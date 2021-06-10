Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Danes will no longer have to use masks as much, but they will need their Covid passes Image caption: Danes will no longer have to use masks as much, but they will need their Covid passes

Denmark is to scrap the use of masks in most public spaces from next Monday, and allow 25,000 fans to watch European Championship matches in the capital, Copenhagen. Under a government agreement, restaurants can stay open until midnight from tomorrow. Masks will still be required on public transport for people who aren’t sitting down.

Moscow’s Covid field hospitals are to reopen after the Russian capital reported the highest number of cases this year. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the situation "remains difficult” with a new surge of over 4,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, although he insists no new lockdowns are planned. More than 800 cases were reported on Wednesday in Russia’s second city, St Petersburg, which is hosting seven European Championship matches.

There was anger at the French Tennis Open last night in Paris when 5,000 fans were told they had to go home during Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final tie against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, because of France’s 23:00 Covid curfew.

The crowd had enjoyed three hours of tennis on the main Philippe-Chatrier court and Djokovic was leading 3-2 in the fourth set. The game resumed at 23:16 local time and Djokovic promptly completed the set and the match.

Portugal has extended its highest state of alert to 27 June but will continue easing Covid restrictions for all areas except Lisbon and three other municipalities. For the rest of the country, remote working is now no longer compulsory and opening hours are back to normal in shops and cafes. Portugal reported no deaths on Wednesday but 890 cases, the highest daily figure for three months.

Cyprus is relaxing Covid restrictions today, allowing nightclubs to reopen for the first time in 15 months. But dancefloors won’t be open – you’ll have to dance around the tables - and bar areas won’t be reopening until 1 July.