Health Secretary Matt Hancock denied it was embarrassing to be branded "hopeless" by the PM Image caption: Health Secretary Matt Hancock denied it was embarrassing to be branded "hopeless" by the PM

On BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been addressing the text message from the prime minister, revealed by former adviser Dominic Cummings, which labeled him "totally hopeless" (with an expletive).

"Honestly, it feels like ancient history," he says, now that the vaccine programme has been a success.

He says "at times of stress people say all sorts of things" and despite the message being "apparently from the prime minister", "what matters is the way you work together".

Hancock denies it is embarrassing, saying he has been working "incredibly closely" with Boris Johnson, especially in the last six or seven months - since Cummings left government.

He says he is "not really very interested" in why Cummings dislikes him and prefers to work with a "team attitude", which is "a far, far better way to run a government".