Here's a little more from Matt Hancock on Today.

Asked what evidence is required to end social distancing rules, the health secretary says: "We want to move to a situation that is more reliant on personal responsibility where people know the risks."

He says ministers make decisions based on the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths "which are still coming down very sharply".

He adds: "What the prime minister was saying is that we are currently on track.

"And we hope that we stay on track to be able to get back to normal but there are risks.

"We try to be absolutely clear about what we are planning and then saying are we on track to deliver that.

"But the biggest risks are the new variants."

On an inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic, he says: "There will be a moment for an inquiry. We're still managing this pandemic."