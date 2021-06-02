Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

We have been bringing you news this morning of the government's recovery plan for pupils in England whose education has been hit by the pandemic.

The £1.4bn proposal is being criticised by some education leaders for "failing to recognise the scale of learning loss".

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson suggests more money will be required to make up for lost lessons.

When asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme about catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins reportedly pushing for an additional 100 hours teaching time per pupil, Williamson says: "I have no doubt that in order to deliver everything we have ambitions for, for our children, there will be more that is required."

Shadow education secretary Kate Green is calling for more support for extra-curricular activities in schools. She tells BBC Breakfast: "Children need some time to relax and enjoy life, over the summer and into the new school year we think the important thing is to make sure the fabulous facilities that schools have, the sports fields, the art rooms, the music rooms and so on, can be used for out-of-school activities too.

"So we're talking about school being open for longer but not for lots of extra formal learning, we don't want children doing maths at five and six in the evening when they're really tired."