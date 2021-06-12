The global distribution of Covid vaccines was
also high on the summit agenda yesterday. Johnson pledged the UK will donate
more than 100 million Covid vaccines to poorer countries within the next year,
while President Biden promised 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to 92 low
and middle-income countries and the African Union. Collectively the G7
nations are expected to agree to provide a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine in
an effort to end the pandemic in 2022.
Elsewhere, Boris Johnson pledged £430m to improve education in some of the world's poorest countries - with girls' education a priority. The
summit will approve plans to get 40 million more girls into school, in
countries where girls might either be kept out of school or drop out early.
Domestically, Johnson has been criticised for his decision to reduce
overseas aid spending from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income, in spite of an
earlier manifesto promise.
WATCH: Queen lightens the mood at summit dinner
After Friday's talks, the leaders
were joined by the Queen for a dinner at the nearby Eden Project.
As they posed for a group photo - seated with appropriate social distancing - the monarch was heard to joke: "Are you
supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?"
The leaders around the Queen laughed, and Boris Johnson replied
emphatically: "Yes”.
The prime minister added: "We have been enjoying
ourselves - in spite of appearances."
G7 leaders to unveil global anti-pandemic action plan
On the agenda on Saturday, the G7 leaders are expected to agree a new plan to halt future pandemics.
The leaders, from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the US and the UK, will issue the Carbis Bay Declaration.
The action plan will see the G7 commit to using all their
resources in an effort to ensure the devastation caused by a pandemic like
Covid-19 is never repeated.
Globally, there have more than 3.7
million Covid-related deaths since the outbreak began, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.
The G7 will spell out a
series of concrete steps forming the declaration, including:
Slashing the time taken to develop and licence vaccines, treatments and
diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days
Reinforcing global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity
Support for reforming and strengthening the World Health Organization
(WHO).
UN Secretary General António Guterres and WHO director Dr
Tedros Ghebreyesus will also take part in Saturday's session.
“To truly defeat coronavirus and recover we need to prevent a
pandemic like this from ever happening again. That means learning lessons from
the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around,” G7 host, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has said ahead of Saturday’s talks.
Welcome to today’s live coverage of the second day of the G7 summit
in Cornwall.
We will be bringing you all the latest news from Carbis Bay where leaders
from seven of the world’s leading economies are discussing the environment, the
global economy and coronavirus – among other issues.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the summit
with a plea to tackle global inequality. Johnson urged fellow world leaders to
"build back better”, saying it was vital to learn from the
"mistakes" of the 2008 financial crisis when economic recovery was “not
uniform across all parts of society". “As G7, we are united in
our vision for a cleaner, greener world,” the PM said.
-
The global distribution of Covid vaccines was
also high on the summit agenda yesterday. Johnson pledged the UK will donate
more than 100 million Covid vaccines to poorer countries within the next year,
while President Biden promised 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to 92 low
and middle-income countries and the African Union. Collectively the G7
nations are expected to agree to provide a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine in
an effort to end the pandemic in 2022.
-
Elsewhere, Boris Johnson pledged £430m to improve education in some of the world's poorest countries - with girls' education a priority. The
summit will approve plans to get 40 million more girls into school, in
countries where girls might either be kept out of school or drop out early.
Domestically, Johnson has been criticised for his decision to reduce
overseas aid spending from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income, in spite of an
earlier manifesto promise.
-
Slashing the time taken to develop and licence vaccines, treatments and
diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days
-
Reinforcing global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity
-
Support for reforming and strengthening the World Health Organization
(WHO).
What happened at the G7 on Friday?
WATCH: Queen lightens the mood at summit dinner
After Friday's talks, the leaders were joined by the Queen for a dinner at the nearby Eden Project.
As they posed for a group photo - seated with appropriate social distancing - the monarch was heard to joke: "Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?"
The leaders around the Queen laughed, and Boris Johnson replied emphatically: "Yes”.
The prime minister added: "We have been enjoying ourselves - in spite of appearances."
G7 leaders to unveil global anti-pandemic action plan
On the agenda on Saturday, the G7 leaders are expected to agree a new plan to halt future pandemics.
The leaders, from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the US and the UK, will issue the Carbis Bay Declaration.
The action plan will see the G7 commit to using all their resources in an effort to ensure the devastation caused by a pandemic like Covid-19 is never repeated.
Globally, there have more than 3.7 million Covid-related deaths since the outbreak began, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.
The G7 will spell out a series of concrete steps forming the declaration, including:
UN Secretary General António Guterres and WHO director Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will also take part in Saturday's session.
“To truly defeat coronavirus and recover we need to prevent a pandemic like this from ever happening again. That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around,” G7 host, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has said ahead of Saturday’s talks.
Read the full story.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live coverage of the second day of the G7 summit in Cornwall.
We will be bringing you all the latest news from Carbis Bay where leaders from seven of the world’s leading economies are discussing the environment, the global economy and coronavirus – among other issues.