Reuters Copyright: Reuters For the second weekend in a row, Lisbon's metropolitan area will enforce a travel ban from 15:00 today Image caption: For the second weekend in a row, Lisbon's metropolitan area will enforce a travel ban from 15:00 today

Portugal has tightened Covid restrictions in the capital Lisbon and in Albufeira in the Algarve because of high rates of infection. The two areas join the fishing port of Sesimbra in having weekend closures from 15:30 today for cafes, restaurants and non-essential shopping. A weekend travel ban comes into force in Lisbon today for the second weekend running in an attempt to halt the spread of the Delta variant, with only essential trips allowed or proof of vaccination or negative test.

In Russia, the eastern Siberia republic of Buryatia has become the first region to go back into lockdown as Covid cases surge. From Sunday until 11 July only essential shops will be open and people will have to work from home. The Covid death rate in Russia has surged by more than 20% in the past week, say officials, and over 20,000 new cases were reported yesterday.

French health officials say the number of Covid patients treated in intensive care has fallen below 1,500 for the first time since the start of last October. But there are concerns that the vaccination campaign for first doses is beginning to slow down. Even though 700,000 doses are being administered daily, only about 200,000 of those are first vaccinations.

Top German health official Lothar Wieler has added his voice to criticism of Euro 2020 knockout games taking place at Wembley. “From an infection point of view, this isn’t a good idea,” says the head of the RKI public health institute. Germany play England in London on Tuesday, but Wieler says travel for fans across Europe while the Delta variant is prevalent doesn’t make sense.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has appealed to supporters going to Seville in Spain to see the national team play Portugal on Sunday to take care. “It’s still a red zone and anyone travelling there must respect the rules,” he says.

Poland is planning a national lottery for people who’ve been vaccinated, to encourage people to get immunised. Officials say there’ll be prizes of up to a million zloty (£190,000; €220,000).