The government did not plan enough for a threat on the scale of coronavirus, its spending watchdog has found.

The National Audit Office is urging ministers to come up with ideas to prevent widening inequality caused by the pandemic.

But it says they enjoyed some success in their efforts to deal with the crisis - on which £372bn has been spent up until March this year.

The government says it acted "quickly and decisively" throughout.

Almost 127,700 people diagnosed with coronavirus have died in the UK, but more than 38.6 million people have received their first vaccination jab since the programme began in December.

