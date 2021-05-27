BBC Copyright: BBC Robert Jenrick said he had not yet seen the entire seven-hour session of Dominic Cummings' evidence Image caption: Robert Jenrick said he had not yet seen the entire seven-hour session of Dominic Cummings' evidence

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been on BBC Breakfast giving the government's take in response to the claims made by Dominic Cummings yesterday.

He says at the time the government "did everything that they could, in the national interest as they saw it, with the imperfect information that was available at the time".

Jenrick says the government is learning the lessons of what could have been done differently - but says things also went well, such as the vaccine rollout.

"I am sorry for the errors and mistakes we may have made," says Jenrick, when pressed for an apology - but says the government was in an "unprecedented situation".

"I can say that at every turn he [the prime minister] was acting with the best motives and intentions with the information that was available, which was limited and imperfect."

He responds to one of the allegations made by Dominic Cummings, that "the problem in this crisis was very much lions led by donkeys over and over again".

Asked how he felt about being called a donkey, Jenrick says: "Well I don't think that's a fair assessment of what happened.

"I think the prime minister led the country through this with huge determination and resilience.

"He himself almost died of Covid at one point, bounced back, got back into running the country incredibly quickly.

"We had brilliant scientific advisers like Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance. We had the vaccine taskforce that the prime minister established himself.

"These things didn't happen by accident, they happened because of active decisions made by the prime minister."