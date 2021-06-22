Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm a delay to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the country later.

Mrs Sturgeon signalled last week that the move to level zero - the lowest in five-tier system - was likely to be pushed back by three weeks.

Originally set for 28 June, it could be delayed until at least mid-July so more people can be vaccinated.

The first minister has also promised to publish a much-anticipated review of social distancing rules.

She is expected to give an indication of what life could look like once the country has transitioned to level zero and beyond.

