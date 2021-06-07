Labour's Derek Twigg says the government must be "clear" in future on what's happening regarding overseas travel, as hundreds of thousands of jobs depend on it.
Matt Hancock says he's taking a "cautious" approach, adding that this is sensible.
Keeping social distancing 'won't allow normality'
Conservative Mark Harper says that, if social distancing is not ended on 21 June in England, easing of restrictions will not have "gone anywhere close" to normal. He asks how effective vaccine jabs are at lowering the risk of serious illness and death.
The health secretary says he doesn't have the "precise figures in my head" and promises to give more detail at Health Questions in the Commons on Tuesday.
Watch: Vaccine rollout extended to under-30s in England
If you're just joining us now, the health secretary has been speaking to MPs about the latest in the UK's fight against coronavirus.
Matt Hancock announced that, from tomorrow, people in England aged 25-29 will be able to book a vaccination appointment. You can watch a clip from his statement below.
Will decision on masks in schools be reversed?
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas asks why the health secretary is not "ruling out" lifting restrictions in England on 21 June. She also urges him to reverse the decision to end mask-wearing in schools.
Matt Hancock says he doesn't understand Lucas's argument, adding he will be influenced by the data the government will receive over the next week before making a decision.
BreakingFurther 154 admitted to hospital in UK with Covid
As we just mentioned, the UK has recorded more than 5,000 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours.
It has also recorded a further 154 hospital admissions. However, these admissions are likely to reflect people who contracted the virus weeks ago, rather than in recent days.
There are currently 932 people being treated for Covid in hospital.
With regards to first vaccine doses, 127,345 were administered across the UK over the past 24 hours, as well as 259,941 second doses.
That means 40,460,576 people have now received at least one vaccine dose, while 27,921,294 have received both.
BreakingSingle Covid death reported in UK in past 24 hours
Away from the Commons now, one death within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result has been reported in the UK over the past 24 hours, official figures show.
That takes the total number of UK deaths by that measure to 127,841 since the pandemic began.
A further 5,683 positive Covid cases have also been identified in the UK over the past 24 hours.
'Domestic freedom has to be protected' - Hancock
Conservative MP Huw Merriman asks what happened to the government's promised green watch list - in light of the swift removal of Portugal from the green list to the amber list last week.
He asks the health secretary if he can "give a milestone on when we can unlock international travel - and how can we give this industry and workforce hope for the future?"
Hancock says the government acted on the available bio-security advice, prompted by the presence of the variant Delta AW in Portugal.
He agrees opening up international travel is "challenging", particularly because of the risk posed by new variants.
"Domestic freedom has to be protected at all costs," says Hancock.
He stresses the need to protect the UK's borders: "A variant that undermines the vaccine would put us in a much more difficult place as a country".
Trust is key on Covid data-gathering - Hancock
Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson says the Covid data-collection programme - criticised by privacy campaigners - should be paused.
Matt Hancock says he agrees that trust is important among NHS patients, but says data compilation is key to beating Covid.
Is ending restrictions on 21 June dangerous?
The SNP's Philippa Whitford says ending all social distancing in England on 21 June would be "dangerous" in light of the Delta variant. She also says hotel quarantine must be applied to all arrivals in the UK and for more use of single-dose vaccines.
Matt Hancock replies he won't "pre-judge the data" by making a decision on 21 June now. He adds that the UK has supplied "half a billion" Oxford AstraZeneca doses to countries around the world.
Vaccine is 'best way to get freedom back'
In response to Jeremy Hunt's question about whether any possible delays to the 21 June easing of restrictions may be short and temporary or whether some restrictions may be kept on a more permanent basis, Matt Hancock insists the honest answer is it is "still too early to say".
He reiterates the government will stick to the roadmap, allowing time to review the relevant data - and will deliver its answer on 14 June.
However, the health secretary says it is "reassuring" there is a clear breakage of the link between the hospitalisations and deaths, thanks to the vaccine and says jabs remain "the best way to get freedom back".
Will travel restrictions for some groups be eased?
Health Select Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt asks whether there are plans for more flexibility on easing restrictions for some groups, including parents of disabled children.
He cites the case of the mother of one child, who went to Lanzarote for physiotherapy not available in the UK.
We'll share patient data responsibly - Hancock
The health secretary says the growth in Covid cases has been "predominantly" among secondary school-age children and that testing them twice a week is "incredibly important". He adds he wants to "keep as much education as possible between now and summer".
On patient data, Matt Hancock says good information is "life-saving", as it aids research. Data on medical conditions "doesn't belong to the GP but the citizen", he argues, and promises to transfer it within the GP responsibly.
Can more be done to drive vaccines in Delta variant hotspots?
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth says 73% of Delta cases are in unvaccinated people.
He says: "I am an optimist and I strongly believe that vaccination is our way through this, so can I ask him whether he is able to go further on vaccination, is he able to do more to drive up vaccination rates in these areas where the delta variant has taken off and where take up remains low?
"Is he able to narrow the time frame between the first dose and the second dose?"
Hancock: 83 of 126 hospitalised were unvaccinated
The health secretary says for all the great progress of the vaccine rollout there is "no room for complacency".
Matt Hancock says the Delta variant has made the race between coronavirus and vaccines "tighter" as it is 40% more transmissible than the Kent variant.
He says the Delta strain first discovered in India makes up the vast majority of all new infections.
Despite the rising cases, hospitalisations remain "flat" and appear to be those who haven't had the vaccine, he says.
Of the 12,383 new cases as of 3 June, 464 went on to present at emergency care and 126 were admitted to hospital.
Of those, 83 were unvaccinated, 28 had one dose of vaccine and three had both doses, he says.
Beating Covid 'an international imperative'
Matt Hancock says tests have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children aged 12 to 15 and that he asked for advice on giving jabs to this age group.
He also says, ahead of this week's G7 summit in Cornwall, that beating the pandemic is an "international imperative" and people should test regularly and get both jabs "when they get the call".
'Still too early' to confirm Freedom Day
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says no decision will be taken on whether all restrictions will be lifted on 21 June before next Monday - 14 June, adding that it is "still too early".
He reiterates a decision will be taken, as always, after the government has had the opportunity to assess the relevant data.
In the meantime, he urges secondary school children to continue to take twice-weekly lateral flow tests and calls on their parents to support them - stressing cases are rising fastest among older schoolchildren.
"I am confident one day soon, freedom will return," says the health secretary.
Vaccine brings us hope - Hancock
Announcing coronavirus vaccines for the under 30s, Matt Hancock says: "I'm sure we've all been cheered by the images we've seen of so many eligible young people coming forward and lining up to get the jab, showing that enthusiasm for the jab is not just the preserve of older generations.
"People of this country know what it takes to keep themselves and people around them safe," he says.
The vaccine rollout has averted 39,000 hospitalisations and 13,000 deaths, he says. "The vaccination brings us hope," he adds.
Under 30s to be offered vaccinations - Hancock
House of CommonsCopyright: House of Commons
The health secretary begins his Covid statement to MPs in the House of Commons by announcing that vaccines will be offered to the under 30s.
From tomorrow 25 to 29-year-olds will receive text messages asking them to book their jabs, Matt Hancock says.
He says tomorrow we mark six months since the world started vaccinating people against coronavirus.
Forty million people have been vaccinated in the UK and 2 billion doses have been delivered across the globe, he says.
Portugal traveller: 'I've not seen my family in over a year'
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Rita, 32, who lives in London, is a pharmacist, PhD student and a clinical assessor within the national Covid vaccination programme.
All her family are based in Portugal and after almost a year of not seeing them, she has decided to still fly on 12 June as arranged.
However, she is probably going to cut the trip short and pay for a five-day release test as she'll need to use annual leave to self-isolate.
"There's very conflicting information at the moment. Portugal has been doing well with vaccinations. That's why they were placed on the green list," she says.
"This is affecting immigrants like me and UK citizens. And it feels like it wasn't a coincidence that there was the Champions League Final in Porto and straight after the match with everyone home, Portugal is on the amber list. It may not be a coincidence, but it feels odd.
"I've not seen my family in over a year. I'm still lucky enough to have three grandparents, I'm an only child - I miss my family a lot and I do need to see them.
"I've been stopped from seeing them so many times and it feels contradictory to be stopped now especially as people are now socialising freely in the UK."
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
House of CommonsCopyright: House of Commons PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Should all children get a Covid vaccine?
Ministers 'must be clear' on overseas travel
Labour's Derek Twigg says the government must be "clear" in future on what's happening regarding overseas travel, as hundreds of thousands of jobs depend on it.
Matt Hancock says he's taking a "cautious" approach, adding that this is sensible.
Keeping social distancing 'won't allow normality'
Conservative Mark Harper says that, if social distancing is not ended on 21 June in England, easing of restrictions will not have "gone anywhere close" to normal. He asks how effective vaccine jabs are at lowering the risk of serious illness and death.
The health secretary says he doesn't have the "precise figures in my head" and promises to give more detail at Health Questions in the Commons on Tuesday.
Watch: Vaccine rollout extended to under-30s in England
If you're just joining us now, the health secretary has been speaking to MPs about the latest in the UK's fight against coronavirus.
Matt Hancock announced that, from tomorrow, people in England aged 25-29 will be able to book a vaccination appointment. You can watch a clip from his statement below.
Will decision on masks in schools be reversed?
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas asks why the health secretary is not "ruling out" lifting restrictions in England on 21 June. She also urges him to reverse the decision to end mask-wearing in schools.
Matt Hancock says he doesn't understand Lucas's argument, adding he will be influenced by the data the government will receive over the next week before making a decision.
BreakingFurther 154 admitted to hospital in UK with Covid
As we just mentioned, the UK has recorded more than 5,000 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours.
It has also recorded a further 154 hospital admissions. However, these admissions are likely to reflect people who contracted the virus weeks ago, rather than in recent days.
There are currently 932 people being treated for Covid in hospital.
With regards to first vaccine doses, 127,345 were administered across the UK over the past 24 hours, as well as 259,941 second doses.
That means 40,460,576 people have now received at least one vaccine dose, while 27,921,294 have received both.
BreakingSingle Covid death reported in UK in past 24 hours
Away from the Commons now, one death within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result has been reported in the UK over the past 24 hours, official figures show.
That takes the total number of UK deaths by that measure to 127,841 since the pandemic began.
A further 5,683 positive Covid cases have also been identified in the UK over the past 24 hours.
'Domestic freedom has to be protected' - Hancock
Conservative MP Huw Merriman asks what happened to the government's promised green watch list - in light of the swift removal of Portugal from the green list to the amber list last week.
He asks the health secretary if he can "give a milestone on when we can unlock international travel - and how can we give this industry and workforce hope for the future?"
Hancock says the government acted on the available bio-security advice, prompted by the presence of the variant Delta AW in Portugal.
He agrees opening up international travel is "challenging", particularly because of the risk posed by new variants.
"Domestic freedom has to be protected at all costs," says Hancock.
He stresses the need to protect the UK's borders: "A variant that undermines the vaccine would put us in a much more difficult place as a country".
Trust is key on Covid data-gathering - Hancock
Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson says the Covid data-collection programme - criticised by privacy campaigners - should be paused.
Matt Hancock says he agrees that trust is important among NHS patients, but says data compilation is key to beating Covid.
Is ending restrictions on 21 June dangerous?
The SNP's Philippa Whitford says ending all social distancing in England on 21 June would be "dangerous" in light of the Delta variant. She also says hotel quarantine must be applied to all arrivals in the UK and for more use of single-dose vaccines.
Matt Hancock replies he won't "pre-judge the data" by making a decision on 21 June now. He adds that the UK has supplied "half a billion" Oxford AstraZeneca doses to countries around the world.
Vaccine is 'best way to get freedom back'
In response to Jeremy Hunt's question about whether any possible delays to the 21 June easing of restrictions may be short and temporary or whether some restrictions may be kept on a more permanent basis, Matt Hancock insists the honest answer is it is "still too early to say".
He reiterates the government will stick to the roadmap, allowing time to review the relevant data - and will deliver its answer on 14 June.
However, the health secretary says it is "reassuring" there is a clear breakage of the link between the hospitalisations and deaths, thanks to the vaccine and says jabs remain "the best way to get freedom back".
Will travel restrictions for some groups be eased?
Health Select Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt asks whether there are plans for more flexibility on easing restrictions for some groups, including parents of disabled children.
He cites the case of the mother of one child, who went to Lanzarote for physiotherapy not available in the UK.
We'll share patient data responsibly - Hancock
The health secretary says the growth in Covid cases has been "predominantly" among secondary school-age children and that testing them twice a week is "incredibly important". He adds he wants to "keep as much education as possible between now and summer".
On patient data, Matt Hancock says good information is "life-saving", as it aids research. Data on medical conditions "doesn't belong to the GP but the citizen", he argues, and promises to transfer it within the GP responsibly.
Can more be done to drive vaccines in Delta variant hotspots?
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth says 73% of Delta cases are in unvaccinated people.
He says: "I am an optimist and I strongly believe that vaccination is our way through this, so can I ask him whether he is able to go further on vaccination, is he able to do more to drive up vaccination rates in these areas where the delta variant has taken off and where take up remains low?
"Is he able to narrow the time frame between the first dose and the second dose?"
Hancock: 83 of 126 hospitalised were unvaccinated
The health secretary says for all the great progress of the vaccine rollout there is "no room for complacency".
Matt Hancock says the Delta variant has made the race between coronavirus and vaccines "tighter" as it is 40% more transmissible than the Kent variant.
He says the Delta strain first discovered in India makes up the vast majority of all new infections.
Despite the rising cases, hospitalisations remain "flat" and appear to be those who haven't had the vaccine, he says.
Of the 12,383 new cases as of 3 June, 464 went on to present at emergency care and 126 were admitted to hospital.
Of those, 83 were unvaccinated, 28 had one dose of vaccine and three had both doses, he says.
Beating Covid 'an international imperative'
Matt Hancock says tests have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children aged 12 to 15 and that he asked for advice on giving jabs to this age group.
He also says, ahead of this week's G7 summit in Cornwall, that beating the pandemic is an "international imperative" and people should test regularly and get both jabs "when they get the call".
'Still too early' to confirm Freedom Day
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says no decision will be taken on whether all restrictions will be lifted on 21 June before next Monday - 14 June, adding that it is "still too early".
He reiterates a decision will be taken, as always, after the government has had the opportunity to assess the relevant data.
In the meantime, he urges secondary school children to continue to take twice-weekly lateral flow tests and calls on their parents to support them - stressing cases are rising fastest among older schoolchildren.
"I am confident one day soon, freedom will return," says the health secretary.
Vaccine brings us hope - Hancock
Announcing coronavirus vaccines for the under 30s, Matt Hancock says: "I'm sure we've all been cheered by the images we've seen of so many eligible young people coming forward and lining up to get the jab, showing that enthusiasm for the jab is not just the preserve of older generations.
"People of this country know what it takes to keep themselves and people around them safe," he says.
The vaccine rollout has averted 39,000 hospitalisations and 13,000 deaths, he says. "The vaccination brings us hope," he adds.
Under 30s to be offered vaccinations - Hancock
The health secretary begins his Covid statement to MPs in the House of Commons by announcing that vaccines will be offered to the under 30s.
From tomorrow 25 to 29-year-olds will receive text messages asking them to book their jabs, Matt Hancock says.
He says tomorrow we mark six months since the world started vaccinating people against coronavirus.
Forty million people have been vaccinated in the UK and 2 billion doses have been delivered across the globe, he says.
Portugal traveller: 'I've not seen my family in over a year'
Rita, 32, who lives in London, is a pharmacist, PhD student and a clinical assessor within the national Covid vaccination programme.
All her family are based in Portugal and after almost a year of not seeing them, she has decided to still fly on 12 June as arranged.
However, she is probably going to cut the trip short and pay for a five-day release test as she'll need to use annual leave to self-isolate.
"There's very conflicting information at the moment. Portugal has been doing well with vaccinations. That's why they were placed on the green list," she says.
"This is affecting immigrants like me and UK citizens. And it feels like it wasn't a coincidence that there was the Champions League Final in Porto and straight after the match with everyone home, Portugal is on the amber list. It may not be a coincidence, but it feels odd.
"I've not seen my family in over a year. I'm still lucky enough to have three grandparents, I'm an only child - I miss my family a lot and I do need to see them.
"I've been stopped from seeing them so many times and it feels contradictory to be stopped now especially as people are now socialising freely in the UK."
Moderna seeks approval for vaccine's use in teens
US drug firm Moderna says it has asked the EU and Canadian health regulators to authorise the use of its vaccine in adolescents (children aged 12 to 17).
Moderna says its Covid vaccine is "highly effective" in those in that age group.
The use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents has already been authorised in the US, the EU and in the UK.
The UK's vaccines committee still has to decide whether children should get that jab.
Although teenagers rarely get seriously ill with Covid, they can spread the infection. Experts hope vaccinating them against the virus will help stop the pandemic.