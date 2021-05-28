A care home resident hugging a family member
Care head rejects 'shield' around care homes claim

Edited by James Clarke

  1. Protective shield claim around care homes ‘absolute rubbish’

    A care home resident hugging her son
    The head of the National Care Association has rejected a claim by the government last year that it had placed a "protective shield" around care homes early in the pandemic.

    Nadra Ahmed calls the claim "absolute rubbish".

    "There was no shield," she tells the BBC's Question Time. "I think that was an utterance that came about in a form of embarrassment, perhaps, because nothing had been done for social care."

    Social care "ended up being that forgotten front line", she adds.

    It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock faces growing pressure over the deaths of thousands of care home residents during the pandemic.

    Hancock insists ministers and health officials "worked as hard" as they could to protect those most vulnerable to coronavirus.

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to our live page, where we’ll bring you the latest coronavirus updates. Here are your main headlines this morning:

