The Daily Telegraph says that Boris Johnson is poised to announce that big weddings
will be allowed to take place in England from 21 June.
Weddings are currently limited to 30 people. But according
to the paper, government sources say confidence has grown following results from pilot test
events at big venues - where just 15 people tested positive for Covid out of
58,000 attendees.
A
Whitehall source tells the Telegraph: "There's increasing confidence that
vaccines are working against all variants."
Vaccines available for 32 and 33-year-olds in England
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
People aged 32 and 33 in England are being invited to book
their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Text messages will be sent to 33-year-olds on
Saturday and to 32-year-olds on Monday.
The
other UK nations are already offering jabs to younger age groups - people aged
30 and over are eligible in Scotland, over-18s in Wales and over-25s in
Northern Ireland.
More
than 40 per cent of adults in England have now had both doses of the vaccine -
meaning they have maximum protection from the virus – and over 37.5 million
people in the UK have received their first dose of the jab.
Health
Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was still on track to offer a
vaccine to everyone by July.
-
From Sunday, travellers from the UK will be barred from entering Germany, due to a rise in the Indian variant in the UK
-
German citizens and residents, plus people with exceptional reasons, will be allowed to enter - but face a two-week quarantine
-
Spain is allowing UK travellers from Monday - but the country is on the UK's "amber" list, meaning the government says people should not take holidays there
-
In England, 32 and 33-year-olds can now book their vaccines
-
On Friday, nine Covid deaths were recorded in the UK, and another 2,829 cases
What is the situation with the Indian variant in the UK?
As we've reported, Germany is banning most UK travellers because of concern about the Indian variant in Britain. But how widespread is it?
The latest data on Thursday showed there had been 3,424 cases of the variant recorded in total in the UK - that's a rise of more 2,000 in a week.
Most were recorded in north-west England, particularly Bolton, but there have been clusters seen across the country.
Overall, Covid cases in the UK remain relatively low - 2,829 were reported on Friday, compared to more than 8,000 in Germany.
But as this chart shows, the proportion of Indian variant cases in the UK has increased - and is likely to be even higher now.
Germany to ban Brits amid variant spread
Germany's Public Health Institute has designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern.
From Sunday 23 May, people travelling to Germany from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.
Spouses and children under 18 of a German citizen or resident can also enter, as long as the household are travelling together.
Those with an urgent humanitarian reason such as an immediate family bereavement are also able to enter.
But anyone entering the country from the UK will have to quarantine for two weeks, even if they test negative for the coronavirus.
People who are only transferring from one flight to another will still be allowed in, however they must remain in the airport transit area.
Germany is still on the UK government's amber list - meaning travellers must quarantine at home for 10 days on return and take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival tests.
