The head of Spain’s health emergency centre Fernando Simón has
appealed for a lowering of the euphoria surrounding the decision to allow in tourists
from 10 non-EU countries including the UK. Spain is on the UK’s amber list, so
non-essential travel is discouraged and a 10-day quarantine required. Mr Simón
said while he thought the associated risks could be controlled he would rather
that the announcement of the reopening was made with “a low voice”. So far international tourist arrivals at the big resorts have been slow since Monday's announcement.
A number of French influencers and YouTubers say they have been
approached by a marketing campaign with the aim of publicising false
information about the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine. Science YouTuber Léo
Grasset says he was astonished to get the request from an agency that said they
had a massive budget but wished to remain anonymous.
Meanwhile, a public health official in Lille in northern France
has said he’s worried that the exuberance of Lille football supporters celebrating
their Ligue 1 championship victory will lead to a spike in cases. Philippe
Amouyel, public health professor at Lille hospital, says the dense crowds carry
significant risk and those who took part will need testing.
Serbia’s military trade union has objected to the compulsory
vaccination of soldiers and threatened legal action against the chief of staff.
The interior ministry in Belgrade has also ordered mandatory vaccination for
police officers.
Where are the hotspots for the Indian variant?
There have been 5,647 cases of the Indian variant detected in total in England, 383 in Scotland, 62 in Wales and 15 in Northern Ireland.
In some areas of England - including in Bolton, Blackburn, and Sefton in North-West England and Bedford, Chelmsford and Canterbury in the South-East - this version of the virus is causing the majority of infections.
Government risks confusion and uncertainty over new guidance - MP
Changing Covid guidance without an official announcement risks causing "confusion and uncertainty", Liberal Democract MP Layla Moran says.
The government published new guidance for areas hit by the so-called Indian variant on Friday, but did not officially announce the change.
Moran, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus, says: "This is a major change to policy that will have a huge impact on people's lives. Simply updating the government website without an official announcement is a recipe for confusion and uncertainty.
"Local people and public health leaders in these areas need urgent clarity from the government. Matt Hancock must come before Parliament and make a public statement to explain these new rules.
"It seems crucial lessons have still not been learnt about the importance of clear messaging during a pandemic."
However, the director of public health for North Tyneside, Wendy Burke, did not appear to have got the message.
Yesterday she told the local news website Chronicle Live: "It's certainly okay to visit the area and obviously we've got some fantastic things for people to come and see.
"We don't want to turn people away but my message is the same as the one for residents."
Public health director 'not consulted, warned or notified' over guidance change
Blackburn with Darwen's director of public health Dominic Harrison says areas affected by updated guidance tackling Covid hotspots were not warned about the change.
As we've just heard, new guidance was published on Friday in for eight areas in England, but no official announcement was made.
Mr Harrison tweeted that "areas involved were not consulted with, warned of, notified about, or alerted to this guidance".
"I have asked to see the national risk assessment which supports this action - it has not been provided to us yet," he said.
Eight Covid areas should avoid indoor gatherings
Government advice has emerged urging people not to travel into and out of areas hardest hit by the Indian coronavirus variant unless necessary.
The guidance for Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside was published online without an announcement on Friday.
But health bosses say they were not consulted or warned over the changes.
The new guidance says people in the affected areas should try to avoid meeting indoors, keep two metres apart from people who you do not live with (apart from those in a support bubble), including friends and family.
Bolton recorded 451 overall cases per 100,000 people in the week to 20 May, the highest in England.
Is the Indian variant more infectious?
In London it makes up the lion's share of cases in Croydon, Hounslow and Hillingdon.
A surge in Glasgow - which has left the city unable to lift some lockdown restrictions - may also be driven by the variant.
We had no indication of Covid guidance change - public health director
We're getting more reaction now after it emerged the government published new guidance for people in Covid hotspots last week without an official announcement.
North Tyneside's director of public health, Wendy Burke, says there was no indication of any additional restrictions when a statement about extra testing was made in Parliament last week.
But, she says: "When the announcement was made there was no indication it would come with any additional restrictions for North Tyneside or the other areas."
The health boss says the guidance later published by the government "has not been accompanied by any communication to the local authority, local residents or businesses".
The Department for Health has been asked for clarification, she says.
