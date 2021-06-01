Live
Lifting curbs on 21 June risks U-turn - scientist
Nearly 171 million cases of Covid have been reported
worldwide since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University data
The global death toll has also climbed to over 3.5 million. The US, India and
Brazil continue to have the highest number of cases and deaths
After a review of official data, Peru now has
the world’s largest Covid death rate per capita, overtaking Hungary
The number
of deaths has more than doubled in the Latin American country, from 69,342 to 180,282
The World Health Organization has announced a
new naming system for variants of Covid-19, aiming to simplify discussions and
remove stigmas around the names
The UK variant, for instance, has been
re-labelled as Alpha, and the Indian variant, Delta
The European Commission – the EU’s executive
body – has proposed that member states exempt vaccinated travellers from having
to quarantine between EU nations
The exemption would depend on the use of an
EU Digital Covid Certificate – a form with a QR code showing people’s
vaccination status – which is on track to be ready by the end of June
The “idea the job is done
is wrong” a leading scientist says, warning that the UK is in a “vulnerable position right now" with many people still unvaccinated
Prof Adam Finn’s comments
come as there is debate as to whether the next easing of restrictions, due on
21 June, should be delayed amid warnings of a third wave
On Monday, the UK reported
more than 3,000 new Covid infections for the sixth day in a row
In Scotland, First Minister Nicola
Sturgeon is preparing to announce whether the nation will move to level one restrictions
from 7 June
More than 11,000 people were vaccinated at Twickenham Stadium on Monday as part of a vaccine drive
A dedicated terminal for passengers arriving in the UK from countries with a high risk of Covid has opened at London's Heathrow Airport
Peru revises death toll to reveal world’s highest Covid death rate
Peru’s Covid death toll has more than doubled after a review of official figures – giving it the world’s highest death rate per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The official number of deaths has jumped from 69,342 to 180,282, in line with so-called excess death figures – a measure of how many more people are dying than would be expected, based on historic data.
Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez told reporters it was “our duty to make public this updated information".
The new figures put Peru’s Covid death toll at more than 500 per 100,000 people, overtaking Hungary, which previously had the world’s highest rate.
Peru has been one of the worst-hit countries in Latin America, resulting in an overstretched healthcare system and a lack of oxygen.
Situation ‘very delicately balanced’, says ex-chief scientist
BBC Breakfast
Prof Sir Mark Walport, the former chief scientific adviser, says the situation in the UK is “very delicately balanced” and we need more data ahead of the proposed 21 June release from restrictions in England.
He tells BBC Breakfast the number of infections are going up and the B.1.617.2 variant - first identified in India and now known as "Delta" - is becoming dominant.
But on a positive note hospitalisations, he says, do not seem to be rising - “if anything they are coming down”.
He says he hopes that it is not the beginning of a third wave but says it is “not impossible”.
"I'm afraid that weeks before the prime minister has to make the difficult decision it is going to be necessary to bring in the data," Walport adds.
What are the latest global developments?
Here are some of the latest Covid updates from around the world:
Idea the job is done in the UK is wrong – scientist
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The UK remains vulnerable despite the success of its vaccination programme, a leading scientist says, as he warns that easing all curbs on 21 June, as planned in England, could lead to a U-turn.
Prof Adam Finn, who sits on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “the idea the job is done is wrong” with large numbers still unvaccinated.
"There's vulnerability across the country. The idea that somehow the job is done, is wrong," he says.
"We've still got a lot of people out there who've neither had this virus... nor yet been immunized, and that's why we're in a vulnerable position right now.”
He says while there are people who are fed up of worrying about easing restrictions a more infectious virus will “reach people who are vulnerable - those who did not make a good response to the vaccine, those who have not yet had their doses".
Finn adds "that will be a problem for everyone because in the end it will be worse economically as well as for public health if we end up having to shut down again”.
Latest headlines from the UK
Here are some of the main developments in the UK this morning:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus developments this Tuesday.
We will be bringing you updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.