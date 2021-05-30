Final roadmap date of 21 June 'critical to pub sector recovery'
BBC Breakfast
British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin says the government needs to provide advance notice to businesses if restrictions are to remain after 21 June in England.
McClarkin, whose organisation represents brewers and pub companies across the UK, says she understands the government is in a "difficult situation", but says it should "stick to its roadmap".
"We need the government to stick to its roadmap of removing those restrictions by 21 June if we want to see the great British pub really begin its recovery," she tells BBC Breakfast.
"What I need to say is 21 June is absolutely critical to the recovery of the sector."
The final stage in lifting England's lockdown is due on 21 June, when all legal limits on social distancing are expected to be removed. The government says it will make a decision on the date on 14 June.
Zahawi: Jabs for children will be reviewed 'very carefully'
Sky News
Sky NewsCopyright: Sky News
Nadhim Zahawi says the government's vaccination advisers are reviewing "very carefully" evidence around providing jabs for children.
It follows the decision by the European Medicines Agency to approve the Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds.
Zahawi tells Sky News the infrastructure is there if a decision to vaccinate children is made, but it is down to clinicians to provide advice on whether that should happen.
Meanwhile, he says it is right to have a debate on requiring vaccinations for health and social care workers and it is possible this will be made mandatory in future.
100k tests target was right decision - Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi defends the target set by Matt Hancock of 100,000 coronavirus tests per day by 1 May 2020 - following criticism from Dominic Cummings over the impact the target had.
Zahawi tells Sky he has experience of using targets to achieve results in government.
"Hindsight is a wonderful thing, you work with the resources you have, you do your best with whatever resource you have available to you at the time as well as then investing in growing it," he adds.
"If you start a pandemic with the ability to conduct 2,000 tests a day, you quite rightly say to yourself, 'right how am I going to get to a place where I can do over six million tests in seven days?' - which is what we've just delivered," he says.
Matt Hancock 'works every day to save lives' - Zahawi
Sky News
Sky NewsCopyright: Sky News
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says he does not recognise the claims made by Dominic Cummings against Health Secretary Matt Hancock - including that Hancock failed to protect care home residents.
He says he has observed of the health secretary "every day, he comes into the office and he focusses on using every resource available to us to be able to save lives".
He recalls that - during the first wave - testing capacity was much lower than it is today and says the claim the government has not levelled with people honestly is not true.
Read more on Cummings' most-explosive allegations here.
'Full inquiry will come but jabs have saved thousands'
Sky's Trevor Phillips now asks Nadhim Zahawi about the evidence given by the former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings on failures and mistakes he claims were made early on in the pandemic.
Zahawi says "we will have a proper statutory inquiry where people will come and give evidence under oath".
He says he lost his uncle to the virus despite him being eligible for a vaccine at the time.
And he adds figures suggest as many as 40,000 people have been prevented from entering hospital because of the vaccine so far - and 13,000 are alive thanks to the jab.
Investigation into virus origins must be 'unencumbered' - Zahawi
Sky News
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Nadhim Zawahi is asked about a Sunday Times' report claiming British intelligence officials now believe it is "feasible" the coronavirus emerged following a lab leak in Wuhan, in China.
The minister says he wants the investigation into how the virus developed by the World Health Organization to proceed "unencumbered".
He adds: "We should leave no stone unturned to understand why - not only because of the current pandemic that has swept the world, but also for future proofing the world's capability to deal with pandemics."
He hails the launch of a "global radar" by Boris Johnson in the UK "to be able to track virus mutations and virus variants".
Zahawi: PM’s wedding not a sign for 21 June
Sky News
Sky NewsCopyright: Sky News
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is appearing on the media this morning, begins his interview with Sky News’ Trevor Phillips by congratulating Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on their wedding on Saturday.
Asked if their nuptials are a hint on what may be coming from 21 June, Mr Zahawi says it is not - and that the government will “share with the nation” more information on the next step in England’s lockdown easing on 14 June.
“I think the important thing is keep going vaccinating at scale and also share the data on 14 June as we have done in the past to give people the time to plan ahead,” he adds.
Take second jab sooner if you get the call - NHS chief
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
More now on our top story as the NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens urges older people to get their second jab when it is offered.
Sir Simon says: “The Covid-19 vaccine is our most effective weapon against coronavirus and the best way of protecting yourself and loved ones, so if you do one thing this bank holiday weekend, book your lifesaving jab and crucially, if you’re contacted by the NHS to do so, bring forward your second dose of vital protection.”
The gap between a first and second dose was set at about 12 weeks when the vaccination programme began, in part as a means of giving a first dose to as many vulnerable people as possible.
But with many of those in the first vaccine priority groups now double-dosed, the government is altering its messaging to promote quicker doses - especially in areas hit by the emerging Indian virus variant.
Let's review the main coronavirus stories in today's newspapers. The main story in the Sunday Times focuses on the origins of the pandemic, reporting that British spies now believe it is "feasible" the coronavirus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, rather than being transmitted to humans from a natural source.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written in the Observer to warn the 21 June date to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions is at risk because of what he calls serial incompetence and "civil war" inside Boris Johnson's government.
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Hancock must go now over care deaths" is the headline for the Sunday People, which says bereaved relatives and care home bosses joined a "chorus of fury" at Health Secretary Matt Hancock for allowing patients with Covid-19 to be sent back to care homes without being tested.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Sky NewsCopyright: Sky News Sky NewsCopyright: Sky News PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Sky NewsCopyright: Sky News Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
"Very, very few" Covid patients in hospital in England have received two coronavirus jabs, the head of an NHS agency has said
-
Patients now tend to be younger than earlier in the pandemic - meaning there was a lower need for critical care, NHS Providers’ Chris Hopson says
-
But he warned it was "incredibly striking" how busy hospitals are, as they deal with non-Covid backlogs
-
Vietnam has detected a Covid variant that appears to be a combination of the Indian and UK variants and can spread quickly by air, officials say
-
The number of people sticking rigidly to Covid rules in Wales has dropped by up to a third, research suggests
-
Thousands of people angry at the slow rollout of vaccines in Brazil have taken to the streets in cities across the country - with many blaming President Jair Bolsonaro
Final roadmap date of 21 June 'critical to pub sector recovery'
BBC Breakfast
British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin says the government needs to provide advance notice to businesses if restrictions are to remain after 21 June in England.
McClarkin, whose organisation represents brewers and pub companies across the UK, says she understands the government is in a "difficult situation", but says it should "stick to its roadmap".
"We need the government to stick to its roadmap of removing those restrictions by 21 June if we want to see the great British pub really begin its recovery," she tells BBC Breakfast.
"What I need to say is 21 June is absolutely critical to the recovery of the sector."
The final stage in lifting England's lockdown is due on 21 June, when all legal limits on social distancing are expected to be removed. The government says it will make a decision on the date on 14 June.
Read more here about the roadmap for lifting restrictions around the UK here.
Zahawi: Jabs for children will be reviewed 'very carefully'
Sky News
Nadhim Zahawi says the government's vaccination advisers are reviewing "very carefully" evidence around providing jabs for children.
It follows the decision by the European Medicines Agency to approve the Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds.
Zahawi tells Sky News the infrastructure is there if a decision to vaccinate children is made, but it is down to clinicians to provide advice on whether that should happen.
Meanwhile, he says it is right to have a debate on requiring vaccinations for health and social care workers and it is possible this will be made mandatory in future.
100k tests target was right decision - Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi defends the target set by Matt Hancock of 100,000 coronavirus tests per day by 1 May 2020 - following criticism from Dominic Cummings over the impact the target had.
Zahawi tells Sky he has experience of using targets to achieve results in government.
"Hindsight is a wonderful thing, you work with the resources you have, you do your best with whatever resource you have available to you at the time as well as then investing in growing it," he adds.
"If you start a pandemic with the ability to conduct 2,000 tests a day, you quite rightly say to yourself, 'right how am I going to get to a place where I can do over six million tests in seven days?' - which is what we've just delivered," he says.
Matt Hancock 'works every day to save lives' - Zahawi
Sky News
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says he does not recognise the claims made by Dominic Cummings against Health Secretary Matt Hancock - including that Hancock failed to protect care home residents.
He says he has observed of the health secretary "every day, he comes into the office and he focusses on using every resource available to us to be able to save lives".
He recalls that - during the first wave - testing capacity was much lower than it is today and says the claim the government has not levelled with people honestly is not true.
Read more on Cummings' most-explosive allegations here.
'Full inquiry will come but jabs have saved thousands'
Sky's Trevor Phillips now asks Nadhim Zahawi about the evidence given by the former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings on failures and mistakes he claims were made early on in the pandemic.
Zahawi says "we will have a proper statutory inquiry where people will come and give evidence under oath".
He says he lost his uncle to the virus despite him being eligible for a vaccine at the time.
And he adds figures suggest as many as 40,000 people have been prevented from entering hospital because of the vaccine so far - and 13,000 are alive thanks to the jab.
Investigation into virus origins must be 'unencumbered' - Zahawi
Sky News
Nadhim Zawahi is asked about a Sunday Times' report claiming British intelligence officials now believe it is "feasible" the coronavirus emerged following a lab leak in Wuhan, in China.
The minister says he wants the investigation into how the virus developed by the World Health Organization to proceed "unencumbered".
He adds: "We should leave no stone unturned to understand why - not only because of the current pandemic that has swept the world, but also for future proofing the world's capability to deal with pandemics."
He hails the launch of a "global radar" by Boris Johnson in the UK "to be able to track virus mutations and virus variants".
Zahawi: PM’s wedding not a sign for 21 June
Sky News
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is appearing on the media this morning, begins his interview with Sky News’ Trevor Phillips by congratulating Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on their wedding on Saturday.
Asked if their nuptials are a hint on what may be coming from 21 June, Mr Zahawi says it is not - and that the government will “share with the nation” more information on the next step in England’s lockdown easing on 14 June.
“I think the important thing is keep going vaccinating at scale and also share the data on 14 June as we have done in the past to give people the time to plan ahead,” he adds.
Take second jab sooner if you get the call - NHS chief
More now on our top story as the NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens urges older people to get their second jab when it is offered.
Sir Simon says: “The Covid-19 vaccine is our most effective weapon against coronavirus and the best way of protecting yourself and loved ones, so if you do one thing this bank holiday weekend, book your lifesaving jab and crucially, if you’re contacted by the NHS to do so, bring forward your second dose of vital protection.”
The gap between a first and second dose was set at about 12 weeks when the vaccination programme began, in part as a means of giving a first dose to as many vulnerable people as possible.
But with many of those in the first vaccine priority groups now double-dosed, the government is altering its messaging to promote quicker doses - especially in areas hit by the emerging Indian virus variant.
Read more about the UK’s vaccine roll out here.
The Papers: Wuhan lab leak 'feasible'
Let's review the main coronavirus stories in today's newspapers. The main story in the Sunday Times focuses on the origins of the pandemic, reporting that British spies now believe it is "feasible" the coronavirus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, rather than being transmitted to humans from a natural source.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written in the Observer to warn the 21 June date to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions is at risk because of what he calls serial incompetence and "civil war" inside Boris Johnson's government.
"Hancock must go now over care deaths" is the headline for the Sunday People, which says bereaved relatives and care home bosses joined a "chorus of fury" at Health Secretary Matt Hancock for allowing patients with Covid-19 to be sent back to care homes without being tested.
Read more in our review of Sunday’s papers here.
Main headlines
People aged over 50 who have had a first coronavirus jab should take up the offer of their second dose sooner if they are contacted by the NHS.
That’s the message from the health service’s chief executive in England Sir Simon Stevens, who has championed the vaccine rollout.
Sir Simon confirms more than half of people in their 30s in England have received a coronavirus vaccination in a period of little over two weeks.
Meanwhile:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus developments this Sunday.
We’ll bring you all the latest as it happens throughout the day.