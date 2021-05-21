EPA Copyright: EPA The EU digital certificate is key to resuming freedom of movement across the 27 states Image caption: The EU digital certificate is key to resuming freedom of movement across the 27 states

EU member states and the parliament have come to an agreement for an “EU digital Covid certificate” that enables travel across all 27 countries. The digital or paper pass will be free and include vaccination, tests and recovery from Covid and should be in place by the end of June, in time for the main holiday season. A key condition is that PCR tests be affordable and accessible.

An updated safe list for travel from non-EU countries is expected to be agreed later today – and EU ministers are set to decide whether the UK is on it.

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, has declared most Covid restrictions can be lifted, including the overnight curfew and the wearing of masks in public places. In his weekly radio interview he’s also said events can be held outdoors with up to 500 people.

Portugal is to maintain a lockdown in four mainland towns in place since mid-January. Another 10 areas are on a watchlist because of relatively high infection rates – they include four on the Algarve such as Albufeira where thousands of holidaymakers have been heading in recent days, many from the UK. Portugal’s 14-day incidence rate of about 50 per 100,000 is still relatively very low.

The Eurovision Song Contest has suffered a few Covid scares in the past week but it’s now one day away and the final line-up is known after last night’s semi-final success for another 10 countries including Iceland. Iceland had to pull out of the live show and use an earlier recording after one of the group tested positive for Covid. Poland also had a Covid scare but didn’t qualify.

One of the world biggest tourist attractions, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, is to reopen on 16 July after months of closure. The number of visitors will be limited to 10,000 a day, under half of normal levels.