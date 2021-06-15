Cabinet office minister Michael Gove says the government can be "pretty confident" that the final easing of England's Covid restrictions will go ahead on 19 July - on the basis that the four-week delay allows time to ramp up the level of Covid vaccination across the population.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he says: “I think we can be confident that we will be able to move to stage 4 on [19 July], on the basis of everything we now know.”

He points to evidence published yesterday showing current vaccines are "highly effective", particularly when given in two doses, against the Delta variant first discovered in India.

He adds: "We can be pretty confident that the time that we have will allow us to vaccinate a significantly high proportion of people and to make sure that as many people as possible have their second jab.

"That should provide, we hope, a very high level of protection."

He says as well as the increased number of vaccinations, the final easing of restrictions on 19 July will coincide with the start of the school holidays, which he says ministers are assured will bring down the virus R - or reproduction rate.

"We think this is the appropriate balance between restoring peoples’ freedom, lifting restrictions, but at the same time, doing everything we can to provide the protection necessary."