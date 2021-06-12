Reuters Copyright: Reuters The G7 leaders attended a reception at the Eden Project on Friday evening Image caption: The G7 leaders attended a reception at the Eden Project on Friday evening

On the agenda on Saturday, the G7 leaders are expected to agree a new plan to halt future pandemics.

The leaders, from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the US and the UK, will issue the Carbis Bay Declaration.

The action plan will see the G7 commit to using all their resources in an effort to ensure the devastation caused by a pandemic like Covid-19 is never repeated.

Globally, there have more than 3.7 million Covid-related deaths since the outbreak began, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

The G7 will spell out a series of concrete steps forming the declaration, including:

Slashing the time taken to develop and licence vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days

Reinforcing global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity

Support for reforming and strengthening the World Health Organization (WHO).

UN Secretary General António Guterres and WHO director Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will also take part in Saturday's session.

“To truly defeat coronavirus and recover we need to prevent a pandemic like this from ever happening again. That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around,” G7 host, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has said ahead of Saturday’s talks.

