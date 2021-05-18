Health Secretary Matt Hancock said anyone who was unsure should "look at ... Bolton", where he said most people in hospital with Covid were eligible for a jab but refused it. But Yasmin Qureshi, the Labour MP for Bolton South East, blamed poor organisation of the vaccine rollout instead.
Holidaymakers from England, Scotland and Wales have begun jetting off overseas in what the crisis-hit tourism industry hopes is the start of a recovery
Ministers to step up vaccine take-up calls amid variant fears
Ministers will step up calls for people - especially those living in hotspots of the Indian Covid variant - to accept a vaccination as soon as they are offered one.
Lockdowns eased in England, Wales and most of Scotland on Monday.
But amid concern over rising numbers of India variant cases, the government has warned its next review of social distancing rules may be delayed.
The health secretary told the House of Commons on Monday that 86 local authorities now have five or more cases of the Indian variant, with 2,323 confirmed cases across the UK.
Read the full story here.
