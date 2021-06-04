The delay in bringing in quarantine for passengers travelling from Portugal - which will come in on Tuesday - is a "practical trade-off", a scientist says.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) which advises the government, says that, in his view as an epidemiologist, the moment you know of a risk you have to "impose that control immediately".

But he tells BBC Breakfast: "Of course, we need to be practical. It's very, very difficult to say 'this country is being added to the amber list, anyone that comes home now needs to quarantine immediately'.

"I always think there needs to be some kind of practical trade-off to allow people to get back, whilst they are overseas in what is currently a green country."

On the 21 June date for the next stage of unlocking in England, he says it is a "difficult decision", with the government needing to decide what potential rise in hospital admissions and deaths it can cope with in order to allow society to reopen.

He adds it is his "hope and belief" that hospital admissions will not rise to the same scale as they did in January.