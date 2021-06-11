He may already be well known to the other G7 leaders having
served for eight years as president of the European Central Bank, but this is
Mario Draghi’s first summit as Italy’s prime minister - and he’ll be keen to
establish his authority around the table in Cornwall.
Italy is sometimes
perceived as punching below its weight in international affairs. The
influential figure of Mario Draghi changes that image.
As the first country in the West to be crushed by the
pandemic, Italy led the push for a significant EU recovery fund and is its
largest recipient.
Draghi will be keen to keep the issue of post-Covid
rebuilding on the agenda. And as joint host with the UK of COP26, the UN
environment conference, efforts to combat climate change will be central to
Italy’s aims at this G7.
Italy also presides over the G20 this year, so it is
responsible for taking any pledges from Cornwall to October’s summit with other
key world leaders in Rome.
'Moral, economic and health case' for jab donations - Nandy
The UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says there is a moral, economic and health case for Britain to help vaccinate the world against coronavirus.
She tells BBC Breakfast Boris Johnson's pledge ahead of the G7 summit to donate 100 million surplus vaccine doses to some of the world's poorest countries was "welcome" but says there needs to be a plan not just an ambition.
"What we need over the next 48 hours is not just ambitions to get the world vaccinated but an actual plan," she says.
"That would be in Britain's interest as well, the International Monetary Fund says that this would represent the biggest return on investment in modern history for wealthier countries because of the economic fallout if we don't deal with this."
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says the pledge will be delivered in stages, with five million doses to be donated by the end of September and 25 million by the end of the year.
But even with the G7 donation pledges he agrees there is "fundamentally a shortage" of vaccine and calls on manufacturers to increase production.
Analysis
Why does the G7 summit matter?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Do summits like this matter? “Occasionally!” comes the answer from a former government insider who worked for years at the very top.
They warn that global get-togethers - however glamorous the location, however acute any particular political emergency, however good the freebies for the thousands of attendees - can descend into “waffelage”.
As the most powerful elected people in the world occupy a tiny Cornish bay for a few days, will this be an occasion that makes a difference to any of our lives or will it be waffle in the end?
A senior diplomat closely involved in the preparation was confident "this will be very meaningful".
It is the first time the new American president has met the relatively new British prime minister in person - a big moment by any measure.
And it's the first time that the leaders of the world's biggest democracies have gathered like this since their countries were hit by a genuine emergency - Covid.
Asked if Biden had expressed his concerns, Johnson says:
"No, the president didn't say anything of the kind."
The prime minister suggests the way the EU is implementing
the agreed arrangement is "excessively burdensome" and says while
the UK, the US and the EU want to preserve the balance in Northern Ireland, a
resolution to the issue is unlikely to be found in the coming days.
However, he adds that the different sides will be able to
"work it out".
Why is the G7 summit in the UK?
You may be wondering why world leaders are gathering at a seaside resort in south-west England.
No, they’re not on holiday. Rather, they’re meeting to discuss global problems at the G7 (Group of Seven) summit.
It’s being held in the UK because its government holds the G7 presidency this year.
It was announced in January the event would take place at the Carbis Bay Hotel near St Ives in Cornwall.
The UK government said it was important for world leaders to meet in person and regular Covid testing would take place.
Johnson speaks of ‘indestructible relationship’ between UK and US
While the G7 summit proper starts today the UK Prime Minister
Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden have already held talks.
How Joe Biden's getting around the UK
Joe Biden does not travel lightly. The US president has an array of specialist vehicles to help him move around in safety and comfort, on land and in the air.
And none is more iconic than the presidential plane - Air Force One.
The aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Wednesday, where Biden met US personnel stationed at the base before flying to Cornwall.
Inside the aircraft, there is 4,000 sq feet (372 sq m) of floor space spread over three levels.
Aside from a presidential suite, there are also medical facilities, food galleys, and space for advisers, Secret Service protection officers and journalists.
You can read more about Biden’s various modes of transport here.
In pictures: G7 leaders arrive on Cornish coast
Read more from Laura Kuenssberg here.
G7: What it's all about
If you are wondering what the G7 is all about then Jon Kay has summed it all up in 60 seconds for you here.
UK to donate 100m vaccine doses to poorer countries
Among the topics high on the agenda in Cornwall is the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahead of the talks starting Boris Johnson says the UK will start donating coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries in the next few weeks.
More than 100 million surplus doses will be delivered in the next year, he says.
It follows a pledge from US President Joe Biden of half a billion doses of Pfizer vaccines to 92 low and middle-income countries and the African Union.
The first five million doses from the UK will be given by the end of September, with another 25 million by the end of the year.
The prime minister says: "As a result of the success of the UK's vaccine programme we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them.
"In doing so we will take a massive step towards beating this pandemic for good."
He hopes his fellow leaders at the summit will "make similar pledges so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year".
Johnson tells the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg the alliance between the US and the UK should be known as the "indestructible relationship".
The prime minister has previously said he preferred to use a new term for the “special relationship”, as it has previously been known.
Johnson says the UK and US shared a belief in human rights, the rules-based international order and the transatlantic alliance.
"It's a relationship that has endured for a very long time, and has been an important part of peace and prosperity both in Europe and around the world," he says.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the G7 summit.
World leaders have travelled to Cornwall for the talks, which start today, with vaccines and climate change on the agenda.