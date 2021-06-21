Woman being vaccinated
Flu this winter could be worse than Covid - expert

Live Reporting

Edited by Martha Buckley

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Hopeless' comment feels like ancient history

    Matt Hancock
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Health Secretary Matt Hancock denied it was embarrassing to be branded "hopeless" by the PM

    On BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been addressing the text message from the prime minister, revealed by former adviser Dominic Cummings, which labeled him "totally hopeless" (with an expletive).

    "Honestly, it feels like ancient history," he says, now that the vaccine programme has been a success.

    He says "at times of stress people say all sorts of things" and despite the message being "apparently from the prime minister", "what matters is the way you work together".

    Hancock denies it is embarrassing, saying he has been working "incredibly closely" with Boris Johnson, especially in the last six or seven months - since Cummings left government.

    He says he is "not really very interested" in why Cummings dislikes him and prefers to work with a "team attitude", which is "a far, far better way to run a government".

  2. Scotland rejects compensation demand over Manchester travel ban

    Deputy First Minister John Swinney
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the call for compensation was "not relevant"

    Over the weekend, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham responded angrily to news that Scotland had imposed a ban on people travelling to and from the city, starting today.

    He said he would write to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to say she should compensate people who planned to travel or businesses that lost bookings.

    But on Radio 4’s Today programme, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “I don’t think that’s a relevant point.”

    He says both Scotland and England have programmes in place to support businesses hit by Covid restrictions.

    Asked why Scotland did not give any notice to Burnham, as mayor of the affected areas in Manchester and Salford, Swinney says: “We have to take decisions based on the data that presents itself.

    “Sometimes that is very uncomfortable data for us and we have to act quickly to make sure we are doing everything possible to try and suppress the spread of the virus.”

    Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced the ban on Friday, saying it was because of high Covid levels in the Manchester area.

  3. Flu may be a bigger problem than Covid this winter

    Woman being vaccinated
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Older people who have had Covid vaccines months ago are likely to need boosters along with flu jabs

    Prof Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the government’s advisory committee on vaccination, has been addressing some of the questions around Covid booster jabs.

    He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme work is under way testing seven different vaccines for autumn boosters, to see how they might react with each other and with a flu vaccine.

    The last point is important because he says: “Flu could be potentially a bigger problem this winter than Covid.”

    With very, very low prevalence due to the UK’s lockdowns, flu immunity is likely to have dropped in the population and “it comes back to bite us”, he says.

    But Prof Harnden says Covid boosters are also likely to be important for the elderly, most of whom had their vaccinations several months ago.

    No decision has been made on vaccinating children against Covid yet, he says, but the focus is on second doses and covering over-18s.

    “We need to think very carefully what the benefits are to children themselves,” Prof Harnden says.

  4. We need answers on autumn booster plan, say hospital bosses

    Person being vaccinated at White Hart Lane
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: The UK needs to plan ahead for autumn booster vaccines, doctors say

    Doctors and hospital trusts say there are many questions about autumn booster jabs that need answering, amid warnings the heath service cannot continue with an “emergency response” to vaccination.

    “We cannot just carry on as we are,” said NHS Providers and the Royal College of GPs.

    Combining a Covid jab rollout with the annual flu vaccines is likely to add significant challenges, they say.

    Their question include:

    • How long protection from the two coronavirus vaccine doses lasts
    • Which vaccines will be used for boosters
    • How boosters will work for variants
    • Whether children will be vaccinated

    There also needs to be investment in vaccination centres rather than relying on venues such as sports stadiums, they say.

    The government says it is planning a booster programme later this year and details will be published in due course.

  5. Welcome

    Tokyo's Olympic stadium
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A decision is due on whether to allow spectators at the Olympics in Tokyo

    Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates on the pandemic throughout the day, but first let’s take a look at some of this morning’s headlines:

    • The body of a Belgian soldier with far-right views who had threatened the scientist leading the country’s Covid response has been found. Police say he appears to have taken his own life.
