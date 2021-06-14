As we've heard this morning, it's understood that the prime minister will announce a four-week delay to lifting the remaining lockdown restrictions later.
Health and Social Care Minister Edward Argar would not confirm the delay to BBC Breakfast but he says a month delay would allow more second jabs to be delivered.
"If we're going at a run rate of 250,000-300,000 second jabs each day - a month gives you roughly 10 million," he says.
Argar says Boris Johnson will be considering "all options".
On whether there could be some exemptions for weddings he says it has been "hugely distressing" for those who have had to postpone.
"I know that that is something the prime minister will be very mindful of and I think he'll be very sensitive to the situation, that those individuals, those couples find themselves in."
Why a delay to rules easing in England?
Here is a bit more about the decision to delay lifting restrictions on social contact in England.
It could mean that the capacity limits for sports events (including Euro 2020 games at London's Wembley Stadium), as well as pubs and cinemas, remain the same.
Nightclubs, which were due to open for the first time since the pandemic began, would also stay closed.
We are expecting to hear from PM Boris Johnson later, when he's set to confirm the delay and set out more information about what exactly it means.
The extension will be put to a Commons vote this month and could trigger a sizeable Conservative backbench rebellion.
Many scientists have called for the reopening to be delayed to enable more people to be vaccinated and receive second doses amid rising cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India.
And a delay would also allow for more work to be done on whether vaccines are breaking, or simply weakening, the link between infections and hospitalisations.
At current vaccination rates, almost 16 million more doses would be given during the four-week extension, including around nine million second doses for those at greater risk of serious illness.
The seven-day average for cases in the UK is up 49% compared with the seven days before
It is cheaper to rent a property than it is to buy a home for the first time in six years, says estate agents Hamptons, with falling rents after the pandemic meaning people are spending far less to live in cities
The Scottish government is shortening the time between coronavirus vaccinations
It says people over the age of 40 who've already had a first jab can now receive their second after eight weeks, rather than 12
Education should not be "the punchbag" that takes the financial hit as Wales recovers from the pandemic, a leading economist has said
Live Reporting
Edited by Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
We're expecting to hear from Prime Minister Boris Johnson today, when he's set to confirm a delay to lifting all coronavirus restrictions in England beyond 21 June
-
Senior ministers have signed off on the decision, with government sources telling the BBC most current rules will remain for another four weeks after this date
-
On Sunday, the UK recorded 7,490 new cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths within 28 days of a positive test
-
The seven-day average for cases in the UK is up 49% compared with the seven days before
-
It is cheaper to rent a property than it is to buy a home for the first time in six years, says estate agents Hamptons, with falling rents after the pandemic meaning people are spending far less to live in cities
-
The Scottish government is shortening the time between coronavirus vaccinations
-
It says people over the age of 40 who've already had a first jab can now receive their second after eight weeks, rather than 12
-
Education should not be "the punchbag" that takes the financial hit as Wales recovers from the pandemic, a leading economist has said
-
Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf has said it is fair to question whether restrictions in Scotland will be at level zero by the end of June
-
First minister Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on Scotland's restrictions on Tuesday
Delay would allow for more second jabs - minister
BBC Breakfast
As we've heard this morning, it's understood that the prime minister will announce a four-week delay to lifting the remaining lockdown restrictions later.
Health and Social Care Minister Edward Argar would not confirm the delay to BBC Breakfast but he says a month delay would allow more second jabs to be delivered.
"If we're going at a run rate of 250,000-300,000 second jabs each day - a month gives you roughly 10 million," he says.
Argar says Boris Johnson will be considering "all options".
On whether there could be some exemptions for weddings he says it has been "hugely distressing" for those who have had to postpone.
"I know that that is something the prime minister will be very mindful of and I think he'll be very sensitive to the situation, that those individuals, those couples find themselves in."
Why a delay to rules easing in England?
Here is a bit more about the decision to delay lifting restrictions on social contact in England.
It could mean that the capacity limits for sports events (including Euro 2020 games at London's Wembley Stadium), as well as pubs and cinemas, remain the same.
Nightclubs, which were due to open for the first time since the pandemic began, would also stay closed.
We are expecting to hear from PM Boris Johnson later, when he's set to confirm the delay and set out more information about what exactly it means. The extension will be put to a Commons vote this month and could trigger a sizeable Conservative backbench rebellion.
Many scientists have called for the reopening to be delayed to enable more people to be vaccinated and receive second doses amid rising cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India.
And a delay would also allow for more work to be done on whether vaccines are breaking, or simply weakening, the link between infections and hospitalisations.
At current vaccination rates, almost 16 million more doses would be given during the four-week extension, including around nine million second doses for those at greater risk of serious illness.
Here's a reminder of the roadmap for lifting restrictions in England.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coronavirus coverage this Monday morning. Here are some of the main stories this morning: