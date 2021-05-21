For three weeks in April and May, eight local authorities in England did not have access to the full data on positive tests in their area.
The number of missing cases was highest in Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire.
A recent surge in infections there has been linked to the Indian variant.
The government said a Track and Trace "software issue" had affected a "handful" of places, but this had been resolved "as quickly as possible".
The other areas experiencing incomplete data were Blackpool, York, Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset, Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock.
Labour has called on ministers to "explain what's gone wrong".
It had been suspended in March last year because of the pandemic and was due to start again on 5 June.
Organisers for the free community event need a significant number of landowners to give permission for races to return, to avoid overcrowding.
ParkrunUK says it hopes to resume all events across England on 26 June, with a decision to be made on 11 June.
"Although more than 250 events do have landowner permission to return, this falls far short of the critical mass needed to prevent overwhelming those that have been given the go ahead," a statement reads.
"Opening a small subset of Parkruns is not viable."
It adds a number of landowners have "responded positively" to resuming at a later date.
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and World Athletics president Lord Coe have backed the return of the event.
Parkrun takes place at more than 700 locations across the UK and there are more than three million registered runners.
Critically-ill Covid patients 'more likely to die in Africa'
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Patients who are critically ill with Covid-19 are more likely to die in Africa than in any other region in the world, a study has suggested.
The study, published in The Lancet, attributes this to the shortage of crucial equipment in hospitals that are helpful in saving lives, as well as shortage of specialised staff.
About 48% of severely ill patients admitted to a hospital in Africa die, the report notes, compared with the global average of 31.5%.
And the rate could be even higher in lower level hospitals that don’t have critical care units.
"Our study is the first to give a detailed and comprehensive picture of what is happening to people who are severely ill with Covid-19 in Africa, with data from multiple countries and hospitals," Prof Bruce Biccard from Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town says.
"Sadly, it indicates that our ability to provide sufficient care is compromised by a shortage of critical care beds and limited resources within intensive care units."
More than 120,000 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Africa, accounting for 4% of deaths reported globally.
EU member states and the parliament have come to an agreement
for an “EU digital Covid certificate” that enables travel across all 27
countries. The digital or paper pass will be free and include vaccination,
tests and recovery from Covid and should be in place by the end of June, in time
for the main holiday season. A key condition is that PCR tests be affordable
and accessible.
An updated safe list for travel from non-EU countries is expected to
be agreed later today – and EU ministers are set to decide whether the UK is
on it.
Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, has declared most Covid restrictions can be lifted, including the overnight curfew and the wearing
of masks in public places. In his weekly radio interview he’s also said events
can be held outdoors with up to 500 people.
Portugal is to maintain a lockdown in four mainland towns
in place since mid-January. Another 10 areas are on a watchlist because of relatively
high infection rates – they include four on the Algarve such as Albufeira where
thousands of holidaymakers have been heading in recent days, many from the UK.
Portugal’s 14-day incidence rate of about 50 per 100,000 is still relatively very
low.
The Eurovision
Song Contest has suffered a few Covid scares in the past week but it’s now
one day away and the final line-up is known after last night’s semi-final
success for another 10 countries including Iceland. Iceland had to pull
out of the live show and use an earlier recording after one of the group tested
positive for Covid. Poland also had a Covid scare but didn’t qualify.
One of the
world biggest tourist attractions, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, is to
reopen on 16 July after months of closure. The number of visitors will be
limited to 10,000 a day, under half of normal levels.
Big rise for UK retail sales
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
British retail sales surged last month, according to new data.
Sales volumes in April rose 9.2% from March, with clothes sales rising 25.3%, the Office for National Statistics says.
Sales volumes were 10.6% higher than February 2020, before the first UK lockdown.
Online shopping saw a decrease as people were able to return to shops in person, the ONS says.
And there were signs the reopening of pubs and restaurants to outdoor diners has started to have an effect on food sales, with volumes falling 0.9% in April, following three months of growth.
The easing of travel restrictions also saw a spike in fuel sales, with petrol stations seeing a 69.4% jump compared with March.
Aled Jones, head of retail at Lloyds Bank, says: "Fashion retailers (were) the ultimate beneficiaries of beer gardens reopening and the 'rule of six' night out returning."
Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, says: "Pent-up demand built up during lockdown continues to be released as the reopening of non-essential retail offered the public a welcomed opportunity to visit many of their favourite shops."
Retail sales have now increased for the past three months as life begins to return to normal.
Most pregnancies are not affected however, and scientists say pregnant women should have their vaccines as soon as they are eligible
A teenager has been talking about having to stay in a quarantine hotel - despite the fact she has "brittle" asthma, meaning an attack can soon become life-threatening. The rules state those with serious health conditions should be allowed to quarantine at home
Failures in England's Test and Trace system are partly responsible for a surge in the Indian variant in one of the worst affected parts of the country, a report seen by the BBC says
Australia's troubled vaccine rollout has hit a potential new stumbling block - rising vaccine hesitancy. A survey has suggested about one-third of Australians said they were unlikely to get vaccinated, reportedly up from previous months
Concerns over the Indian variant mean vaccination is being speeded up in many areas and second doses are being offered earlier to some people. Check here when you will be eligible
And it is the first weekend since indoor hospitality opened again in England, Scotland and Wales on Monday.
Severely ill and made to stay in a quarantine hotel
Quarantine hotels for travellers returning from countries with high Covid infection rates help to protect the UK from new variants.
But people with serious health conditions are supposed to be allowed to quarantine at home instead - and concern is being voiced that requests are often denied.
Afshah Khan, 17, arrived at the Heathrow Holiday Inn on 12 April with her parents and five younger siblings, after a trip to Pakistan to visit her ailing grandmother.
As someone with "brittle" or "unstable" asthma - in which any asthma attack can quickly become life-threatening - she often needs medical treatment at home in Bradford, and stress can be a trigger.
So the idea of being confined to an airport room until 23 April was "very scary", she says. Read more here about what happened to her.
Test and Trace failures 'partly responsible for Indian variant rise'
Parkrun return will not go ahead on 5 June
The return of Parkrun in the UK has been delayed after fewer than half the venues for the weekly 5km runs approved the move.
Deal on EU travel pass: Latest across Europe
