Why Covid success stories Singapore and Taiwan are fighting surges
Yvette Tan
BBC News
They've been hailed as virus success stories - places that have seen virtually zero or single-digit Covid cases since the start of the year.
But this month, Singapore and Taiwan have both seen a sudden and aggressive rise in cases - with Singapore logging 248 new cases just last week, and Taiwan 1,200 local infections.
Both places have gone into a heightened state of restrictions, limiting the size of social gatherings and closing schools. So what went wrong?
In Taiwan, the population started to become complacent - as did its government.
It relaxed its quarantine requirements for non-vaccinated airline pilots from an initial 14 day period to five days - and then just three days. Shortly afterwards, a cluster broke out connected to a handful of China Airlines pilots.
The virus then spread through the community, eventually making its way to Taiwan's "tea houses" - adult entertainment venues - creating a super-spreader event.
In Singapore, measures have always been stringent. But by late May, Changi Airport - which also boasts a popular shopping centre - had turned into the country's biggest Covid cluster this year.
A number of infected airport staff had been working in a zone that received travellers from high risk countries.
Some of these workers then went on to have their meals in the airport's food courts - which are open to members of the public - further spreading the virus.
UK undecided on vaccinating under-18s, government adviser says
With much of the older population vaccinated, the virus is increasingly spreading in younger people. So should children also be vaccinated against Covid to reduce transmission?
Prof Adam Finn, a paediatrician from the University of Bristol who sits on the UK’s vaccine advisory body, says the UK is “undecided” although the step has not been ruled out.
He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the evidence so far with Covid-19 is that children are not very infectious to each other or to adults.
There is some transmission in secondary schools but "we've been surprised at how little transmission we've picked up in schools”, he says.
As a matter of principle, the NHS should not vaccinate people unless it has to, because it is still an invasive procedure that costs money and can cause discomfort and side effects. "If we can control this virus without immunising children, we shouldn't immunise children,” he says.
He says he is “optimistic” the UK can reach population immunity and it is an open question as to whether it needs to vaccinate some or any children to do that.
French enjoy first evening out in months: Latest across Europe
French
police had to intervene in some cities last night as the curfew was
extended to 21:00 and people enjoyed their first evening sitting outside cafes
and restaurants. In Rennes police had to move in to disperse people and this was the scene in the centre of Bordeaux (below) as crowds
of young people stayed out beyond 23:00.
Serbia has received the green light to start full production of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The Russian manufacturer has approved samples produced by Belgrade’s Torlak Institute. It will deliver the materials required for full production over the next two weeks.
EU leaders are expected to back a plan tomorrow to allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter from outside the European Union. They’re also due to update a “safe list” of travellers coming from low-risk countries – and will have to decide whether the UK is one of them. On the subject of Britons,Spanish foreign minister Arancha González Laya has told the BBC her country will wait and see what the EU decides but “we would feel very confident to let in people who have been vaccinated”.
Meanwhile, Spanish travellers from the mainland are to be allowed to travel to the Balearic islands such as Majorca from Sunday if they’ve had one vaccination. Until now they’ve had to present a negative PCR test.
Good news for children completing their final year of school in Denmark. Traditional parties will be allowed to take place with family and friends, but with restrictions. Primary school children will be allowed to throw sweets and secondary school students will be allowed to invite friends when they throw their hats in the air after final exams. Big parties are banned.
Airports to segregate red list passengers 'from next month'
On BBC Breakfast, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is asked about images of crowded arrivals halls at Heathrow Airport in some of the papers, showing passengers from red list countries where hotel quarantine is mandatory mingling with quarantine-free green list passengers.
He says “a lot of this is to do with the practicalities” but says everyone has been tested before the flight.
“I do want to see people separated out as much as possible”, he says, and suggests airports are making improvements early next month, which could include bringing unused terminals into operation to segregate passengers.
“Airports are working as hard as they can to keep people socially distanced,” he says.
But Shapps says “we’re not forcing people to travel” and says passenger numbers are down 96% on normal levels.
He says the government is “starting to shift responsibility back to individuals” by ending the blanket ban on travel and using guidance and the traffic-light system instead.
Variant hotspots look like start of UK’s third wave - scientist
Prof Andrew Hayward, an infectious disease expert at University College London who advises the government, tells BBC Breakfast he is “very concerned” about the spread of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India and “more generalised” measures may be needed.
Asked if the UK is at the start of a third wave of infections, he says: “I think so.”
He says the strain has spread very effectively within households and out into the broader community and is likely to spread to other parts of the country.
“Obviously we're doing everything we can to contain the spread of that but it's likely that more generalised measures may start to be needed to control it,” Prof Hayward says.
He says over the next week or two it will become clear how much the local outbreaks are spreading through the whole population.
A third wave has always been likely but its size will depend on how transmissible the variant is and how many people are vaccinated, Prof Hayward says.
Welcome - here are the morning headlines
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you Covid-19 updates throughout the day, but first here’s a quick look at this morning’s headlines:
Surge testing and additional vaccinations will be targeted on six new areas in England to combat the spread of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India. They include Bedford, Burnley, Hounslow, Kirklees, Leicester, and North Tyneside
Surge testing and additional vaccinations will be targeted on six new areas in England to combat the spread of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India. They include Bedford, Burnley, Hounslow, Kirklees, Leicester, and North Tyneside
-
A watchdog for vulnerable people in Scotland has said there was “endemic” poor practice in the discharge of people from hospitals to care homes and some moves may have been done without proper legal authority
-
Police in Belgium are hunting a heavily armed soldier with far-right views who is said to have made threats against the virologist who lead the country’s public health response to the pandemic
-
Northern Ireland has opened up Covid vaccination appointments for people aged 25 to 29, although the Department of Health says appointments are limited
-
In England, people aged 34 and over - or those turning 34 before 1 July - can also now book their Covid vaccination
-
Wales is providing £100m to begin tackling NHS waiting lists which built up during the pandemic
-
And a rise in men making enquiries about plastic surgery during the pandemic has been attributed to the constant use of video calls.
