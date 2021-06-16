The head of Moscow’s main Covid hospital, Denis Protsenko, says
more than 200 patients are being admitted every day – a higher rate than in
Russia’s first two Covid waves. He’s given an interview in which he’s said
vaccination is the only way to stop the pandemic. Moscow Mayor Sergei
Sobyanin has spoken of an explosive growth in infections: on Tuesday alone,
Moscow recorded 6,805 new Covid-19 cases while across Russia the number was
14,185.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Portugal
and Spain today, kicking off a big trip to highlight the EU’s Covid recovery
funds. Portugal has submitted plans to receive €16bn (£13.8bn) and Spain €140bn from the €750bn
EU fund and Mrs Von der Leyen is due to approve both. The two countries
have been badly hit by the pandemic and Spain is set to receive the second
biggest package from the rescue fund after Italy.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex leaves seven days of self-isolation
today after his wife tested positive last week. He’s had a negative test
and will now plunge into an election campaign ahead of a key regional vote on
Sunday.
The infection rate continues to fall in Germany, but this
morning health authorities say the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has
passed 90,000, with another 137 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The
seven-day incidence rate is now down to 13.2 cases per 100,000 – last week it
was over 20.
Spain has approved vaccinations for children from the age
of 12, although health officials say they need to focus on over-40s
who have not yet been vaccinated. Over-12s are included in three new groups to
be vaccinated – up to the age of 39.
Vaccines extended to people over 21 in England
People in England aged 21 and over can now book their Covid vaccines, the health secretary says.
In a tweet, Matt Hancock urged them to book appointments and "help us all get out of the pandemic".
NHS England says around a million text messages will be sent out today inviting people to book their vaccine appointments.
Covid vaccinations are to become compulsory for staff in care homes for older people in England, the BBC has been told
-
MPs are going to vote on extending emergency Covid laws in England for another four weeks, amid concern over rising cases
-
Researchers say they have found another life-saving therapy to treat coronavirus, which could help one in three of those in hospital with severe Covid
-
Arrivals in the Republic of Ireland from Great Britain who have not been vaccinated will have to self-isolate for 10 days under new rules
-
The hospitality industry in Scotland is warning of the potential of "another lost summer" as ministers prepare to delay easing coronavirus restrictions
-
The number of Americans who have died from Covid-19 has reached 600,012 - the most of any nation - according to data from Johns Hopkins University
What’s the latest across Europe?
We'll be bringing you the latest updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day, so stay tuned...