They've been hailed as virus success stories - places that have seen virtually zero or single-digit Covid cases since the start of the year.

But this month, Singapore and Taiwan have both seen a sudden and aggressive rise in cases - with Singapore logging 248 new cases just last week, and Taiwan 1,200 local infections.

Both places have gone into a heightened state of restrictions, limiting the size of social gatherings and closing schools. So what went wrong?

In Taiwan, the population started to become complacent - as did its government.

It relaxed its quarantine requirements for non-vaccinated airline pilots from an initial 14 day period to five days - and then just three days. Shortly afterwards, a cluster broke out connected to a handful of China Airlines pilots.

The virus then spread through the community, eventually making its way to Taiwan's "tea houses" - adult entertainment venues - creating a super-spreader event.

In Singapore, measures have always been stringent. But by late May, Changi Airport - which also boasts a popular shopping centre - had turned into the country's biggest Covid cluster this year.

A number of infected airport staff had been working in a zone that received travellers from high risk countries.

Some of these workers then went on to have their meals in the airport's food courts - which are open to members of the public - further spreading the virus.

