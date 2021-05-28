The head\nof the National Care Association has rejected a claim by the government last\nyear that it had placed a "protective shield" around care homes early\nin the pandemic. Nadra Ahmed calls the claim "absolute rubbish". "There\nwas no shield," she tells the BBC's Question Time. "I think that was\nan utterance that came about in a form of embarrassment, perhaps, because\nnothing had been done for social care." Social\ncare "ended up being that forgotten front line", she adds. It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock faces growing\npressure over the deaths of thousands of care home residents during the pandemic. Hancock insists ministers and health officials "worked as hard"\nas they could to protect those most vulnerable to coronavirus. Read more
Surgeons are calling for specialist hubs in England to help
tackle what they call a "colossal backlog" of non-urgent operations
because of Covid-19
-
Up to three quarters of new UK Covid cases could be of the
Indian variant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said
-
People and businesses in Glasgow are expected to find out
later whether the city will remain in level three of Scotland's Covid-19
restrictions
-
High Street banks say they are back to opening accounts for small businesses as normal after pressures amid the pandemic caused problems
-
After previously successfully keeping coronavirus at bay, Taiwan is
currently in the grip of its first serious outbreak.
