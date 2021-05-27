An electronic notice board in Bolton town centre, one of the areas of the UK where the Covid variant first identified in India is spreading fastest.
  1. Hancock does not have my full confidence - care home representative

    Anita Astle
    Image caption: Anita Astle says the help care homes needed wasn't available

    The head of the National Care Association - which represents care providers - is asked whether Matt Hancock has her full confidence.

    "Unfortunately, no," says Anita Astle.

    "Over the pandemic, there was a delay in relevant guidance, accurate guidance, helpful guidance," she says - saying guidance was often issued, "and it still is", on a Friday or Sunday night and care homes were expected to follow it on Monday.

    "Totally unrealistic, totally unfair. We need to learn from this and make changes," she says.

    "We struggled to access PPE, there was no strategy," she adds - and says the problems with care homes "went unnoticed until various people in the sector raised the issues that we were experiencing".

  2. Analysis

    Dominic Cummings' accusations cannot easily be dismissed

    Laura Kuenssberg

    Political editor

    Not the prime minister, nor the health secretary, nor the government's top scientists, nor the Whitehall machine, nor even Dominic Cummings himself, escaped the barbs yesterday.

    The hours of testimony gave a disturbing sense of an administration simply overwhelmed by the scale of the Covid crisis at the start of last year - scrambling, and failing to keep up on many fronts.

    It is the first time one of those involved in making the decisions during those risky months has admitted in public that so many mistakes were made.

    It is the first time some of Boris Johnson's most controversial alleged comments about Covid have been put on the record, despite the prime minister's denial.

    And it is the first time, most importantly perhaps, that someone who wielded significant power has said publicly that tens of thousands of people lost their lives in this country unnecessarily.

    Imagine what that must have felt like for a bereaved family, or care home staff to hear.

    The relationship between Cummings and Johnson is bitter, and broken.

    The former adviser's suggestion now, that the prime minister is not fit for office, is extraordinary but not, in fact, surprising given how toxic it became.

    And remember, Cummings' own reputation is not stain free.

    Read more from Laura.

  3. 'I'm sorry for mistakes - but PM acted with best motives'

    Robert Jenrick
    Image caption: Robert Jenrick said he had not yet seen the entire seven-hour session of Dominic Cummings' evidence

    Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been on BBC Breakfast giving the government's take in response to the claims made by Dominic Cummings yesterday.

    He says at the time the government "did everything that they could, in the national interest as they saw it, with the imperfect information that was available at the time".

    Jenrick says the government is learning the lessons of what could have been done differently - but says things also went well, such as the vaccine rollout.

    "I am sorry for the errors and mistakes we may have made," says Jenrick, when pressed for an apology - but says the government was in an "unprecedented situation".

    "I can say that at every turn he [the prime minister] was acting with the best motives and intentions with the information that was available, which was limited and imperfect."

    He responds to one of the allegations made by Dominic Cummings, that "the problem in this crisis was very much lions led by donkeys over and over again".

    Asked how he felt about being called a donkey, Jenrick says: "Well I don't think that's a fair assessment of what happened.

    "I think the prime minister led the country through this with huge determination and resilience.

    "He himself almost died of Covid at one point, bounced back, got back into running the country incredibly quickly.

    "We had brilliant scientific advisers like Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance. We had the vaccine taskforce that the prime minister established himself.

    "These things didn't happen by accident, they happened because of active decisions made by the prime minister."

  4. Lockdown easing on 21 June ‘hangs in balance’

    People in a pub
    Image caption: Many rules have already been lifted, but from 21 June it is planned that all remaining rules are lifted

    Prof Neil Ferguson, an expert on the spread of infectious diseases, has been asked this morning about the Indian variant and how quickly it is spreading in the UK.

    “So it’s now in well over the majority of local authority areas in the country and is now the dominant strain,” he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    “That’s obviously concerning. We’re still working on trying to assess exactly how much more transmissible it is.

    “On top of that, we know that it partially evades the immunity generated by vaccines. Thankfully, if people have had two doses then there is still a large amount of immunity, protection, remaining but it’s not quite as good as it was before.”

    He adds the next step of lockdown easing – due to happen from 21 June in England – “is rather in the balance”.

    “The data collected in the next two to three weeks will be critical," Prof Ferguson says.

    “On the positive side, we do have very low infection levels still.

    “The key issue as to whether we can go forward is: will the surge caused by the Indian variant – and we do think there will be a surge – be more than has been already planned in the relaxation measures?”

  5. What are the headlines this morning?

  6. What's the latest around Europe?

    File pic of the headquarters of Janssen pharmaceutical company in Beerse
    Image caption: The Johnson & Johnson drug is distributed through its Janssen plant in Belgium

    Belgium has halted use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone under 41, after a woman died in hospital with thrombosis clot and low blood platelets. The EU’s medicines agency is reviewing the case. The same age rules already apply in Belgium to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. So far most J&J doses have been given to over-45s in Belgium.

    The Spanish government has reached an initial agreement with unions and business groups to prolong the country’s furlough scheme until the end of September. The ERTE scheme currently supports over half a million workers. At its peak it was helping 3.6 million people.

    German federal and state leaders will consider what to do about vaccinating children, at a summit today. Two vaccine makers are applying for EU approval for over 12s but political leaders have to decide if the risk of children getting Covid is lower than potential side effects of a vaccine. Meanwhile Austria’s health ministry believes the EU’s medicines agency is set to approve the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year-olds tomorrow.

    French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi has announced the last phase of its Covid vaccine trial. It’s aiming for approval in the last few months of 2021.

    German scientists believe they’ve found the cause of rare blood-clotting incidents of people who’ve had the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet but the researchers say vaccines that use cold viruses known as adenovirus vectors to deliver the dose send part of it into cell nuclei where instructions for making Covid proteins can be misread. Those new proteins could trigger a blood clot, they say.

  7. ‘I’m not sure the government has learnt the lessons’

    Angela Rayner
    Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner says it was “incredibly devastating” to hear what Dominic Cummings said yesterday.

    “My thoughts are with the thousands of families that lost their loved ones. There are answers that need to be given to the public," she tells BBC Breakfast.

    She’s calling on the government to publish the document showing the lessons they have learnt, but also start the planned public inquiry sooner than next year.

    “I’m not confident that the government have done enough - and certainly not with Dominic’s testimony yesterday - that the government have learnt the lessons to protect our loved ones going into the future,” she says.

    Rayner is asked about the claims made against Matt Hancock – including that he lied during meetings held in the Downing Street cabinet room about testing people before they were discharged from hospital into care homes during the first wave. The health secretary has rejected the allegations.

    Asked whether Hancock should stay in his role if he doesn’t give satisfactory answers today, Rayner says: “No, no minister who lies to the public – especially not with the consequences that we have – should be in their post.”

    Rayner also responds to the claim by Cummings that Boris Johnson said he would rather see "bodies pile high" than order a third lockdown in the autumn of 2020, seeming to confirm a BBC report and contradict the prime minister's denials.

    "People need to understand the consequences of that cavalier attitude that our prime minister had to our loved ones," she says.

    "As someone who lost one of their loved ones in this crisis through this pandemic, I find it abhorrent that the prime minister would make those comments - whether in public or private."

  8. The Papers: Cummings 'rains fire' with 'pure revenge'

    The Papers
    There's just one lead story for all of this morning's papers: Dominic Cummings and his seven hours of evidence to MPs. Picture after picture of Boris Johnson's former top aide delivering his explosive claims about mistakes made by the government during the Covid pandemic dominate all the front pages.

    The Guardian, the Daily Mirror and the i newspaper all pick the same quote from his testimony for their main headline - "tens of thousands of people died, who didn't need to die".

    For the Guardian, the hearing was an "excoriating attack". The paper says it resembled a Netflix miniseries. No-one who watched was left doubting that Cummings intended to settle scores, says its editorial, but "a self-serving witness can still get evidence that is both damning and true".

    The Mirror predicts the "mesmerising" account will be "deeply damaging". Its political editor points out that, in the end, it's "not the excuses, the blame shifting, the settling of scores, or the clashes of egos" that matter the most - it's finding out who's responsible for the "unforgivably high" number of deaths.

    Under the headline "Domshell", the Daily Mail says Cummings' "extraordinary performance" amounted to a "dramatic bid to bring down the prime minister." In its editorial, the Mail calls him a "flawed witness" - but says many of his words "ring true".

  9. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage. We’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the day.

    It was a huge day for coronavirus news in the UK yesterday – the PM’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings answered questions from MPs about the government’s handling of the pandemic.

    It was the first time we've heard directly in this way from one of those involved in the decision-making.

    To catch-up on the most explosive claims, we've got a round-up here.

