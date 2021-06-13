Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK "has shifted the dial" on plans for world vaccination at the G7 summit in Cornwall, bringing plans to deliver vaccination around the globe forward by 18 months.

Raab says Boris Johnson has secured commitment from the seven nations to deliver a billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022, calling it "a massive step change".

He hails the event in Carbis Bay as the first net-zero G7 summit, and defends the decision to hold the three-day gathering - while rejecting suggestions the barbecue on Saturday evening ignored the government's Covid restrictions.

He tells Sky's Trevor Phillips: "You need leaders around the table... to stop fragmentation and see global cooperation".

