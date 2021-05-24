That is the question asked to Professor Andrew Pollard from the University of Oxford this morning.
Prof Pollard, who helped develop the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, replies: "If the current generation of vaccines are able to stop people going into hospital, whilst there are still mild infections, people are getting the common cold with the virus, then the pandemic is over.
"Because we can live with the virus, in fact we are going to have to live with the virus in one way or another - but it doesn't matter if most people are kept out of hospital because then the NHS can continue to function and life will be back to normal."
"We just need a little bit more time to have certainty around this."
Prof Pollard tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme work is continuing to make new vaccines in case they are needed.
Flights are up - but many flying empty
Katie Prescott, Business correspondent
The number of flights available to the amber-listed countries France, Greece, Italy and Spain has gone up by 300% in the two weeks since the government's traffic light system for travel came into force.
However the aviation data analysts Cirium, who have published these numbers, say many planes are flying empty - or with very few passengers on board.
This is because the airline industry, say insiders, is struggling to keep pace with government guidelines on travel.
Flights were planned before the traffic light system was announced by ministers, in anticipation of a flood of bookings to popular holiday destinations.
But government restrictions means demand hasn't been as strong as airlines expected.
Official guidance is not to travel to amber-listed countries unless it is essential and a trip means 10 days quarantine on your return.
As a result, many flights are operating with no or very few passengers on board.
Some are being cancelled at short notice as travellers decide it is not worth the hassle and cost to get on board.
It's expected the number of flights will now thin out to match the limited demand for tickets.
The Papers: Cancer crisis and 80 flights a day to Spain
Nine areas in England will be part of a new government trial giving extra help to people who need to self-isolate. Under the scheme, there will be a "buddying" service for people needing mental health support and alternative accommodation for those in overcrowded homes. Read more here
Meanwhile in Wales, care home visits can resume for many more people. Until now, residents have been allowed only two visitors - but now more people can see their loved ones. However, it's still up to individual homes and local authorities to decide whether to allow visits
Scientists have suggested that sniffer dogs could be used to prevent Covid spreading as society reopens. As part of a trial, dogs were trained to recognise a distinctive odour produced by people with the virus, but undetectable to the human nose. The idea is that dogs could be used at large events or airports
Post wedding and civil partnership receptions permitted, with no restriction on top table but restriction of 10 at other tables
-
Removal of "stay local" message
-
Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, with indoor sports and outdoor inter-schools sports allowed
-
Indoor visitor attractions can reopen with mitigations, including amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, galleries and cinemas
-
Indoor group exercise and training can resume, including soft play areas, leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, equestrian centres, venues relating to motor sport and activity centres
-
Up to 500 spectators allowed at outdoor sport events or gatherings
-
-
It's lockdown easing day in Northern Ireland, where household visits and indoor hospitality can resume for the first time in months
-
-
The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in India has moved past the 300,000 mark - and the country is now the epicentre of the global pandemic.
Indoor hospitality and household visits back on in NI
Last Monday was a big day for England, Scotland and Wales - now it's Northern Ireland's turn.
Lockdown rules are easing in NI from today, with six people from two households now able to meet indoors in homes.
Overnight stays are also permitted for the first time in many months, and hotels, B&Bs and other travel and tourism venues can reopen.
Restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues can reopen indoors and, like the rest of the UK, non-essential travel is allowed and the traffic light system is in place.
Also allowed from today:
Read more on the rules: Your questions answered
The Papers: Cancer crisis and 80 flights a day to Spain
"Cancer crisis risks replacing pandemic" is the Daily Telegraph's main headline.
It says experts have sounded the alarm after more than 300,000 people in England missed urgent cancer checks in the past year.
Meanwhile, thousands of British tourists are set to defy government advice and jet off on a Spanish holiday today, according to the Daily Mirror.
It says each day this week 80 flights will leave the UK bound for Spain, which is on the UK government's amber list.
The voice of the paper warns that if there's a postponement to the end of restrictions, currently set for 21 June, then the prime minister "may need a one-way ticket far from Britain".
Read the full paper review here.
Latest headlines this morning
What are the latest rules on travel?
Spain has lifted all restrictions for British travellers, meaning that tourists won't need to show proof of a negative test when they arrive.
However it's still on the UK's amber list - which means the government advises against travelling there for leisure.
And rules for amber countries mean that people will still need to take a test before catching their flight home, as well as two tests when they're back. They must also quarantine for 10 days at home.
It may be possible to end quarantine early if you pay for a further private Covid test through the test-to-release scheme.
Read more on the traffic light system for travel here.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from the UK and world throughout the day.