has fallen to 5.4 cases per 100,000 people.
The Delta variant which originated in India is now the most prevalent variant in Portugal and authorities there have now introduced a 14-day quarantine for UK travellers who don't have proof of two vaccinations.
A big outbreak sourced to Spanish end-of-year school trips to Majorca has now led to more than 1,000 Covid cases. Dozens of young people are now being kept in isolation under police guard at the Hotel Palma Bellver which has been dubbed the “Covid hotel”. Spain’s regions have begun speeding up vaccination of people in their 30s in a bid to halt the spread of the Delta variant, and some of the Balearic islands including Ibiza have begun immunising 16-29 year-olds.
As new cases across Russia climb above 21,000 a day, Moscow and St Petersburg recorded their highest Covid deaths and hospital admissions in 24 hours yesterday. Moscow saw 124 deaths and almost 17,000 hospital admissions while St Petersburg saw 110 more deaths.
A French study on 90 schoolchildren aged seven to nine has found that lockdown had a significant decline on their health and cognitive abilities. Their body mass index increased and physical fitness fell while cognitive abilities dropped by as much as 40%.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our coronavirus live coverage.
We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day from around the world.