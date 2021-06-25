Palma Beach in Palma de Mallorca
  1. Travel bosses: ‘We cannot afford another missed summer’

    The UK's travel green list is not enough to help the travel sector recover from the pandemic, Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways says.

    "We cannot afford another missed summer,” he says.

    “There are jobs at stake, Britons separated from family members and we cannot afford to allow the success of our vaccine programme to be wasted.”

    He says plans to allow vaccinated people to travel more freely this summer are "critical".

    Shai Weiss, head of Virgin Atlantic, says the expanded green list "fails to go far enough", and the US should have been added.

    And industry body Abta says the announcement "will not on its own deliver the meaningful restart of international travel that the industry desperately needs".

  2. What's the latest around Europe?

    Portugal has tightened Covid restrictions in the capital Lisbon and in Albufeira in the Algarve because of high rates of infection. The two areas join the fishing port of Sesimbra in having weekend closures from 15:30 today for cafes, restaurants and non-essential shopping. A weekend travel ban comes into force in Lisbon today for the second weekend running in an attempt to halt the spread of the Delta variant, with only essential trips allowed or proof of vaccination or negative test.

    In Russia, the eastern Siberia republic of Buryatia has become the first region to go back into lockdown as Covid cases surge. From Sunday until 11 July only essential shops will be open and people will have to work from home. The Covid death rate in Russia has surged by more than 20% in the past week, say officials, and over 20,000 new cases were reported yesterday.

    French health officials say the number of Covid patients treated in intensive care has fallen below 1,500 for the first time since the start of last October. But there are concerns that the vaccination campaign for first doses is beginning to slow down. Even though 700,000 doses are being administered daily, only about 200,000 of those are first vaccinations.

    Top German health official Lothar Wieler has added his voice to criticism of Euro 2020 knockout games taking place at Wembley. “From an infection point of view, this isn’t a good idea,” says the head of the RKI public health institute. Germany play England in London on Tuesday, but Wieler says travel for fans across Europe while the Delta variant is prevalent doesn’t make sense.

    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has appealed to supporters going to Seville in Spain to see the national team play Portugal on Sunday to take care. “It’s still a red zone and anyone travelling there must respect the rules,” he says.

    Poland is planning a national lottery for people who’ve been vaccinated, to encourage people to get immunised. Officials say there’ll be prizes of up to a million zloty (£190,000; €220,000).

  3. Shapps defends travel list changes

    BBC Breakfast

    Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the government’s traffic light system for international travel is a “maximum transparency approach” so that “people can make their own decisions”.

    Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Shapps says there are “no guarantees” on being able to travel this summer, saying the situation can "change relatively quickly".

    All the additions to the green list, with the exception of Malta, have also been added to the green watch list, signalling they are at risk of moving back to amber.

    Shapps says the government is "just trying to provide guidance".

    He says the government relies on the scientists who consider the data to decide on which destinations make the green list.

    This includes whether countries publish variants and what the level of vaccination is in those destinations.

    When asked if he would still prefer that people did not travel, Shapps says: “No, that’s not my message.” But he says people “must be aware” there are "complications” this year.

    He also defends the right of Uefa officials to travel to the UK without quarantine for Euro 2020, and says “strict protocols are in place”.

  4. What are the UK travel rules?

    Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands are among the latest holiday destinations to be added to the government's green list of countries.

    Travellers from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will no longer have to quarantine on their return from these places from 04:00 on Wednesday 30 June.

    The government had expressed hopes to scrap quarantine for people travelling back from amber list countries, who have had both Covid jabs.

    The vast majority of countries are on the amber list. Travellers to these destinations have to quarantine for 10 days on their return and are subject to Covid tests. The government advises against travel to these destinations.

    Countries on the red list are considered the highest risk, and travel to and from the UK is strictly limited.

    But travellers also need to check the rules at their destinations.

  5. Green list expansion not enough, say travel bosses

    Travel industry leaders are warning that the government's expansion of the UK's green travel list does not go far enough.

    Arrivals from 16 places, including Spain's Balearic Islands, will not have to quarantine from 04:00 on Wednesday.

    Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has also said the government plans to drop quarantine for fully-vaccinated people returning from amber list countries "later in the summer".

    But easyJet says the timetable "simply isn't ambitious enough".

    The airline says the announcement, which followed days of pressure from the travel industry, is "not the safe and sustainable reopening of travel the government promised".

    And British Airways warns the sector could not afford "another missed summer".

  6. Good Morning

    Welcome to our coronavirus live page. Here are your main headlines this morning:

