The ban on foreign travel has ended in England, Scotland and Wales, and one of those making the most of the change is Dr Anna Kotova, criminology lecturer at Birmingham University.

Anna, 32, who is a Russian national but grew up in Cyprus, hasn’t seen her mum for four-and-a-half months and is flying out to Cyprus later.

Cyprus is on the UK’s amber list of countries which the government says people shouldn’t travel to - but it’s not illegal, and holidays and flights are available.

Anyone who returns from an amber destination must quarantine for 10 days as well as book and pay for Covid tests.

"It should be fun," she says. "I did travel in the summer when we were allowed to go so I’m fairly familiar with the testing processes."

"I’m spending around £400 on the Covid testing," she says.

Although she’s fully vaccinated, she says it’s "irritating" that she can’t get official proof of the vaccine by the time of her flight.

The government’s travel advice says until vaccine certificates begin, tests will still be needed – but the service to prove vaccine status via the NHS app is set to go live today .