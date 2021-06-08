Reuters Copyright: Reuters Czech primary schools reopened in April and today they can drop their masks in class Image caption: Czech primary schools reopened in April and today they can drop their masks in class

Czech children and schoolteachers will no longer have to wear masks in classrooms from this morning, in all but three regions. Masks are still required in the rest of school. More than 45% of adults have had a first dose in the Czech Republic and the government says it’s allowing non-essential travel from across the EU as well as Serbia from 21 June as long as proof of vaccination, negative test or previous infection is provided.

Days before Spain’s national football team takes part in the Euro 2020 championships, the team may now have to be vaccinated after one of the players, Sergio Busquets, tested positive for Covid. The squad and coaching staff have all tested negative. Spain continue their warm-up for the tournament today with a game against Lithuania. Spain reopened its borders to tourists and cruise ships yesterday for fully vaccinated people – although the UK requires quarantine for any visitor to Spain on their return.

French President Emmanuel Macron meets restaurateurs today, the day before indoor dining reopens in bars and restaurants after seven months of closure. Gyms will also start reopening tomorrow and the overnight curfew will be pushed back from 21:00 to 23:00.

From tomorrow, wearing masks will no longer be required in Belgium’s Brussels region, although will still be compulsory in busy places, inside shops and on public transport.

Health experts in Serbia say the pandemic is causing a regional shortage of anti-venom serum for snakebites. The main supplier, Serbia’s Torlak Institute, has not produced any doses this year, as it concentrates on production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The European adder is widespread in the region.