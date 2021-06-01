Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Peru’s Covid death toll has more than doubled after a review of official figures – giving it the world’s highest death rate per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The official number of deaths has jumped from 69,342 to 180,282, in line with so-called excess death figures – a measure of how many more people are dying than would be expected, based on historic data.

Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez told reporters it was “our duty to make public this updated information".

The new figures put Peru’s Covid death toll at more than 500 per 100,000 people, overtaking Hungary, which previously had the world’s highest rate.

Peru has been one of the worst-hit countries in Latin America, resulting in an overstretched healthcare system and a lack of oxygen.

Read more here.