UK to reach vaccine milestone after zero deaths
What's the roadmap for lifting lockdown? | When will I get the vaccine?
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
The UK is on the brink of
having vaccinated three-quarters of the adult population, with 39.4 million
having received an initial shot so far
Health Secretary Matt
Hancock is expected to praise the NHS and the vaccine rollout in a speech ahead
of a meeting of the G7 health ministers later on Wednesday
Tutoring sessions for
pupils in England are part of a £1.4bn plan to help them catch up their pandemic-hit education
But teachers and unions say
the recovery plan is not enough, with a think tank estimating some £13.5bn was
needed
Scotland is at the beginning of a third wave of Covid, according to the country's national
clinical director
The state of Victoria in Australia will extend its lockdown by another week as authorities battle a growing virus outbreak
China's Sinovac Covid vaccine has been given approval for emergency use by the World Health organization.
Williamson: More will be required to help pupils catch up
We have been bringing you news this morning of the government's recovery plan for pupils in England whose education has been hit by the pandemic.
The £1.4bn proposal is being criticised by some education leaders for "failing to recognise the scale of learning loss".
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson suggests more money will be required to make up for lost lessons.
When asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme about catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins reportedly pushing for an additional 100 hours teaching time per pupil, Williamson says: "I have no doubt that in order to deliver everything we have ambitions for, for our children, there will be more that is required."
Shadow education secretary Kate Green is calling for more support for extra-curricular activities in schools. She tells BBC Breakfast: "Children need some time to relax and enjoy life, over the summer and into the new school year we think the important thing is to make sure the fabulous facilities that schools have, the sports fields, the art rooms, the music rooms and so on, can be used for out-of-school activities too.
"So we're talking about school being open for longer but not for lots of extra formal learning, we don't want children doing maths at five and six in the evening when they're really tired."
Why house prices are rising so fast in a pandemic
UK house prices are soaring, with official figures showing they have increased at their fastest rate for more than a decade despite the country being gripped by a pandemic.
While building society Nationwide describes the UK housing market as "buoyant" potential first-time buyers and movers may have more of a sinking feeling, as some watch the likelihood of owning move further out of reach.
Here Kevin Peachey and Daniele Palumbo take a look at what is happening and why.
Scotland 'at beginning of third wave'
Scotland is at the beginning of a third wave of Covid, the country's national clinical director says.
Prof Jason Leitch says more cases are inevitable as society gradually opens up after lockdown.
"The question is whether you control that to a level that doesn't cause enough severe disease to fill hospitals and enough severe disease to cause misery and death to families," he says.
"And that's the balance we are now trying to strike in the advice we are giving and the decisions the first minister and the cabinet have made today."
His comments come after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paused lockdown easing for many when she gave an update yesterday on the nation's roadmap out of restrictions.
'We must keep our eyes on serious disease'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
There is continuing debate as to whether the government should continue with England's lockdown easing plans on 21 June amid rising cases of the Indian variant - now known as Delta.
Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at University of Oxford, says he is encouraged by what he sees and the numbers "don't look too intimidating", although he adds the government is right to be cautious ahead of making its decision.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I do think we need to keep our eye on hospitalisations, serious disease and deaths which is really what we are trying to manage.
"If we scamper down a rabbit hole every time we see a new variant we are going to spend a long time huddled away so we do need to keep a bit of balance to the discussion and keep our eyes on the serious disease we are trying to prevent."
But he also warns developed economies need to support the rest of the world with its vaccination programmes as otherwise the virus will continue to rage and new variants will come up.
"What we mustn’t do is say ‘this now is a terrible issue, we should help them out and see how they go’. This is still part of our fight and very relevant to what we are doing here onshore," he says.
How significant is the UK's zero deaths milestone?
Tuesday was the first day the UK government has formally announced zero coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.
It sounds like a milestone worth celebrating and something we have all been waiting for - even as the variant first identified in India (now dubbed the Delta variant by the World Health Organization) spreads across the UK.
But how significant is it?
Here our health team take a look behind the figures.
£1.4bn schools Covid recovery scheme criticised
Tutoring sessions for pupils in England are being promised in school Covid catch-up plans that will cost £1.4bn over three years.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson tells BBC Breakfast the scheme is "looking at interventions we can deliver today, get the money on the table out to schools".
But head teachers are criticising the proposals as a "damp squib" and "hugely disappointing".
The recovery plan, in addition to the £1.7bn already announced, will include £1bn for 100 million hours of tutoring and £250m for teacher training and development.
However, the amount announced is lower than had been previously suggested - think tank Education Policy Institute calculated a recovery plan would cost £13.5bn.
The BBC has learned a much bigger and more ambitious plan costing just over £10bn was still under discussion between government departments as recently as last week but this was rejected by the Treasury.
Labour's shadow education secretary Kate Green says the announcement "makes a mockery of the prime minister's claim that education is a priority".
Asked about whether the school day could be extended Williamson says: "I think there's real benefits for looking at how we can expand the school day."
What's the latest around Europe?
Slovakia will start using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine from next Monday despite the drug not yet getting approval from the EU’s medicines agency, EMA. It’ll be given to 18-60-year-olds initially. Hungary has already been using the Russian vaccine but in Slovakia it’s been at the centre of a political crisis. A secret Slovak deal with Russia to take 200,000 doses eventually led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic.
Russia’s football authorities are crying foul because Denmark is barring Russian fans from attending a European Championship group stage match in Copenhagen later this month. Russia is classed as a banned country for tourists because of its level of Covid infections and Uefa 2020 is seen as a tourist event.
Some good news for Spanish nightlife: public health officials say discos and clubs should be allowed to reopen in areas with low infection rates such as the Balearic islands, for the first time since August last year. Spanish media say there would be limits indoors such as 50% capacity and six people per table. What’s not clear is whether dancing would be allowed.
The proportion of Dutch people with Covid antibodies in their blood went up last month from 32% to 54%, according to a blood bank survey of 2,000 people. That increase is largely down to vaccination levels in the over-50s.
Children aged 12-15 can now apply for vaccinations in two of Austria’s states, Upper and Lower Austria. The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine was approved for over-12s last week by the EMA.
German incidence rates have been falling for weeks across the country but in some states the numbers have begun to rise again. In half of Germany the seven-day rate is below 35 cases per 100,000 people, but in the state of Hesse, which includes Frankfurt, it’s up slightly to 46.1. The overall incidence rate across Germany is 36.8.
Here's what's happening across the world
Here are the headlines from across the world the day after the UK recorded no Covid deaths for the first time since July last year.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will be bringing you updates from around the world throughout the day.