The government will take a "cautious" approach to changing travel restrictions but wants to get to a position where it can support people to travel abroad if they want to, a minister says.

George Eustice tells Sky News: "Nobody likes the draconian restrictions we have had to put in place over this last year as we have wrestled with the pandemic.

"So, yes, we want to get to a position where we can support people who want to travel to be able to do so, but it is difficult.

"We are being cautious because the biggest threat still to our progress against this pandemic and the great progress we have made on vaccination is that there will be another variant somewhere that maybe hadn't been properly detected in another country and that that variant is more resistant to vaccination," he adds.

We're expecting an announcement on changes to the rules later.