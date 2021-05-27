Hancock does not have my full confidence - care home representative
The head of the National Care Association - which represents care providers - is asked whether Matt Hancock has her full confidence.
"Unfortunately, no," says Anita Astle.
"Over the pandemic, there was a delay in relevant guidance, accurate guidance, helpful guidance," she says - saying guidance was often issued, "and it still is", on a Friday or Sunday night and care homes were expected to follow it on Monday.
"Totally unrealistic, totally unfair. We need to learn from this and make changes," she says.
"We struggled to access PPE, there was no strategy," she adds - and says the problems with care homes "went unnoticed until various people in the sector raised the issues that we were experiencing".
Analysis
Dominic Cummings' accusations cannot easily be dismissed
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Not the prime minister, nor the health secretary, nor the
government's top scientists, nor the Whitehall machine, nor even Dominic Cummings
himself, escaped the barbs yesterday.
The hours of testimony gave a disturbing sense of an
administration simply overwhelmed by the scale of the Covid crisis at the start
of last year - scrambling, and failing to keep up on many fronts.
It is the first time one of those involved in making
the decisions during those risky months has admitted in public that so many
mistakes were made.
It is the first time some of Boris Johnson's most
controversial alleged comments about Covid have been put on the record, despite
the prime minister's denial.
And it is the first time, most importantly perhaps, that
someone who wielded significant power has said publicly that tens of thousands
of people lost their lives in this country unnecessarily.
Imagine what that must have felt like for a bereaved family,
or care home staff to hear.
The relationship between Cummings and Johnson is
bitter, and broken.
The former adviser's suggestion now, that the prime minister
is not fit for office, is extraordinary but not, in fact, surprising given
how toxic it became.
And remember, Cummings' own reputation is not stain free.
'I'm sorry for mistakes - but PM acted with best motives'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been on BBC Breakfast giving the government's take in response to the claims made by Dominic Cummings yesterday.
He says at the time the government "did everything that they could, in the national interest as they saw it, with the imperfect information that was available at the time".
Jenrick says the government is learning the lessons of what could have been done differently - but says things also went well, such as the vaccine rollout.
"I am sorry for the errors and mistakes we may have made," says Jenrick, when pressed for an apology - but says the government was in an "unprecedented situation".
"I can say that at every turn he [the prime minister] was acting with the best motives and intentions with the information that was available, which was limited and imperfect."
He responds to one of the allegations made by Dominic Cummings, that "the problem in this crisis was very much lions led by donkeys over and over again".
Asked how he felt about being called a donkey, Jenrick says: "Well I don't think that's a fair assessment of what happened.
"I think the prime minister led the country through this with huge determination and resilience.
"He himself almost died of Covid at one point, bounced back, got back into running the country incredibly quickly.
"We had brilliant scientific advisers like Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance. We had the vaccine taskforce that the prime minister established himself.
"These things didn't happen by accident, they happened because of active decisions made by the prime minister."
Lockdown easing on 21 June ‘hangs in balance’
Prof Neil Ferguson, an expert on the spread of infectious
diseases, has been asked this morning about the Indian variant and how quickly it
is spreading in the UK.
“So it’s now in well over the majority of local authority
areas in the country and is now the dominant strain,” he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
“That’s obviously concerning. We’re still working on trying
to assess exactly how much more transmissible it is.
“On top of that, we know that it partially evades the immunity
generated by vaccines. Thankfully, if people have had two doses then there is
still a large amount of immunity, protection, remaining but it’s not quite as
good as it was before.”
He adds the next step of lockdown easing – due to
happen from 21 June in England – “is rather in the balance”.
“The data collected in the next two to three weeks will be
critical," Prof Ferguson says.
“On the positive side, we do have very low infection levels
still.
“The key issue as to whether we can go forward is: will the
surge caused by the Indian variant – and we do think there will be a surge – be
more than has been already planned in the relaxation measures?”
US President Joe Biden says the US intelligence community is split on whether the Covid virus was the result of a lab accident, or emerged from human contact with an infected animal. He's asked intelligence officials to "redouble" efforts to investigate and report back within 90 days
The state of Ohio in the US has been running a vaccine lottery - offering the chance to win a $1m prize to adults or college scholarships to youngsters who get the vaccine. The idea is to make an incentive to boost vaccination rates, and the state has just announced its first winners.
What's the latest around Europe?
Belgium has
halted use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone under 41, after a woman
died in hospital with thrombosis clot and low blood platelets. The EU’s
medicines agency is reviewing the case. The same age rules already apply in Belgium to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. So far most J&J doses have been given to over-45s in Belgium.
The Spanish
government has reached an initial agreement with unions and business groups
to prolong the country’s furlough scheme until the end of September. The ERTE
scheme currently supports over half a million workers. At its peak it was
helping 3.6 million people.
German federal
and state leaders will consider what to do about vaccinating children, at a
summit today. Two vaccine makers are applying for EU approval for over 12s but
political leaders have to decide if the risk of children getting Covid is lower
than potential side effects of a vaccine. Meanwhile Austria’s health
ministry believes the EU’s medicines agency is set to approve the Pfizer
vaccine for 12-15 year-olds tomorrow.
French
pharmaceutical firm Sanofi has announced the last phase of its Covid vaccine trial.
It’s aiming for approval in the last few months of 2021.
German
scientists believe they’ve found the cause of rare blood-clotting incidents
of people who’ve had the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson
vaccinations. The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet but the researchers say vaccines
that use cold viruses known as adenovirus vectors to deliver the dose send part
of it into cell nuclei where instructions for making Covid proteins can be
misread. Those new proteins could trigger a blood clot, they say.
‘I’m not sure the government has learnt the lessons’
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner says it was “incredibly
devastating” to hear what Dominic Cummings said yesterday.
“My thoughts are with the thousands of families that lost
their loved ones. There are answers that need to be given to the public," she tells BBC Breakfast.
She’s calling on the government to publish the document
showing the lessons they have learnt, but also start the planned public inquiry sooner than next year.
“I’m not confident that the government have done enough - and
certainly not with Dominic’s testimony yesterday - that the government have
learnt the lessons to protect our loved ones going into the future,” she says.
Rayner is asked about the claims made against Matt Hancock
– including that he lied during meetings held in the Downing Street cabinet
room about testing people before they were discharged from hospital
into care homes during the first wave. The health secretary has rejected the allegations.
Asked whether Hancock should stay in his role if he doesn’t
give satisfactory answers today, Rayner says: “No, no minister who lies to
the public – especially not with the consequences that we have – should be in
their post.”
"People need to understand the consequences of that cavalier attitude that our prime minister had to our loved ones," she says.
"As someone who lost one of their loved ones in this crisis through this pandemic, I find it abhorrent that the prime minister would make those comments - whether in public or private."
The Papers: Cummings 'rains fire' with 'pure revenge'
There's just one lead story for all of this morning's papers: Dominic Cummings and his seven hours of evidence to MPs. Picture after picture of Boris Johnson's former top aide delivering his explosive claims about mistakes made by the government during the Covid pandemic dominate all the front pages.
For the Guardian, the hearing was an "excoriating attack". The paper says it resembled a Netflix miniseries. No-one who watched was left doubting that Cummings intended to settle scores, says its editorial, but "a self-serving witness can still get evidence that is both damning and true".
The Mirror predicts the "mesmerising" account will be "deeply damaging". Its political editor points out that, in the end, it's "not the excuses, the blame shifting, the settling of scores, or the clashes of egos" that matter the most - it's finding out who's responsible for the "unforgivably high" number of deaths.
Under the headline "Domshell", the Daily Mail says Cummings' "extraordinary performance" amounted to a "dramatic bid to bring down the prime minister." In its editorial, the Mail calls him a "flawed witness" - but says many of his words "ring true".
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage. We’ll be bringing you live
updates throughout the day.
It was a huge day for coronavirus news in the UK yesterday – the PM’s
former chief adviser Dominic Cummings answered questions from MPs about the
government’s handling of the pandemic.
It was the first time we've heard directly in this way from one of those
involved in the decision-making.
There are just a few hours to go until the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock appears in the House of Commons to speak to MPs. He came under fierce attack from former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings yesterday, who said he was "completely incapable of doing the job" and said he "should have been fired" for lying. Mr Hancock has already put out a statement denying the claims but today will be the first time we hear directly from him. For a summary of Cummings' main claims, that's here
-
GPs in England say they are struggling to cope with demand as lockdown eases. Due to a combination of rising numbers of patients needing care, restrictions on access and a shortage of GPs, there are warnings that patients are not being able to get seen
-
Northern Ireland opens its vaccination programme to everyone over 18. Slots will be announced every Thursday - with 20,000 initially
-
Air passengers say they are getting easily tripped up when trying to follow the complicated rules on testing before travel. "Even when you triple check the rules, you could be refused to board," says one woman, an NHS worker, who was refused boarding because they had the wrong type of negative test result
-
Meanwhile, France is imposing a seven-day quarantine rule on all travellers from the UK from 31 May. They say it's due to the spread of the Indian Covid variant
-
US President Joe Biden says the US intelligence community is split on whether the Covid virus was the result of a lab accident, or emerged from human contact with an infected animal. He's asked intelligence officials to "redouble" efforts to investigate and report back within 90 days
-
The state of Ohio in the US has been running a vaccine lottery - offering the chance to win a $1m prize to adults or college scholarships to youngsters who get the vaccine. The idea is to make an incentive to boost vaccination rates, and the state has just announced its first winners.
Lockdown easing on 21 June ‘hangs in balance’
Prof Neil Ferguson, an expert on the spread of infectious diseases, has been asked this morning about the Indian variant and how quickly it is spreading in the UK.
“So it’s now in well over the majority of local authority areas in the country and is now the dominant strain,” he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
“That’s obviously concerning. We’re still working on trying to assess exactly how much more transmissible it is.
“On top of that, we know that it partially evades the immunity generated by vaccines. Thankfully, if people have had two doses then there is still a large amount of immunity, protection, remaining but it’s not quite as good as it was before.”
He adds the next step of lockdown easing – due to happen from 21 June in England – “is rather in the balance”.
“The data collected in the next two to three weeks will be critical," Prof Ferguson says.
“On the positive side, we do have very low infection levels still.
“The key issue as to whether we can go forward is: will the surge caused by the Indian variant – and we do think there will be a surge – be more than has been already planned in the relaxation measures?”
What's the latest around Europe?
Belgium has halted use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone under 41, after a woman died in hospital with thrombosis clot and low blood platelets. The EU’s medicines agency is reviewing the case. The same age rules already apply in Belgium to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. So far most J&J doses have been given to over-45s in Belgium.
The Spanish government has reached an initial agreement with unions and business groups to prolong the country’s furlough scheme until the end of September. The ERTE scheme currently supports over half a million workers. At its peak it was helping 3.6 million people.
German federal and state leaders will consider what to do about vaccinating children, at a summit today. Two vaccine makers are applying for EU approval for over 12s but political leaders have to decide if the risk of children getting Covid is lower than potential side effects of a vaccine. Meanwhile Austria’s health ministry believes the EU’s medicines agency is set to approve the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year-olds tomorrow.
French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi has announced the last phase of its Covid vaccine trial. It’s aiming for approval in the last few months of 2021.
German scientists believe they’ve found the cause of rare blood-clotting incidents of people who’ve had the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet but the researchers say vaccines that use cold viruses known as adenovirus vectors to deliver the dose send part of it into cell nuclei where instructions for making Covid proteins can be misread. Those new proteins could trigger a blood clot, they say.
