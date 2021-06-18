Covid-19: Final push as all adults can book jabs

BBC Copyright: BBC

England's coronavirus vaccination opening up to all adults today is a "really remarkable achievement", says the country's medical director.

Professor Stephen Powys tells BBC Breakast today is an " important moment" as, in less than 200 days, 61 million vaccine doses have been given in England, about 80% of the adult population have had their first dose and 60% their second.

He says young people who are not registered with a doctor should not let that stop them as there are pop-up centres across the country.

Powys says as cases of the Delta variant rise across the whole of England it will be important to look at the data over the next couple of weeks to see the impact on hospitalisations and deaths.

He says there is a race between the virus and the vaccines as young people get jabbed before cases reach their next peak.

Powys says it takes about two weeks for immunity from a first dose to kick in for younger people.

"The modelling looks as if there is going to be a peak in July through to the beginning of August," he says.