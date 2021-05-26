An electronic Covid-19 public health sign on the high street in Hounslow, west London, one of the areas of the UK where the Covid variant first identified in India is spreading fastest.
Live

Confusion over travel advice for variant hotspots

preview
11
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. What's happening around Europe?

    Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (L) and Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech during their press conference at government headquarter in Prague on March 03, 2020
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Adam Vojtech (R) quit last September after leading the initial response to Covid

    The Czech government today appoints its fourth health minister since the Covid pandemic began. Adam Vojtech was actually health minister at the start of the crisis and was widely praised for his performance but resigned because of a row over masks with the prime minister, Andrej Babis. The man Vojtech replaces - hospital director and plastic surgeon Petr Arenberger - has stood down following media reports into extensive property holdings he didn’t declare before he was appointed.

    Germany’s seven-day incidence rate has fallen below 50 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since October last year. The RKI public health institute says it’s now at 46.8. Another 2,626 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

    France’s academy of medicine has called for compulsory Covid vaccinations for a series of professions, including education, health and security and emergency services. It’s also recommended that jobs that involve contact with the public, such as hotel and catering, should require the Covid jab, as well as for anyone donating blood or organs.

    Serbia and Slovenia have agreed to mutually recognise each other’s coronavirus vaccination certificates. The deal covers vaccines yet to be approved by the EMA. The Sinopharm vaccine has been the most widely-used in Serbia, and the non-EU country has also begun producing Russia’s Sputnik V.

    Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell is confident infections are in decline, partly because of vaccinations and warmer weather allowing people to head outdoors. In some areas including Stockholm cases have fallen by 40% in a week. Tegnell says it’s a similar pattern to last year and he believes the decline will continue.

  2. Advice clarified for England's worst-hit Indian variant areas

    People walking down the street
    Copyright: PA Media

    Advice has been updated for eight areas in England worst-hit by the Indian coronavirus variant after the government clarified it was not imposing local restrictions.

    After a day of confusion, the amended advice asks people to minimise travel into and out of Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside.

    Earlier advice had asked people to avoid non-essential travel altogether.

    Many people called off plans at short notice when that initial advice emerged without an announcement, and local leaders said they had not been consulted.

    As well as minimising travel, people in the affected areas are being asked to meet outdoors and stay 2m apart from anyone in other households, wherever those things are possible.

    Read the full story here.

  3. The latest headlines in the UK

    Someone doing a test in Tyneside
    Copyright: PA Media

  4. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    It’s another busy day, and we’ll be bringing you all the latest from the UK and around the world, as and when we get it.

Back to top