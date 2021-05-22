BBC Copyright: BBC

The Daily Telegraph says that Boris Johnson is poised to announce that big weddings will be allowed to take place in England from 21 June.

Weddings are currently limited to 30 people. But according to the paper, government sources say confidence has grown following results from pilot test events at big venues - where just 15 people tested positive for Covid out of 58,000 attendees.

A Whitehall source tells the Telegraph: "There's increasing confidence that vaccines are working against all variants."