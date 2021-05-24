PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Last Monday was a big day for England, Scotland and Wales - now it's Northern Ireland's turn.

Lockdown rules are easing in NI from today, with six people from two households now able to meet indoors in homes .

Overnight stays are also permitted for the first time in many months, and hotels, B&Bs and other travel and tourism venues can reopen.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues can reopen indoors and, like the rest of the UK, non-essential travel is allowed and the traffic light system is in place.

Also allowed from today:

Post wedding and civil partnership receptions permitted, with no restriction on top table but restriction of 10 at other tables

Removal of "stay local" message

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, with indoor sports and outdoor inter-schools sports allowed

Indoor visitor attractions can reopen with mitigations, including amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, galleries and cinemas

Indoor group exercise and training can resume, including soft play areas, leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, equestrian centres, venues relating to motor sport and activity centres

Up to 500 spectators allowed at outdoor sport events or gatherings

Read more on the rules: Your questions answered