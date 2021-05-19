EU travel rule change not enough to make holidays feasible
Jean Mackenzie
Europe correspondent
If the UK is added to Europe’s green list, holidays in Spain, France and Germany will be allowed again, for everyone.
Ambassadors could also decide to allow fully-vaccinated travellers to enter, without tests or needing to quarantine.
At the moment countries here are deciding their own rules. Portugal, Italy and Greece have already dropped quarantine restrictions for British travellers.
Today's meeting aims to establish one set of rules for the whole of the EU.
But on their own, they would not be enough to make holidays feasible. Portugal is still the only country on the UK’s green list, meaning people don’t have to quarantine on their return.
Countries across Europe are desperate for the UK to expand that list, especially if they are to let the British in.
EU
ambassadors will hold talks in Brussels today on whether to allow unrestricted
visits from British tourists who are fully vaccinated.
They're expected to lift
the current ban on non-essential travel from the UK.
But most EU countries are on the UK government's “amber list” - meaning
people travelling to those destinations would have to quarantine for 10 days
and take two Covid tests.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was yesterday forced to clarify that people should not be visiting amber list countries for holidays -
after a government minister suggested it would be ok to visit friends abroad.
EU ambassadors will hold talks in Brussels later on whether
to allow unrestricted visits from British tourists who are fully vaccinated. They
are expected to lift the ban on non-essential travel from the UK
But most of the EU is on the UK's "amber list",
meaning travellers have to quarantine on return and take two Covid tests
EU ambassadors will hold talks in Brussels later on whether
to allow unrestricted visits from British tourists who are fully vaccinated. They
are expected to lift the ban on non-essential travel from the UK
But most of the EU is on the UK's "amber list",
meaning travellers have to quarantine on return and take two Covid tests
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned people should not be holidaying in amber list countries, after a minister said people
could go and visit friends.
The government did not plan enough for a "threat"
on the scale of coronavirus, its spending watchdog has found
Bars, shops and cultural spaces across France are set to reopen as the country starts lifting restrictions
Consumers are likely to play safe as the UK
emerges from lockdown rather spend like the "roaring 1920s", a survey suggests
Government criticised over pre-pandemic planning
The government did not plan enough for a threat on the scale of coronavirus, its spending watchdog has found.
The National Audit Office is urging ministers to come up with ideas to prevent widening inequality caused by the pandemic.
But it says they enjoyed some success in their efforts to deal with the crisis - on which £372bn has been spent up until March this year.
The government says it acted "quickly and decisively" throughout.
Almost 127,700 people diagnosed with coronavirus have died in the UK, but more than 38.6 million people have received their first vaccination jab since the programme began in December.
