Indian variant 'being watched really carefully' in UK
The Indian variant of coronavirus is “being watched really carefully now”, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, has said.
Prof Adam Finn told BBC Breakfast the variant was “popping up in a number of places”, having "presumably" been imported from India.
Scientists are looking at whether it is more infectious than the dominant strain in the UK, the B117 “Kent” variant, he says.
“The numbers are still relatively small, so it’s hard to be sure about that, but it’s definitely an area for close observation so we can see what’s happening,” he adds.
Indian variant in UK 'a country-wide problem'
Prof James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute, says that the Indian coronavirus variant should not be seen as an issue just affecting a few hotspots, such as Bolton or Glasgow.
“We should view it as a country-wide problem,” he tells BBC Radio 4 Today programme.
He says localised restrictions are unlikely to work, as they previously failed to prevent variants spreading.
“We tried that before in the tiered system, it didn’t really work against the Kent strain so I’m not sure why it would work against the Indian strain,” he said.
“The big difference now is the vaccine campaign. We may not need to have the localised restrictions simply because the vaccine campaign takes care of this in time.”
Asked if the variant could frustrate the vaccination programme, Prof Naismith said vaccines do not 100% prevent infection, but they do almost entirely prevent hospitalisation and serious illness.
He said not enough was known about the Indian variant to see if it would behave differently to this.
Asked if the lockdown should still be lifted or if he was more worried than this, Prof Naismith said a lot would depend on the confidence Sage has on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Indian strain.
“My gut feeling is that we will see a pressure to perhaps just wait and see a bit longer until we’re a bit more certain - but maybe Sage already have that data - before we continue to unlock."
An Indian variant of coronavirus, which has been detected in a number of parts of the UK, is “being watched really carefully now”, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said
The coronavirus crisis has left a legacy of huge waiting lists and disruption to services, putting lives at risk, according to patient groups and staff. A BBC analysis found some hospitals were struggling to treat half of cancer patients within the two-month target time, while concerns grow for 45,000 “missing” cancer patient after drops in referrals and screening
A study into mixing doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines has shown it increased mild to moderate side effects such as chills, headaches and muscle pain. But these effects were short-lived and there were no other safety concerns, researchers said
Scotland’s Western Isles have become the first part of the UK to say it has offered a vaccine appointment to everyone eligible. So far 86.7% have had their first dose, while almost 50% have had both jabs
