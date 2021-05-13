Prof James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute, says that the Indian coronavirus variant should not be seen as an issue just affecting a few hotspots, such as Bolton or Glasgow.

“We should view it as a country-wide problem,” he tells BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

He says localised restrictions are unlikely to work, as they previously failed to prevent variants spreading.

“We tried that before in the tiered system, it didn’t really work against the Kent strain so I’m not sure why it would work against the Indian strain,” he said.

“The big difference now is the vaccine campaign. We may not need to have the localised restrictions simply because the vaccine campaign takes care of this in time.”

Asked if the variant could frustrate the vaccination programme, Prof Naismith said vaccines do not 100% prevent infection, but they do almost entirely prevent hospitalisation and serious illness.

He said not enough was known about the Indian variant to see if it would behave differently to this.

Asked if the lockdown should still be lifted or if he was more worried than this, Prof Naismith said a lot would depend on the confidence Sage has on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Indian strain.

“My gut feeling is that we will see a pressure to perhaps just wait and see a bit longer until we’re a bit more certain - but maybe Sage already have that data - before we continue to unlock."