Cabinet office minister Michael Gove says the government can be "pretty confident" that the final easing of England's Covid restrictions will go ahead on 19 July - on the basis that the four-week delay allows time to ramp up the level of Covid vaccination across the population.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he says: “I think we can be confident that we will be able to move to
stage 4 on [19 July], on the basis of everything we now know.”
He points to evidence published yesterday showing current vaccines are "highly effective", particularly when given in two doses, against the Delta variant first discovered in India.
He adds: "We can be pretty confident that the time that we have will allow us to vaccinate a significantly high proportion of people and to make sure that as many people as possible have their second jab.
"That should provide, we hope, a very high level of protection."
He says as well as the increased number of vaccinations, the final
easing of restrictions on 19 July will coincide with the start of the school holidays, which he says ministers are assured will bring down the virus R - or reproduction rate.
"We think this is the
appropriate balance between restoring peoples’ freedom, lifting restrictions,
but at the same time, doing everything we can to provide the protection
necessary."
Coming months uncertain - scientist on Sage
Professor Graham Medley, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) advising the government, warns that it is still possible that the nation could return to seeing hundreds of deaths a day.
"Although the numbers of deaths are low at the moment, everyone expects that they will rise. The question is really as to what level they will rise," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"At the moment there is a lot of uncertainty in what's going to happen over the next couple of months."
Month's delay regrettable says Gove
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says it is "regrettable" that ministers had to order a delay of up to a month to the final phase of the road map.
Asked if restrictions would ease on July 19 or whether there could be another delay, Mr Gove tells Sky News: "That will be the terminus date.
"What we said is that we won't lift those restrictions before June 21, in the road map it says not before, and the whole point about the road map was to build in an element of flexibility and caution.
"It is regrettable that we do have this pause before moving to Step 4, but what we want to do is to make sure that when we do make that move, that we don't go back.
"Because the worst thing for business, worst thing for any of us, would be to open up again and then to very quickly find that we have to reimpose restrictions."
UK jobs market 'showing signs of recovery'
The jobs market is "showing signs of recovery", official figures suggest, with the unemployment rate falling and the number of job vacancies rising.
Unemployment stood at 4.7% in the three months to April, down from 4.8% previously, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The number of job vacancies in March to May was 758,000 - just 27,000 below pre-pandemic levels.
However, unemployment among the young and those in hospitality remains high.
France starts Covid vaccinations for 12-17-year-olds
today, but under strict conditions. Both parents have to agree to the
vaccination and one of them has to be present. The only vaccine approved so far
for under 15s in the EU is the Pfizer-BioNTech drug.
France play Germany in Munich this evening in the European Championships
and French police have been urged by the government to show leniency towards the public
in enforcing the 23:00 overnight curfew after the final whistle goes. But Interior
Minister Gérald Darmanin says that leniency should only apply to people
returning home after the match and not as a licence to prolong their parties.
Dutch Covid officials are weighing up a swifter end to the requirement to
wear masks in public places such as shops and restaurants, because of falling
infection rates. The same debate is being held in Germany where
infection rates are at their lowest for eight months.
Italy has recorded fewer than 1,000 daily infections for the first time since
last September. More than 500 patients are still in intensive care and another
36 deaths were recorded yesterday.
The Spanish capital Madrid is to reopen nightclubs and cocktail
bars until 03:00 from 21 June, that’s two hours later than now. However, capacity has to to kept to 50% of usual
numbers.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "determined" that the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted on 19 July, Downing Street has said. He confirmed on Monday that measures would remain in place until then
because of the rapid spread of the Delta variant
-
Industry figures say live music, theatre and other events have been dealt a "hammer blow" by the delay to the
final easing of England’s restrictions. The move means the capacity
of venues will remain limited by the requirements around social distancing
-
The jobs market is "showing signs of
recovery", official figures suggest, with the unemployment rate falling
and the number of job vacancies rising
-
People aged 23 and 24 in England will be able to
book a coronavirus vaccine from today under the latest stage of the rollout
- Wimbledon's men's and women's finals will be played in front
of capacity Centre Court crowds of
15,000, with the tournament beginning with 50% ground capacity on 28 June, as
part of the government's fan pilots
-
Travel insurers have been criticised for the
extent of their coronavirus cover, with the consumer group Which? saying
polices that offer “complete” protection for Covid-related disruption are barely available
What will delaying the full unlock achieve?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The government in England is delaying the full lifting of restrictions in England by four weeks. It comes amid rising infection rates.
But what difference does waiting another month make?
What's the latest across Europe?
France starts Covid vaccinations for 12-17-year-olds today, but under strict conditions. Both parents have to agree to the vaccination and one of them has to be present. The only vaccine approved so far for under 15s in the EU is the Pfizer-BioNTech drug.
The EU's 27 countries have carried out 300 million vaccinations so far, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She’s tweeted that enough doses have now been delivered “to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU next month”.
France play Germany in Munich this evening in the European Championships and French police have been urged by the government to show leniency towards the public in enforcing the 23:00 overnight curfew after the final whistle goes. But Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin says that leniency should only apply to people returning home after the match and not as a licence to prolong their parties.
Dutch Covid officials are weighing up a swifter end to the requirement to wear masks in public places such as shops and restaurants, because of falling infection rates. The same debate is being held in Germany where infection rates are at their lowest for eight months.
Italy has recorded fewer than 1,000 daily infections for the first time since last September. More than 500 patients are still in intensive care and another 36 deaths were recorded yesterday.
The Spanish capital Madrid is to reopen nightclubs and cocktail bars until 03:00 from 21 June, that’s two hours later than now. However, capacity has to to kept to 50% of usual numbers.
