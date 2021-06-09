It was always expected cases would rise at this stage – allowing indoor mixing is the move that allows the virus to spread most easily.

But what is concerning government scientists is how quickly cases are going up – and how that has begun to translate into hospital admissions.

The increase in hospital admissions is only really apparent in the north-west so far – more than a third of admissions in England have been in that region over the past week.

The hope was the progress of the vaccination programme would lead to a slower increase in infections and hospital admissions would be flatter. But the Delta variant appears to have complicated matters - and so the alarm bells are beginning to ring.

But it is still early days. There is hope this rise could tail off given the immunity that has built up in the population and what has been seen in the north-west does not translate to other parts of the country.

As painful as it is, the message from scientists is that a delay in fully opening up allows more time to gather data and understand what is happening and to vaccinate more.

A slowing of the progress on the roadmap rather than the ending of it.