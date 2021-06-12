The G7 leaders on Friday
G7: Biden to call for alliance to counter China

  1. What happened at the G7 on Friday?

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and her spouse Joachim Sauer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson attend a drinks reception at the Eden Project
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The leaders attended a reception at the Eden Project on Friday night
    • The global distribution of Covid vaccines was also high on the summit agenda yesterday. Johnson pledged the UK will donate more than 100 million Covid vaccines to poorer countries within the next year, while President Biden promised 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to 92 low and middle-income countries and the African Union. Collectively the G7 nations are expected to agree to provide a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to end the pandemic in 2022.
    • Elsewhere, Boris Johnson pledged £430m to improve education in some of the world's poorest countries - with girls' education a priority. The summit will approve plans to get 40 million more girls into school, in countries where girls might either be kept out of school or drop out early. Domestically, Johnson has been criticised for his decision to reduce overseas aid spending from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income, in spite of an earlier manifesto promise.

  2. WATCH: Queen lightens the mood at summit dinner

    Video content

    Video caption: The Queen: ‘Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?’

    After Friday's talks, the leaders were joined by the Queen for a dinner at the nearby Eden Project.

    As they posed for a group photo - seated with appropriate social distancing - the monarch was heard to joke: "Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?"

    The leaders around the Queen laughed, and Boris Johnson replied emphatically: "Yes”.

    The prime minister added: "We have been enjoying ourselves - in spite of appearances."

  3. G7 leaders to unveil global anti-pandemic action plan

    Leaders of the G7 at Cornwall's Eden Project on Friday 11 June
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The G7 leaders attended a reception at the Eden Project on Friday evening

    On the agenda on Saturday, the G7 leaders are expected to agree a new plan to halt future pandemics.

    The leaders, from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the US and the UK, will issue the Carbis Bay Declaration.

    The action plan will see the G7 commit to using all their resources in an effort to ensure the devastation caused by a pandemic like Covid-19 is never repeated.

    Globally, there have more than 3.7 million Covid-related deaths since the outbreak began, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

    The G7 will spell out a series of concrete steps forming the declaration, including:

    • Slashing the time taken to develop and licence vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days
    • Reinforcing global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity
    • Support for reforming and strengthening the World Health Organization (WHO).

    UN Secretary General António Guterres and WHO director Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will also take part in Saturday's session.

    “To truly defeat coronavirus and recover we need to prevent a pandemic like this from ever happening again. That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around,” G7 host, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has said ahead of Saturday’s talks.

  4. Good morning

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: The leaders gathered for an official welcome and family photo in Carbis Bay on Friday

    Welcome to today’s live coverage of the second day of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

    We will be bringing you all the latest news from Carbis Bay where leaders from seven of the world’s leading economies are discussing the environment, the global economy and coronavirus – among other issues.

