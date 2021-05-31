Early signs of UK third wave - scientist advising government
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The UK is seeing an "early" third wave of Covid-19 infections which is being led by the Indian variant, Prof Gupta says.
He is member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) which advsises the government, and tells the Today programme: "There has been exponential growth in the number of the new cases and at least three-quarters of them are the new variant.
"Of course the numbers of cases are relatively low at the moment - all waves start with low numbers of cases that rumble in the background and then become explosive, so the key here is that what we are seeing here is the signs of an early wave.
"It will probably take longer than earlier waves to emerge because of the fact that we do have quite high levels of vaccination in the population, so there may be a false sense of security for some time, and that's our concern."
Delay 21 June unlocking by a few weeks - leading scientist
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The unlocking of England's coronavirus restrictions in June should be delayed "by a few weeks" due to early signs that the UK is in a third wave of Covid infections, Prof Ravi Gupta says.
The University of Cambridge academic tells Today: "We are not too far from reaching the sort of levels of vaccination that would help us contain the virus and I think that people are not saying we should abandon the 21 June date altogether but just to delay it by a few weeks while we gather more intelligence and we can look at the trajectory in a clearer way."
He says the costs and benefits of getting it wrong are "heavily in favour of delay".
And he says the 21 June date was not set taking into account a new variant on the horizon which is more transmissible.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know this morning:
Government adviser and microbiologist Professor Ravi Gupta tells the BBC the unlocking of coronavirus restrictions next month should be delayed "by a few weeks" due to early signs the UK is in a new wave of Covid-19 infections
As England's coronavirus eviction ban comes to an end today, around a million households fear losing their homes, a charity says
About 400,000 renters have had eviction notices or been told to expect them, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation
-
Government adviser and microbiologist Professor Ravi Gupta tells the BBC the unlocking of coronavirus restrictions next month should be delayed "by a few weeks" due to early signs the UK is in a new wave of Covid-19 infections
-
As England's coronavirus eviction ban comes to an end today, around a million households fear losing their homes, a charity says
-
About 400,000 renters have had eviction notices or been told to expect them, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation
-
The head of NHS Providers has said "very, very few" Covid patients in hospital in England have received two coronavirus jabs - showing the vaccines provide "very high" levels of protection
-
Holiday let firms in Wales are predicting a bumper summer, with one saying they have been "blown away" by demand
-
And the wave of coronavirus infections which swept across India killed hundreds of thousands, left many children orphaned and raised questions about how they will be cared for.
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know this morning: