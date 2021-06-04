Live
Another lost summer, warns Heathrow boss
There is continuing fallout
to the UK’s decision to downgrade Portugal from the green travel list to amber– with the
Portuguese government saying it can’t understand the logic
The travel industry has criticised the change, saying it would threaten jobs and consumer confidence - with Heathrow
Airport’s boss warning the sector faced
"another lost summer"
In Wales up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors from Monday, the Welsh government has announced,
as part of the latest easing of restrictions
- Faith in Covid vaccines is highest in the UK, with nearly nine in 10 saying they trust the jabs, a survey
of people in 15 countries suggests
The easing of Covid
restrictions has seen demand for workers in the UK rise at its fastest rate in May for more than
23 years, a report suggests
India has ordered 300 million doses of an unapproved coronavirus vaccine as it grapples with a
devastating second wave
People travelling to green countries must be flexible - Jenrick
BBC Breakfast
Asked about people who booked trips to Portugal after it was put onto the green list, Jenrick says the situation is moving very fast and that, ahead of the 21 June planned reopening in England, it is right that the government “does everything we can” to make that happen.
He tells BBC Breakfast that the gap between the announcement on Thursday and the introduction of the new amber rules for Portugal on Tuesday will help people to return home and prevent crowded scenes at airports.
“The very strong message from us today is you shouldn’t be going on holiday to any country that’s either on the red or the amber list right now. I personally wouldn’t book any holidays for the future for countries that are on those lists,” he adds.
He says those planning trips to countries currently on the green list should try to be flexible.
Waiting until Tuesday to move Portugal 'is a trade-off' - scientist
BBC Breakfast
The delay in bringing in quarantine for passengers travelling from Portugal - which will come in on Tuesday - is a "practical trade-off", a scientist says.
Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) which advises the government, says that, in his view as an epidemiologist, the moment you know of a risk you have to "impose that control immediately".
But he tells BBC Breakfast: "Of course, we need to be practical. It's very, very difficult to say 'this country is being added to the amber list, anyone that comes home now needs to quarantine immediately'.
"I always think there needs to be some kind of practical trade-off to allow people to get back, whilst they are overseas in what is currently a green country."
On the 21 June date for the next stage of unlocking in England, he says it is a "difficult decision", with the government needing to decide what potential rise in hospital admissions and deaths it can cope with in order to allow society to reopen.
He adds it is his "hope and belief" that hospital admissions will not rise to the same scale as they did in January.
Variant doesn’t see borders, says Drakeford
BBC Breakfast
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says his government is being cautious and careful when easing restrictions due to the rising cases of the Delta variant over the border in England.
From Monday groups of up to 30 people will be able to meet outside, and larger organised outdoor events will also be able to take place.
But the expansion of gatherings indoors will have to wait a bit longer with further rule changes to be considered later in the month.
The first minister says a reason for caution is the rapid spread of the Delta variant – first identified in India – in the north west of England. "The variant doesn’t see borders," he tells BBC Breakfast, adding the Welsh government is "realistic" that the variant will be transmitted into Wales due to regular travel across the border.
He says delaying a change in indoor mixing rules will allow Wales to "maximise vaccination", which he says is the best defence against the variant.
On travel changes, Drakeford says that people should be aware of the possibility of changing rules amid the pandemic. "When people choose to go abroad they must do so with their eyes open".
New Nepal variant is main concern over Portugal - Jenrick
BBC Breakfast
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has been defending the government’s decision to move Portugal to the amber list from Tuesday.
Outlining two "important considerations" behind the move, he tells BBC Breakfast: “Firstly, we saw a very significant rise in positivity in recent weeks, in fact, it’s doubled in Portugal in three weeks since the last review point, to take it to a much higher level than we see here in the UK.
"And then secondly, perhaps most importantly, although both countries have prevalence of what’s known as the Indian variant, Delta variant, we’ve also seen a further mutation emerge and become prevalent within Portugal, now known as the Nepal variant."
He adds: "We don’t know yet whether it is going to be a problem, but our scientists are doing research as we speak, they are looking at whether it is more transmissible, whether it is more virulent, and above all whether or not our current set of vaccines are effective against it."
He says he hopes most people will appreciate that while that work is undertaken, "it is right to be careful".
Michael Gove alerted by Covid app after Portugal trip
BBC Breakfast
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is getting tested daily after travelling to Portugal for the Champions League final last week.
Asked if Gove was “pinged” by the test-and-trace system after flying back from Portugal, Robert Jenrick says he believes that is the case.
“He is going to be tested prior to returning to the workplace,” he adds.
The senior Conservative had recently returned from Portugal after supporting Chelsea in the Champions League final.
More on this story here.
'Grounded in the UK': Travel bosses react
As you can imagine travel bosses are not happy with the UK’s latest move.
Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye says: "Ministers spent last month hailing the restart of international travel, only to close it down three weeks later all but guaranteeing another lost summer for the travel sector."
He says if the government is serious about protecting jobs and supporting businesses it needs to reopen flights to key trading partners, remove testing for vaccinated passengers from green countries and cut the cost of testing.
Andrew Flintham, managing director for TUI UK, says the decision to remove Portugal from the green list is a "step back" for the industry and warns it "will do untold damage to customer confidence".
EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren is among those bemoaning the lack of a promised waiting list.
"While our European fleet is gearing up for summer as European governments open up travel for their citizens, the UK government is making it impossible for airlines to plan while consumers are left grounded in the UK," he says.
The latest changes to the travel lists
There’s plenty of reaction to yesterday’s travel update from the UK government, with many in the industry disappointed by the cautious approach.
It was announced Portugal, one of the few countries which was on the green list for travel, is to move to amber – meaning arrivals from there will have to quarantine for 10 days.
The change comes in on Tuesday and it means some holidaymakers are scrambling to change their flights to avoid having to isolate, while others are cancelling their plans to go on holiday and will stay at home.
While there had been speculation in the travel industry that some additional countries may be added to the green list when the announcement came there was an additional blow with no new countries added.
In fact a further seven countries - Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad and Tobago – will go on the red list.
