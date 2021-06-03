Reuters Copyright: Reuters There is speculation in the Daily Telegraph this morning that Portugal could be moved from the green list to the amber list Image caption: There is speculation in the Daily Telegraph this morning that Portugal could be moved from the green list to the amber list

England's traffic light list system for overseas travel - which could be updated today - classes foreign destinations as green, amber or red.

But Labour is calling for the amber list to be scrapped "because of the huge confusion it is creating and the huge number of travellers coming through our airports".

The party's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme there should be a "small green list", but amber list countries should be put on to the red list.

He also calls for a "comprehensive hotel quarantine system", adding that "keeping out variants is absolutely critical and we have to do all we can to do that and protect our vaccine programme".

Asked if Labour is saying there should be no leisure travel abroad, Thomas-Symonds says: "It may be a tough message in terms of the amber list countries, but we have to say this because the government has not been acting in the way it should be with our border protections against Covid and there could be an extraordinary cost to that."