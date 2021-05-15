Health minister Edward Argar has defended the timing of India being added to the UK's "red list" of countries with the strictest travel rules.

It comes amid criticism that the government was too slow to act over the new Indian variant, which has been found in the UK.

"I think we took the right decisions at the right time," he told Radio 4's Today programme, adding that the UK's pandemic border controls are "among the toughest in the world".

Asked why India was not put on the red list two weeks earlier when Bangladesh and Pakistan were added, he said decisions were made "on the basis of the evidence, based on a number of factors".

"There's a number of different factors, it's not a binary thing," he added.

Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology, at the University of Reading, previously said nobody knows the full criteria for moving countries onto the red list, "but there may be a political element".

