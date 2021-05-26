The Czech
government today appoints its fourth
health minister since the Covid pandemic began. Adam Vojtech was actually
health minister at the start of the crisis and was widely praised for his performance
but resigned because of a row over masks with the prime minister, Andrej Babis. The man Vojtech replaces
- hospital director and plastic surgeon Petr Arenberger - has stood down
following media reports into extensive property holdings he didn’t declare
before he was appointed.
Germany’s
seven-day incidence rate has fallen below 50 cases per 100,000 people for the
first time since October last year. The RKI public health institute says it’s
now at 46.8. Another 2,626 cases
have been reported in the past 24 hours.
France’s academy of medicine
has called for compulsory Covid vaccinations for a series of professions,
including education, health and security and emergency services. It’s also recommended
that jobs that involve contact with the public, such as hotel and catering, should require the Covid jab, as well as for anyone donating blood or organs.
Serbia and Slovenia have agreed to mutually recognise each other’s coronavirus vaccination
certificates. The deal covers vaccines yet to be approved by the EMA. The
Sinopharm vaccine has been the most widely-used in Serbia, and the non-EU
country has also begun producing Russia’s Sputnik V.
Sweden’s
state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell is confident infections are in
decline, partly because of vaccinations and warmer weather allowing people to head outdoors. In some areas including Stockholm cases have fallen by 40% in a week. Tegnell says it’s a similar pattern to last year and he believes the decline will
continue.
Advice clarified for England's worst-hit Indian variant areas
Advice has been updated for eight areas in England worst-hit by the Indian coronavirus variant after the government clarified it was not imposing local restrictions.
After a day of confusion, the amended advice asks people to minimise travel into and out of Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside.
Earlier advice had asked people to avoid non-essential travel altogether.
Many people called off plans at short notice when that initial advice emerged without an announcement, and local leaders said they had not been consulted.
As well as minimising travel, people in the affected areas are being asked to meet outdoors and stay 2m apart from anyone in other households, wherever those things are possible.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ex-senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, will be questioned by MPs at 09:30 BST as part of an ongoing inquiry into "lessons learnt" about coronavirus. You'll be able to follow along on the BBC News website
