Travel bosses: ‘We cannot afford another missed summer’
The UK's travel green list is not enough to help the travel sector
recover from the pandemic, Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways says.
"We cannot afford another missed summer,” he says.
“There are jobs at stake, Britons separated from family members
and we cannot afford to allow the success of our vaccine programme to be wasted.”
He says plans to allow vaccinated people to travel more freely
this summer are "critical".
Shai Weiss, head of Virgin Atlantic, says the expanded green
list "fails to go far enough", and the US should have been
added.
And industry body Abta says the announcement "will not on
its own deliver the meaningful restart of international travel that the
industry desperately needs".
What's the latest around Europe?
Portugal has tightened Covid restrictions in the
capital Lisbon and in Albufeira in the Algarve because of high rates of
infection. The two areas join the fishing port of Sesimbra in having weekend closures from 15:30 today for cafes, restaurants and non-essential shopping. A weekend travel ban comes into force in Lisbon today for the second weekend running in an attempt to halt the spread of the Delta variant, with only essential trips allowed or proof
of vaccination or negative test.
In Russia, the eastern Siberia republic of Buryatia
has become the first region to go back into lockdown as Covid cases surge.
From Sunday until 11 July only essential shops will be open and people will
have to work from home. The Covid death rate in Russia has surged by more than 20% in
the past week, say officials, and over 20,000 new cases were reported yesterday.
French health officials say the number of Covid
patients treated in intensive care has fallen below 1,500 for the first time
since the start of last October. But there are concerns that the vaccination
campaign for first doses is beginning to slow down. Even though 700,000 doses
are being administered daily, only about 200,000 of those are first
vaccinations.
Top German health official Lothar Wieler has added
his voice to criticism of Euro 2020 knockout games taking place at Wembley. “From
an infection point of view, this isn’t a good idea,” says the head of the RKI
public health institute. Germany play England in London on Tuesday, but Wieler says travel for fans across Europe while the Delta variant is prevalent
doesn’t make sense.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has appealed to supporters going to Seville in Spain to see the national team play Portugal on Sunday to take care. “It’s still a red zone and anyone travelling there must respect the rules,” he says.
Poland is planning a national lottery for people who’ve
been vaccinated, to encourage people to get immunised. Officials say there’ll be prizes of up to a million zloty
(£190,000; €220,000).
Shapps defends travel list changes
BBC Breakfast
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the government’s traffic light system for international travel is a “maximum transparency approach” so that “people can make their own decisions”.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Shapps says there are “no guarantees” on being able to travel this summer, saying the situation can "change relatively quickly".
All the additions to the green list, with the exception of Malta, have also been added to the green watch list, signalling they are at risk of moving back to amber.
Shapps says the government is "just trying to provide guidance".
He says the government relies on the scientists who consider the data to decide on which destinations make the green list.
This includes whether countries publish variants and what the level of vaccination is in those destinations.
When asked if he would still prefer that people did not travel, Shapps says: “No, that’s not my message.” But he says people “must be aware” there are "complications” this year.
He also defends the right of Uefa officials to travel to the UK without quarantine for Euro 2020, and says “strict protocols are in place”.
What are the UK travel rules?
Malta, Madeira and the Balearic
Islands are among the latest holiday destinations to be added to the
government's green list of countries.
Travellers from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will no
longer have to quarantine on their return from these places from 04:00 on Wednesday 30 June.
The government had expressed hopes to scrap
quarantine for people travelling back from amber list countries, who have had
both Covid jabs.
The vast majority of countries are on the amber list. Travellers to these
destinations have to quarantine for 10 days on their return and are subject to Covid
tests. The government advises against travel to these destinations.
Countries on the red list are considered the
highest risk, and travel to and from the UK is strictly limited.
But travellers also need to check the rules at
their destinations.
The government's expansion of the UK's green travel list - announced yesterday evening - does
not go far enough, industry leaders are warning
-
Winter viruses are flourishing as more people mix, and a
doctor's chief says A&Es are struggling to cope
-
There are still significant weaknesses in the performance of
NHS Test and Trace in England, a watchdog is warning
-
The head of the British Olympic Association says the organisation is still
"trying to convince" some athletes to have the Covid vaccine
before Tokyo 2020 starts next month
-
More than one million people in Sydney's central and eastern
suburbs, including Bondi Beach, will be locked down
after a jump in Covid cases.
