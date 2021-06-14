As we've heard this morning, it's understood that the prime minister will announce a four-week delay to lifting the remaining lockdown restrictions later.

Health and Social Care Minister Edward Argar would not confirm the delay to BBC Breakfast but he says a month delay would allow more second jabs to be delivered.

"If we're going at a run rate of 250,000-300,000 second jabs each day - a month gives you roughly 10 million," he says.

Argar says Boris Johnson will be considering "all options".

On whether there could be some exemptions for weddings he says it has been "hugely distressing" for those who have had to postpone.

"I know that that is something the prime minister will be very mindful of and I think he'll be very sensitive to the situation, that those individuals, those couples find themselves in."