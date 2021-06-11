Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Joe Biden does not travel lightly. The US president has an array of specialist vehicles to help him move around in safety and comfort, on land and in the air.

And none is more iconic than the presidential plane - Air Force One.

The aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Wednesday, where Biden met US personnel stationed at the base before flying to Cornwall.

Inside the aircraft, there is 4,000 sq feet (372 sq m) of floor space spread over three levels.

Aside from a presidential suite, there are also medical facilities, food galleys, and space for advisers, Secret Service protection officers and journalists.

You can read more about Biden’s various modes of transport here.