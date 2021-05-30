British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin says the government needs to provide advance notice to businesses if restrictions are to remain after 21 June in England.

McClarkin, whose organisation represents brewers and pub companies across the UK, says she understands the government is in a "difficult situation", but says it should "stick to its roadmap".

"We need the government to stick to its roadmap of removing those restrictions by 21 June if we want to see the great British pub really begin its recovery," she tells BBC Breakfast.

"What I need to say is 21 June is absolutely critical to the recovery of the sector."

The final stage in lifting England's lockdown is due on 21 June, when all legal limits on social distancing are expected to be removed. The government says it will make a decision on the date on 14 June.

