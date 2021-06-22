The effects of being in lockdown for much of the past 18 months continues to show in the latest borrowing figures released by the government - but there are some positive signs.
Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - was £24.3bn in May. That is down on the same time last year - when the UK was in the middle of the first nationwide lockdown - but it is still the second highest May figure on record.
And it means that, overall, government debt now stands at nearly £2.2 trillion.
BBC economics correspondent Andy Verity does point to some hopeful signs - saying that because there were far fewer lockdown restrictions last month compared with a year ago, it means more 15% more tax was coming in than in May 2020.
And, he says, the current level of interest on central government debt - £4.3bn in May - is manageable.
The rise in coronavirus cases in Cornwall was from before the G7 summit, the director of public health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has said.
Rachel Wigglesworth told BBC Radio 4's Today programme cases had been rising since restrictions were eased on 17 May and then over half-term, with 18 to 30-year-olds particularly affected.
When asked if she would reject the suggestion the rise was due to an influx of foreign dignitaries, she said: "Yes, we did see an increase in some of our case rates, as I say in this younger age population, some time before any of the G7 summit events and we were encouraging a lot of our population - and also the people who visited for the summit in Cornwall - to test regularly so that we could identify any cases.
"So, that proactive approach did identify cases, both in the community and particularly a university which had an outbreak early on, before the G7.
"Quite a number of those cases can be tracked back to that group and then through into some of hospitality venues."
What's the latest around Europe?
Uefa says it has no intention to move the Euro 2020 semi finals and final from Wembley after Italy’s prime minister, Mario Draghi, said the matches should be moved to Rome rather than take place in a “country where infections are rising quickly”. A Uefa spokesman told Reuters that it was working with the FA and English authorities, days after it made clear travelling foreign fans should be exempt from UK quarantine rules.
Germany's Medical Association has warned people to avoid going on
holiday in areas where there is a high incidence of the highly contagious Delta
variant. Its president Klaus Reinhardt says there's nothing wrong with
going on holiday elsewhere as long as people are cautious and responsible and comply
with hygiene rules. German infection rates have fallen to a seven-day incidence rate
of eight cases per 100,000 people and another 455 cases were reported nationally
in the past 24 hours.
Italy is to drop its requirement to wear a face covering outdoors from next
Monday. Only one Italian region – Valle d'Aosta in the far north-west –
is not considered a white zone and that area is also expected to be allowed to
adopt the loosest Covid rules too from 28 June. Masks will still have to be worn
on public transport so officials are urging everyone to take them when they go out.
Meanwhile, Greek health expert Alkiviadis Vatopoulos says
the outdoor mask requirement is also likely to be dropped in Greece in the
coming weeks. He believes if vaccination levels hit 70%+ by autumn then
mutations may not be able to spread.
Swimming lessons for children had to stop across Europe during the
course of the pandemic and Austria's primary schools have been no
exception. That means more than 130,000 under-nines in Austria now cannot swim,
according to a survey.
Hancock: PM's 'hopeless' text is ancient history
And finally from Matt Hancock's media round this morning, the health secretary was asked about texts from the prime minister last year in which the PM apparently referred to him as “totally hopeless”.
Screenshots of the messages were released last week by Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.
Mr Hancock told the Today programme the messages were “ancient history” and he and the prime minister have a “very good, close working relationship”.
“Frankly, that was ancient history and of course there’s pressures in the middle of the pandemic, but what matters is what you get done...
“It was an expression of frustration at the situation, which is that we didn’t have enough testing capacity. I was there driving up the testing capacity, and do you know what, I delivered on that goal.”
Could people get a Covid booster and flu jab at same time?
Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s warned the UK may have a "rough winter", with extra pressures on the NHS.
Asked if this referred to the combination of Covid-19 and flu, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said “yes”.
He said the clinical concern was that immunity to flu would be lower because “almost nobody” has had the virus for 18 months because of social distancing measures during the pandemic.
The health secretary said work was being carried out to see whether people could have a Covid booster shot and a flu jab at the same time.
“We do expect this winter to be challenging,” he said.
Ministers working on quarantine-free travel for double-jabbed Brits
Ministers are working on plans for quarantine-free travel to amber list countries for double-vaccinated Britons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
"We're working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe,” he told Sky News.
"After all, that's the whole purpose of the vaccination programme, that's why it's so important that every adult goes out and gets the jab."
Asked if these plans could be in place as soon as August, the health secretary replied: "We'll get there when it's safe to do so."
He said the plans "had not been clinically advised yet - we're working on it" but said it is something he "wants to see".
UK virus data in charts
As Health Secretary Matt Hancock says recent Covid data in the UK is encouraging, here are the latest charts.
Data over the last week ‘encouraging’ - Hancock
The coronavirus data ahead of the planned lifting of restrictions on 19 July is "encouraging", Matt Hancock says.
The health secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the growth in cases was slowing and while hospitalisations were increasing, they were not doing so “very quickly”.
The number of people dying from the virus remains “very, very low”, he added.
He said: “I’d say we’re on track for the opening on the 19 July, and we will watch vigilantly and we will look at the data, in particular at the start of next week.
"But I would say that the data over the last week or so has been encouraging and especially looking at the number of people who are dying - that’s staying very, very low and it shows the vaccine is working and getting us out of this.”
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
The Covid data in the UK looks encouraging, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says
He says although cases are rising, the pace of growth is slowing - while hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively low
Mr Hancock also says ministers are working on plans for quarantine-free travel to amber list countries for double-vaccinated Britons
