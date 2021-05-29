Reuters Copyright: Reuters Recent changes to restrictions mean people can now meet others at pubs and restaurants Image caption: Recent changes to restrictions mean people can now meet others at pubs and restaurants

A professor said to have helped trigger England's first lockdown has warned caution is needed over the next easing of restrictions or the situation could turn bad "very, very quickly",

Sir Tim Gowers, professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge, has been telling the Guardian the downside of being "a bit more cautious" was a lot smaller than the downside of getting it wrong.

Asked about the next step in lockdown easing in England, due on 21 June, Prof Gowers said he did not believe the plans were necessarily at risk, but urged caution.

"Because Boris Johnson has made a big thing about all the steps being irreversible, I think he's put himself in a position where once he takes a step, he'll be extremely reluctant to reverse because that would be a big U-turn, an embarrassing climbdown," he says.

It comes as cases in the UK rise slightly, and as daily cases top 4,000 for the first time since April.