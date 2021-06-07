Conservative MP Huw Merriman asks what happened to the government's promised green watch list - in light of the swift removal of Portugal from the green list to the amber list last week.

He asks the health secretary if he can "give a milestone on when we can unlock international travel - and how can we give this industry and workforce hope for the future?"

Hancock says the government acted on the available bio-security advice, prompted by the presence of the variant Delta AW in Portugal.

He agrees opening up international travel is "challenging", particularly because of the risk posed by new variants.

"Domestic freedom has to be protected at all costs," says Hancock.

He stresses the need to protect the UK's borders: "A variant that undermines the vaccine would put us in a much more difficult place as a country".