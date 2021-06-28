Scientist: Positive jabs data but rules easing a political decision
The timing of the ending of Covid restrictions will be a "political decision" despite positive data on vaccinations, a leading scientist says.
The government had planned to lift all legal limits on social contact in England on 21 June, but this was delayed amid concern over the spread of the Delta variant.
Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, tells the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "We're looking at the data that's coming from Public Health England about the effectiveness of the vaccines and we're seeing more than 90% protection.
"If that persists as more and more data emerge, and we will get much greater certainty of those figures in the weeks ahead, then we reach a point where, with most people vaccinated with at least one dose and those at highest risk having two doses, it does put us in a very good position."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the remaining restrictions will ease on 19 July, but an update on a review of a possible earlier lifting will be given to MPs later today - by Sajid Javid, the new health secretary.
Rayner urges probe into Hancock private emails claim
Labour is calling for an investigation into ministers' use of private email addresses for government business.
It follows a report in the Sunday Times that former health secretary Matt Hancock potentially breached guidelines by using his personal email account.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has written to the cabinet secretary - the top civil servant - and the information commissioner, demanding to know whether private emails have been used to discuss government contracts and if their use might have potentially broken the law.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Rayner says she has taken action "to ensure that there is an investigation".
"We need full transparency on this and a full investigation," she adds.
The Wimbledon Championships - cancelled last year because of the pandemic - is opening later.
The famous tennis tournament is part of the government's Event Research Programme, which means it will operate at 50% capacity across the grounds, building to full capacity crowds of 15,000 on Centre Court for the finals weekend.
Fans must show proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or evidence of antibodies from having the virus in the past six months to gain entry. And players must stay in the official tournament hotel in central London.
But of course coronavirus can still affect the event - British Number one Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw on the eve of the tournament after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19.
Play starts on the outside courts at 11:00 BST on Monday, with 2019 winner Novak Djokovic opening up Centre Court, as Wimbledon tradition dictates, at 13:30.
Romania's Simona Halep, who lifted the women's trophy in 2019, pulled out on Friday with a calf injury. Serena Williams lost to Halep in the 2019 final and goes for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.
The events surrounding Matt Hancock's departure as health secretary continue to feature prominently on the front pages - with many reporting on Sajid Javid's first day at work as his replacement.
The Guardian reports Downing Street is struggling to contain the scandal, saying Boris Johnson has huge questions to answer. The paper also says Javid has been warned he's inherited "possibly the most daunting in-tray of decisions".
The Daily Telegraph says Javid will push for "lockdowns to end as soon as possible", while the Sun says there is every reason to hope the former chancellor will be less in thrall to what it calls the " doomsters" in the scientific community.
Wimbledon gets under way after last year's cancellation - with the tournament part of a government pilot which means it can operate at 50% capacity across the grounds, building to full capacity crowds for the finals.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Covid pandemic this Monday morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates here.
The new Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, is to update MPs on plans for lifting the last coronavirus restrictions in England
-
His address comes less than 48 hours after it was announced he would take over after Matt Hancock's resignation
- Labour has called for an investigation into ministers' use of private email addresses for government business, amid claims Hancock potentially breached guidelines
-
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have begun trials of a modified coronavirus vaccine designed to act against the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa
-
The Federation of Small Businesses has called for the government to give more support, in light of what it calls the “crushing delay” to the reopening in England
-
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and several senior military officers are self-isolating after the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, received a positive test
-
A Covid outbreak in Sydney linked to the highly contagious Delta variant has grown to 128 cases
- Wimbledon gets under way after last year's cancellation - with the tournament part of a government pilot which means it can operate at 50% capacity across the grounds, building to full capacity crowds for the finals.
