BreakingAbout 8 in 10 UK adults have Covid antibodies - ONS
About 8 in 10 adults in the UK had antibodies to coronavirus by 17 May, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.
The figures are 83% for adults in Wales, 80% in England and Northern Ireland and a slightly lower 73% for Scotland.
They're up from 77% for Wales, 76% for England, 75% for Northern Ireland and 69% for Scotland - the week before.
Antibodies are evidence of vaccination or past infection which help the body fight illness.
Analysis
Delta variant is complicating matters - will we see 21 June delayed?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
It was always expected cases would rise at this stage –
allowing indoor mixing is the move that allows the virus to spread most easily.
But what is concerning government scientists is how
quickly cases are going up – and how that has begun to translate into hospital
admissions.
The increase in hospital admissions is only really
apparent in the north-west so far – more than a third of admissions in England have
been in that region over the past week.
The hope was the progress of the vaccination
programme would lead to a slower increase in infections and hospital admissions
would be flatter. But the Delta variant appears to have complicated matters -
and so the alarm bells are beginning to ring.
But it is still early days. There is hope this rise could
tail off given the immunity that has built up in the population and what has
been seen in the north-west does not translate to other parts of the country.
As painful as it is, the message from scientists is that
a delay in fully opening up allows more time to gather data and understand what
is happening and to vaccinate more.
A slowing of the progress on the roadmap rather than the
ending of it.
BA and Ryanair investigated for refusing refunds
British Airways and Ryanair may have broken consumer law in not offering refunds to customers who couldn't legally take flights due to Covid lockdowns, a watchdog has said.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says the airlines' stance could have left customers out of pocket.
The airlines offered other options, but both refused refunds, it says.
However, BA - which offered vouchers and rebooking - says it has acted lawfully. Ryanair, which also offered rebooking, says it has refunded customers in justified cases.
Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, says: "While we understand that airlines have had a tough time during the pandemic, people should not be left unfairly out of pocket for following the law.
"Customers booked these flights in good faith and were legally unable to take them due to circumstances entirely outside of their control. We believe these people should have been offered their money back."
'No plans to bring back tiered system' - Jenrick
We've been hearing more from Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick who says there are no plans to return to last year's regional tiered approach to coronavirus restrictions.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the "best way forward" is replicating the targeted action in Bolton.
Jenrick says: "We don't have any plan to return to the regional or the tiered approach that we saw last autumn.
"What we want to do is provide as much support as we possibly can to a local community and to work as closely as we can with the local leaders.
"We have seen in Bolton that that approach has worked. It did require a lot of effort and Bolton Council has been brilliant, the NHS there, local people above all have been extremely helpful and effective in combating it.
"So that approach, of going door to door with testing, doing the surge testing, doing the vaccine buses, getting everybody out to be vaccinated, has worked there.
"If we can replicate that in other places where you see similarly concerning rises in the number of cases, then that is the best way forward."
What's on today's newspaper front pages?
Many of today's UK newspapers focus on whether all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in England on 21 June.
The Guardian suggests the Chancellor Rishi Sunak - who it says had been regarded as more keen than some of his colleagues to lift constraints - is now willing to accept a four-week delay.
But according to HuffPost UK, the Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told colleagues he would bet on the original date.
The i newspaper says hopes for the reopening as planned have been raised by a "Glastonbury-style rush" for vaccine appointments.
The Daily Mail reports Boris Johnson is under pressure from business leaders to stick to his roadmap, with the former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith saying: 'We need to get on with it now."
The composer Andrew Lloyd Webber declares in the Daily Telegraph that he will reopen his theatres in June "come hell or high water" and is prepared to be arrested for his actions.
You can see a round up of this morning's front pages here.
Big reopening in France and Belgium: Latest around Europe
After seven months of closure, French bars, restaurants, gyms and
swimming pools are admitting people indoors again this morning. Restaurants and
bars can operate at 50% capacity and a night-time curfew kicks in two hours
later at 23:00. Wednesday is also the end for a demand to work from home. That doesn’t
mean a rush back to the office – companies will have to agree with employees how
many days they should work remotely. EU nationals and visitors from a
small number of other countries can now visit without a PCR test if they’ve
been vaccinated.
Belgium is also relaxing its rules on cafes and restaurants –
again allowing customers indoors with up to four people per table. Indoor performances
and events are allowed with a maximum of 200 people or 75% capacity, and you
can start welcoming up to four people to your home. Working from home is still
compulsory but you can return to the office for one day a week with a maximum
of 20% of staff allowed at any one time. Small businesses of up to 10 staff can
have a maximum of five people in the office at a time.
A study of Austrian nurses suggests the pandemic has left
as many as 85% suffering from symptoms of stress, anxiety or insomnia.
Increased workload is the worst problem and almost half of those questioned
said they had regularly considered leaving the profession.
Spain has scrapped restrictions imposed on people crossing its land border
from Portugal after it emerged travellers were having to provide a negative
PCR test. The land border reopened on 1 May but Portugal protested when Spain
introduced the new test restriction on Monday.
Slovenia’s biggest tourist attraction is reopening
after the longest closure in its history. Postojna Cave has been shut since
last October due to the pandemic.
'This is not a return to local lockdowns' - Jenrick
Government advice to stick to tougher coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire is "not law" or a "return to local lockdown", the communities secretary says.
Robert Jenrick tells BBC Breakfast “This isn’t the law, this is extra guidance to help people and we are asking people to use a degree of personal responsibility and good judgement in two particular areas.
He says people should “try to restrict the number of times you meet people indoors and also not to travel so much if you can possibly avoid it”.
“But this isn’t a return to the local lockdowns that we saw last year, it’s asking people to exercise a degree of personal responsibility as they go about their lives," he says.
No surge vaccines for Covid hotspots - Jenrick
The government will not boost Greater Manchester’s
vaccination supply to tackle a spike in Covid cases, the communities secretary
says.
Robert Jenrick is asked to respond to mayor Andy Burnham’s
call for surge vacinations “right now”.
He tells BBC Breakfast: “At the moment we are going to stick with the advice we have received from the JCVI,
our advisers, who say that it’s better to continue to work down the age
categories on a national basis rather than adopt a regional or geographical approach.
“We are not going to
adopt a geographical approach where one part of the country gets significant
more vaccines than another," he says.
“But what we are doing is putting in much more resources to
help the local council and the NHS in Greater Manchester to get people to those
vaccine centres or get the vaccines to them.”
Be sensible, but don't put lives completely on hold - Burnham
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has also been asked about the tougher advice over coronavirus restrictions.
He tells BBC Breakfast: “People will have to make their own judgements. They will have to look at their plans and we would say use common sense.”
Burnham asks people to adjust rather than cancel their plans and not make new ones. He says they should avoid unnecessary trips and meet outside rather than inside.
“People are not being told that they can’t but they obviously have to act sensibly,” he says.
“Ideally I would say no, people shouldn’t go travelling to all corners of the UK…but you can’t say to people they’ve got to put their lives completely on hold.”
'We need surge vaccinations right now' - Burnham
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is calling for the
government to speed up vaccinations in Covid hotspots immediately.
He tells BBC Breakfast: “The need is now actually. It is spreading
again in places like this. The vaccination programme can have most impact right
now, that’s the call we are putting out to the government.
“So over the next two to three weeks, have a surge vaccination
in all parts of the country where the cases are higher, and that would include
here.
“It’s not about
asking for more supplies than we are entitled to, it’s about bringing forward
our supplies so we can make a bigger difference.”
Burnham, who got his second jab yesterday, says this is the best way for the government to achieve confidence
in the 21 June unlocking date.
Good morning
Welcome to our live updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
We will bring you the latest news, analysis and explainers throughout the day.