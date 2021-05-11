Hancock: Hope to stay on track to normality but there are risks
Here's a little more from Matt Hancock on Today.
Asked what evidence is required to end social distancing rules, the health secretary says: "We want to move to a situation that is more reliant on personal responsibility where people know the risks."
He says ministers make decisions based on the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths "which are still coming down very sharply".
He adds: "What the prime minister was saying is that we are currently on track.
"And we hope that we stay on track to be able to get back to normal but there are risks.
"We try to be absolutely clear about what we are planning and then saying are we on track to deliver that.
"But the biggest risks are the new variants."
On an inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic, he says: "There will be a moment for an inquiry. We're still managing this pandemic."
Hancock: More confidence vaccines work against Indian variant than SA
There is more confidence that vaccines work against the Indian variant of coronavirus than the South African version, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We have some degree of confidence that the vaccine works against the so-called Indian variants.
"Against the South African variant we're a little bit more worried."
However, he notes that data is not yet available on this.
He says new variants "are reasons to take a cautious approach at the borders".
"We want to get back to safe international travel but we want to do it in a way that doesn't put domestic recovery at risk," he says.
France plans reopening and Milan's opera returns: Latest across Europe
French Prime Minister Jean Castex has detailed the next steps towards reopening society starting on 19 May with 50% capacity of outdoor seating at cafes,
bars and restaurants - and cinemas and theatres at 35% capacity and a maximum of 800
people. Libraries and museums can also reopen, allowing each individual 8 sq/m space. Shops will have similar spacing. From 9 June restaurants can open indoors at
half capacity, with shops and museums requiring 4 sq m space per
person. Swimming pools and sport centres can reopen for non-contact sports for
all, up to 50% capacity. Full reopening is set for 30 June.
It was shut for almost seven months but last night La Scala opera
house in Milan reopened its doors to loud applause from an audience of 500
watching from balconies with the musicians in the seating area. Soprano Lisa
Davidsen and masked conductor Riccardo Chailly were part of the performance
which culminated in an encore from Verdi’s Nabucco.
Top Spanish health official Fernando Simón says he’s disappointed
by pictures of partying crowds without masks celebrating the end of the country’s
state of alarm and overnight curfew at the weekend. There is a lot of virus
still in Spain, he says, and he was hopeful of avoiding a fourth wave
but nobody knew what would happen now.
A Belgian mayor has temporarily stepped aside after admitting she
was vaccinated in March, earlier than she should have been. Veerle Heeren is 56 and at the time vaccines
were available to locals in Sint-Truiden aged over 85. She’s admitted passing
on the names of 13 others for early vaccination, including relatives.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has gone
into isolation after becoming infected with Covid despite having had a first vaccination.
The 71-year-old has no symptoms.
Ministers keeping close eye on Indian variant - Hancock
Ministers in the UK are keeping a close eye on
the Indian variant of Covid-19 but measures such as enhanced
tracking and tracing, travel restrictions and the roll out of
the vaccine should keep it at very low levels, Health Secretary
Matt Hancock says.
Speaking on Times Radio, he says: "We of course are maintaining a very close eye on the Indian
variant, there isn't any evidence yet that the vaccine doesn't
work against it."
PM promises post-Covid skills overhaul
It's the State Opening of Parliament later, with the Queen's Speech setting out ministers' priorities for the next year.
-
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm later that Covid rules in the nation will be relaxed further next week
-
People in England will be allowed to hug loved ones and enjoy indoor hospitality from next Monday
-
The government says new bills set out in the Queen’s Speech later will support the country's recovery from the pandemic
-
The 2021 Brit Awards will take place this evening, in front of a live audience at London's O2 arena as part of government trials of mass events
-
The US has authorised the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds
-
And the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronavirus variant first found in India last year as a "variant of global concern"
France plans reopening and Milan’s opera returns: Latest across Europe
French Prime Minister Jean Castex has detailed the next steps towards reopening society starting on 19 May with 50% capacity of outdoor seating at cafes, bars and restaurants - and cinemas and theatres at 35% capacity and a maximum of 800 people. Libraries and museums can also reopen, allowing each individual 8 sq/m space. Shops will have similar spacing. From 9 June restaurants can open indoors at half capacity, with shops and museums requiring 4 sq m space per person. Swimming pools and sport centres can reopen for non-contact sports for all, up to 50% capacity. Full reopening is set for 30 June.
It was shut for almost seven months but last night La Scala opera house in Milan reopened its doors to loud applause from an audience of 500 watching from balconies with the musicians in the seating area. Soprano Lisa Davidsen and masked conductor Riccardo Chailly were part of the performance which culminated in an encore from Verdi’s Nabucco.
Top Spanish health official Fernando Simón says he’s disappointed by pictures of partying crowds without masks celebrating the end of the country’s state of alarm and overnight curfew at the weekend. There is a lot of virus still in Spain, he says, and he was hopeful of avoiding a fourth wave but nobody knew what would happen now.
A Belgian mayor has temporarily stepped aside after admitting she was vaccinated in March, earlier than she should have been. Veerle Heeren is 56 and at the time vaccines were available to locals in Sint-Truiden aged over 85. She’s admitted passing on the names of 13 others for early vaccination, including relatives.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has gone into isolation after becoming infected with Covid despite having had a first vaccination. The 71-year-old has no symptoms.
Ministers keeping close eye on Indian variant - Hancock
Ministers in the UK are keeping a close eye on the Indian variant of Covid-19 but measures such as enhanced tracking and tracing, travel restrictions and the roll out of the vaccine should keep it at very low levels, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.
Speaking on Times Radio, he says: "We of course are maintaining a very close eye on the Indian variant, there isn't any evidence yet that the vaccine doesn't work against it."
PM promises post-Covid skills overhaul
It's the State Opening of Parliament later, with the Queen's Speech setting out ministers' priorities for the next year.
The government says its main focus is on helping the country recover from the pandemic, after the economy shrank by 9.9% last year.
This includes the offer of a "flexible loan" to help adults who want to retrain pay for university or college courses.
What rules are changing in Scotland?
Scotland's journey out of lockdown is due to take another significant step forward next week when people will be allowed to meet up indoors.
So what we can expect from the Scottish government's timetable for easing restrictions and what will you be able to do that you couldn't do before?
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Covid pandemic. Here are the latest headlines: