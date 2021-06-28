PA Copyright: PA

The timing of the ending of Covid restrictions will be a "political decision" despite positive data on vaccinations, a leading scientist says.

The government had planned to lift all legal limits on social contact in England on 21 June, but this was delayed amid concern over the spread of the Delta variant.

Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, tells the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "We're looking at the data that's coming from Public Health England about the effectiveness of the vaccines and we're seeing more than 90% protection.

"If that persists as more and more data emerge, and we will get much greater certainty of those figures in the weeks ahead, then we reach a point where, with most people vaccinated with at least one dose and those at highest risk having two doses, it does put us in a very good position."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the remaining restrictions will ease on 19 July, but an update on a review of a possible earlier lifting will be given to MPs later today - by Sajid Javid, the new health secretary.