Changes to foreign travel lists considered
Edited by James Clarke
More than 20 healthcare organisations, including those representing nurses, doctors, surgeons and therapists, are calling for stricter UK guidelines on face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE)
There must be more focus on self-harm among the over-65s because of the increased risks associated with the pandemic, a leading expert has said
- Amazon is to expand its Covid testing lab facilities in the UK, but analysts say it could also provide opportunities for the online giant in the health sector and buff up its reputation after questions over working conditions
Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto says she is "100%" certain the Olympics will go ahead next month, but warns the Games "must be prepared" to proceed without spectators in the event of a coronavirus outbreak
Britain's love of queuing helped the UK coronavirus vaccine rollout, the health secretary has said, as jabs were given "according to need, not ability to pay"
The education recovery commissioner for England, Sir Kevan Collins,has resigned in a row over the lack of "credible" Covid catch-up funding.
Labour calls for amber list to be scrapped
England's traffic light list system for overseas travel - which could be updated today - classes foreign destinations as green, amber or red.
But Labour is calling for the amber list to be scrapped "because of the huge confusion it is creating and the huge number of travellers coming through our airports".
The party's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme there should be a "small green list", but amber list countries should be put on to the red list.
He also calls for a "comprehensive hotel quarantine system", adding that "keeping out variants is absolutely critical and we have to do all we can to do that and protect our vaccine programme".
Asked if Labour is saying there should be no leisure travel abroad, Thomas-Symonds says: "It may be a tough message in terms of the amber list countries, but we have to say this because the government has not been acting in the way it should be with our border protections against Covid and there could be an extraordinary cost to that."
