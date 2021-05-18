Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Ministers will step up calls for people - especially those living in hotspots of the Indian Covid variant - to accept a vaccination as soon as they are offered one.

Lockdowns eased in England, Wales and most of Scotland on Monday.

But amid concern over rising numbers of India variant cases, the government has warned its next review of social distancing rules may be delayed.

The health secretary told the House of Commons on Monday that 86 local authorities now have five or more cases of the Indian variant, with 2,323 confirmed cases across the UK.

