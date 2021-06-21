On BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been addressing the text message from the prime minister, revealed by former adviser Dominic Cummings, which labeled him "totally hopeless" (with an expletive).
"Honestly, it feels like ancient history," he says, now that the vaccine programme has been a success.
He says "at times of stress people say all sorts of things" and despite the message being "apparently from the prime minister", "what matters is the way you work together".
Hancock denies it is embarrassing, saying he has been working "incredibly closely" with Boris Johnson, especially in the last six or seven months - since Cummings left government.
He says he is "not really very interested" in why Cummings dislikes him and prefers to work with a "team attitude", which is "a far, far better way to run a government".
Scotland rejects compensation demand over Manchester travel ban
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new strategic science bodies and priorities for research, as he seeks to build on the vaccine success. He aims to use science funding to tackle the impact of climate change, and “level up” across the country, but there is concern it could mean greater political control of research budgets.
-
How long protection from the two coronavirus vaccine doses lasts
-
Which vaccines will be used for boosters
-
How boosters will work for variants
-
Whether children will be vaccinated
-
Doctors and hospital trusts say the UK must prepare for the rollout of autumn booster jabs now, as it will involve “huge challenges”. They say the health service cannot carry on with an emergency response. The government says it is waiting on the results of trials before finalising its plans.
-
Tokyo is due to decide today whether next month’s delayed Olympic Games will have spectators in the arenas. It comes after the first positive test of a foreign athlete in the Olympic Village, a Ugandan who had been fully vaccinated.
-
Flexible rail season tickets - covering just two or three days a week - go on sale today as part of a response to the growing trend in home-working, driven by the pandemic.
-
-
Wales is allowing more people in music and comedy venues, as the limits of wedding guests are also relaxed today. But major changes to Covid regulations have been paused for four weeks amid the start of a third wave of infections.
-
The body of a Belgian soldier with far-right views who had threatened the scientist leading the country’s Covid response has been found. Police say he appears to have taken his own life.
Scotland rejects compensation demand over Manchester travel ban
Over the weekend, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham responded angrily to news that Scotland had imposed a ban on people travelling to and from the city, starting today.
He said he would write to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to say she should compensate people who planned to travel or businesses that lost bookings.
But on Radio 4’s Today programme, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “I don’t think that’s a relevant point.”
He says both Scotland and England have programmes in place to support businesses hit by Covid restrictions.
Asked why Scotland did not give any notice to Burnham, as mayor of the affected areas in Manchester and Salford, Swinney says: “We have to take decisions based on the data that presents itself.
“Sometimes that is very uncomfortable data for us and we have to act quickly to make sure we are doing everything possible to try and suppress the spread of the virus.”
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced the ban on Friday, saying it was because of high Covid levels in the Manchester area.
Flu may be a bigger problem than Covid this winter
Prof Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the government’s advisory committee on vaccination, has been addressing some of the questions around Covid booster jabs.
He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme work is under way testing seven different vaccines for autumn boosters, to see how they might react with each other and with a flu vaccine.
The last point is important because he says: “Flu could be potentially a bigger problem this winter than Covid.”
With very, very low prevalence due to the UK’s lockdowns, flu immunity is likely to have dropped in the population and “it comes back to bite us”, he says.
But Prof Harnden says Covid boosters are also likely to be important for the elderly, most of whom had their vaccinations several months ago.
No decision has been made on vaccinating children against Covid yet, he says, but the focus is on second doses and covering over-18s.
“We need to think very carefully what the benefits are to children themselves,” Prof Harnden says.
We need answers on autumn booster plan, say hospital bosses
Doctors and hospital trusts say there are many questions about autumn booster jabs that need answering, amid warnings the heath service cannot continue with an “emergency response” to vaccination.
“We cannot just carry on as we are,” said NHS Providers and the Royal College of GPs.
Combining a Covid jab rollout with the annual flu vaccines is likely to add significant challenges, they say.
Their question include:
There also needs to be investment in vaccination centres rather than relying on venues such as sports stadiums, they say.
The government says it is planning a booster programme later this year and details will be published in due course.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. We'll be bringing you updates on the pandemic throughout the day, but first let's take a look at some of this morning's headlines: