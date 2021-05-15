Minister defends timing of travel rules from India
Health minister Edward Argar has defended the timing of India being added to the UK's "red list" of countries with the strictest travel rules.
It comes amid criticism that the government was too slow to act over the new Indian variant, which has been found in the UK.
"I think we took the right decisions at the right time," he told Radio 4's Today programme, adding that the UK's pandemic border controls are "among the toughest in the world".
Asked why India was not put on the red list two weeks earlier when Bangladesh and Pakistan were added, he said decisions were made "on the basis of the evidence, based on a number of factors".
"There's a number of different factors, it's not a binary thing," he added.
Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology, at the University of Reading, previously said nobody knows the full criteria for moving countries onto the red list, "but there may be a political element".
After months of positive news,
including falling cases and a hugely successful vaccination campaign, the tone
has shifted.
The full relaxation in June is in
jeopardy and there is the looming spectre of greater pressure on the NHS.
It is important to remember we are in
a dramatically different situation than at the start of the year, due to the
huge success of the vaccination campaign.
But we are in a race between the
virus and the vaccine.
Easing restrictions on Monday and a more transmissible
variant means the virus will move even faster.
The faster the virus spreads, the
more people will get infected and the more people could end up in hospital.
This is because vaccines are great, but not perfect - and not every vulnerable
person has had one.
Sage estimates a variant that is 40%
more transmissible could put pressure on hospitals, and that it is possible the
variant that emerged in India spreads even more quickly than that.
The problem, though, is even greater
for countries which haven't got successful vaccination programmes, where even
more transmissible variants could be hugely damaging.
Prof Mark Walport, the UK's former chief scientific adviser, says Prime Minister
Boris Johnson is “right to be very concerned” about the rapid rise in cases of
the Indian Covid variant in some parts of the UK.
He told BBC Breakfast the
race between the vaccination rollout and mutations had “intensified” amid suggestions the variant of coronavirus that emerged in India - B.1.617.2 - could be up to 50% more transmissible than the Kent variant which currently dominates
in the UK.
He added that while it was “good news” the
vaccine rollout in the UK was going well – and there was evidence to show it could
prevent serious illness and death among Covid patients – there was less
certainty over the vaccine’s ability to prevent people becoming infected or
passing on infection.
“The knife edge on which the race sits has
just sharpened,” said Prof Walport, who urged caution as restrictions preventing
indoor socialising are lifted on Monday.
"Just because someone can do
something doesn't mean we should," he said.
"So as far as possible, if we can use the benefits of fresh air and meet
people outside, that makes a lot of sense."
What the papers say
Several of the UK's morning papers lead
with Boris Johnson's warning that the Indian coronavirus variant could delay
the end of lockdown.
The Daily Mail carries
comments from the prime minister, who said there was a "real risk"
the plan to lift all restrictions on 21 June could be threatened.
The PM has shocked the
public by warning there will be "tough choices" ahead if the mutation
spreads much faster, with the hospitality industry said to be "in
despair" at the fresh doubt, writes the i weekend.
A former chief scientific adviser, Sir Mark Walport, has told the Times the situation is "poised on a knife
edge", with a lot hinging on the transmissibility figure.
From Monday, people in
England will be able to mix indoors and physical contact will be permitted, but
scientists say that the lifting of measures could lead to a substantial rise in
the number of hospital admissions, the paper adds.
The PM has admitted
that "the race between our vaccine programme and the virus may be about to
become a great deal tighter", the Guardian reports.
However, the chairman of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery
Group, Mark Harper, has urged ministers to "keep cool heads" in the Daily Telegraph - with data suggesting the vaccines are having an
effect against the variant.
The Scottish Daily Mail reports that there is "anger as
Sturgeon slams the brakes on" after the first minister's decision to keep
Glasgow and Moray in level three restrictions from next week.
Indian variant could disrupt roadmap out of lockdown
The
Indian Covid variant could pose "serious disruption" to lockdown
easing in England on 21 June, the PM has said.
Boris Johnson said if it was found to
be "significantly" more transmissible there could be "some hard
choices".
As part of the government response, the wait between jabs will be cut
from 12 weeks to eight for the over-50s and clinically vulnerable because of
concern over the variant.
Cases of the Indian variant found in the UK to date have nearly tripled in the past week to 1,313, Public Health England said - surge testing is taking place in 15 areas, including Bolton, Blackburn, London and Nottingham.
But there will be no delay to the next stage in the
easing of lockdown in England on Monday - when pubs and restaurants will be
allowed to serve customers indoors and six people or two households can meet in
a private home.
The prime minister urged the public “to
exercise the greatest caution because the choices we each make in the coming
days will have a material effect on the road ahead".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Indian Covid variant could pose "serious disruption" to lockdown easing in England on 21 June if it was found to be "significantly"
more transmissible
-
The Army is to help with surge testing efforts in parts of north-west England where cases of the variant are rising rapidly
- Glasgow and Moray will remain under level three Covid restrictions for at least another week, following a rise in
cases driven by the Indian variant
- Tourism bodies in Northern Ireland have raised concerns over new rules for people visiting from the Common Travel Area (CTA). A series of tests has replaced the need for visitors to self-isolate, but the new rules have been deemed "unmanageable"
- Wealthier nations should postpone plans to give children and teenagers Covid vaccines and instead donate supplies to low-income countries, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged
-
And Greece has launched its tourist season, lifting most remaining restrictions on movement and declaring "we are putting the lockdown behind us"
Plea for people to get jab as Army deployed in hotspots
People eligible for a vaccine in areas where the Indian virus variant is circulating are being urged to get the jab.
Health Minister Edward Argar said there had been a "minor increase" in hospital presentations - mainly among 35-65 year olds who were unvaccinated in Bolton.
Meanwhile, the Army will be deployed on the streets of Bolton and Blackburn to help surge testing efforts.
Cases of the Indian variant have nearly tripled in the past week, data showed.
Surge testing is taking place in 15 areas across England, including London, Sefton and Nottingham.
Read the full story here.
