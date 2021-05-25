Reuters Copyright: Reuters The big destinations in Spain have not reported a significant influx of tourists this week Image caption: The big destinations in Spain have not reported a significant influx of tourists this week

The head of Spain’s health emergency centre Fernando Simón has appealed for a lowering of the euphoria surrounding the decision to allow in tourists from 10 non-EU countries including the UK. Spain is on the UK’s amber list, so non-essential travel is discouraged and a 10-day quarantine required. Mr Simón said while he thought the associated risks could be controlled he would rather that the announcement of the reopening was made with “a low voice”. So far international tourist arrivals at the big resorts have been slow since Monday's announcement.

A number of French influencers and YouTubers say they have been approached by a marketing campaign with the aim of publicising false information about the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine. Science YouTuber Léo Grasset says he was astonished to get the request from an agency that said they had a massive budget but wished to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, a public health official in Lille in northern France has said he’s worried that the exuberance of Lille football supporters celebrating their Ligue 1 championship victory will lead to a spike in cases. Philippe Amouyel, public health professor at Lille hospital, says the dense crowds carry significant risk and those who took part will need testing.

Serbia’s military trade union has objected to the compulsory vaccination of soldiers and threatened legal action against the chief of staff. The interior ministry in Belgrade has also ordered mandatory vaccination for police officers.